At Home Group Inc. : Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

05/28/2021 | 11:09am EDT
At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today released its inaugural Sustainability Report for fiscal year 2021, which describes the efforts At Home undertakes to manage the company as a responsible, responsive and engaged corporate citizen.

“We are proud of and accountable to the many lives impacted by the infrastructure of the At Home organization. For our customers, team members, communities, product partners and stockholders, we are focused on being transparent and cultivating a culture of respect and ethics,” said Lee Bird, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our inaugural report reflects our ongoing commitment to our people and the environment, and to providing greater transparency for all of our stakeholders.”

Key highlights from the report include At Home’s:

  • initiatives to engage, support and train our team members;
  • response to COVID-19, focused on the health and well-being of stakeholders;
  • efforts to foster and support our team members to get involved in community service;
  • partnership and contributions to Habitat for Humanity;
  • environmentally friendly land use strategy employed for most new stores that focuses on reusing and recycling existing properties;
  • engagement with our product partners, guided by our ethical sourcing policy and human rights policy; and
  • Board oversight of risks and opportunities related to environmental, social and governance matters.

The report, available at www.athome.com/corporate-sustainability, includes metrics aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for Multiline and Specialty Retailers & Distributors and demonstrates At Home’s efforts to support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE:HOME), the home décor superstore, offers over 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 226 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

HOME-F


© Business Wire 2021
