Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. At Home Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOME   US04650Y1001

AT HOME GROUP INC.

(HOME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

At Home : Opens Two New Stores in June

06/23/2021 | 12:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, announced today that it has opened two new home décor stores in June, bringing the retailer’s store count to 228.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005823/en/

At Home Opens Two New Stores in June. (Photo: Business Wire)

At Home Opens Two New Stores in June. (Photo: Business Wire)

At Home is a unique home décor concept that offers the biggest in-store selection of home décor styles at an incredible value. At Home sells over 50,000 home décor items for every room, every style and every budget — from furniture, rugs, wall art and housewares to tabletop, patio and holiday décor — in stores averaging just over 100,000 square feet.

Visit the new stores located in the following cities:

  • Sacramento, CA
    • 8320 Delta Shores Circle S.
    • Now Open
  • Denver, CO
    • 8585 Yosemite St
    • Now Open

At Home, the leading destination for home décor, gives customers a wide selection of style ideas, a continually updated assortment, the latest trends and exciting seasonal products. Hundreds of items arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration, and shoppers will discover new collections from interior designers Grace Mitchell and Tracey Boyd. At Home’s new locations will award gift cards to the first 50 visitors who register for the At Home Insider Perks™ program.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers over 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 228 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

HOME-F


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AT HOME GROUP INC.
12:45pAT HOME  : Opens Two New Stores in June
BU
06/18AT HOME  : CAS Investment Partners Urges Shareholders to Reject Offer to Sell at..
MT
06/18AT HOME  : CAS Investment Partners Sends Letter to At Home Group Stockholders
BU
06/17AT HOME  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06/17AT HOME  : AMENDED AND RESTATED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER (Form 8-K)
PU
06/17AT HOME GROUP INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stat..
AQ
06/16AT HOME  : Receives Upsized $37/Share Takeover Offer From Hellman & Friedman
MT
06/16AT HOME  : Special Committee and Board of Directors Unanimously Approved Amended..
PU
06/16AT HOME  : and Hellman & Friedman Amend Definitive Agreement to Increase Offer P..
BU
06/15AT HOME  : Announces Postponement of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Form 8..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 878 M - -
Net income 2022 151 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 412 M 2 412 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 7 692
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart AT HOME GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
At Home Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT HOME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 36,78 $
Average target price 35,33 $
Spread / Average Target -3,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lewis L. Bird Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter S. G. Corsa President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey R. Knudson Chief Financial Officer
Sumit Anand Chief Information Officer & Head-Strategy
Mary Jane Broussard Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT HOME GROUP INC.137.90%2 412
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.86%19 192
RH51.22%14 232
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.52.57%11 644
DUNELM GROUP PLC13.44%3 881
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.61.37%3 029