  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  At Home Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HOME   US04650Y1001

AT HOME GROUP INC.

(HOME)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether At Home Group Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Hellman & Friedman

05/06/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Ademi LLP is investigating At Home (NYSE: HOME) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Hellman & Friedman.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/home-group-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges At Home's financial outlook is excellent and yet At Home shareholders will receive only $36 per share in cash. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for At Home by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if At Home accepts a superior bid. At Home insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of At Home's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for At Home.

If you own At Home common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/home-group-inc.                         

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-at-home-group-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-hellman--friedman-301285991.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
