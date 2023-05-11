AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S Management Board proposes the distribution of a dividend of € 0.40 per share for the financial year 2022/23

AT&S Management Board proposes the distribution of a dividend of € 0.40 per share for the financial year 2022/23
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Leoben – The Management Board of AT&S decided today, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to propose a dividend of € 0.40 per share (PY: € 0.78 per share and special dividend of € 0.12 per share) for the financial year 2022/23 to the 29th Annual General Meeting on July 6, 2023.
The annual results for the financial year 2022/23 will be published on May 16, 2023 and the Annual Report on
June 8, 2023.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions
AT&S is a globally leading manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. AT&S industrialises leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). A new high-end production site for IC substrates is currently being established in Kulim, Malaysia. The company employs roughly 15,000 people. For further information please visit www.ats.net
Press contact:
Gerald Reischl, Vice President Corporate Communications
Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; g.reischl@ats.net
Investor Relations contact:
Philipp Gebhardt, Senior Director Investor Relations
Tel: +43 3842 200 2274; Mobile: +43 664 7800 2274; p.gebhardt@ats.net
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben / Austria
www.ats.net
11-May-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com