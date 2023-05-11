Advanced search
At&s Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Ag : AT&S Management Board proposes the distribution of a dividend of  0.40 per share for the financial year 2022/23
EQ
03/23At&s Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik : is proud to announce the achievement of a climate protection milestone with the company's ambitious emission targets being confirmed by the international Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
PU
03/16At&s Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Ag : AT&S already positions itself for the financial year 2026/27
EQ
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S Management Board proposes the distribution of a dividend of  0.40 per share for the financial year 2022/23

05/11/2023 | 03:53am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Dividend
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S Management Board proposes the distribution of a dividend of € 0.40 per share for the financial year 2022/23

11-May-2023 / 09:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

AT&S Management Board proposes the distribution of a dividend of € 0.40 per share for the financial year 2022/23

 

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

 

Leoben – The Management Board of AT&S decided today, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to propose a dividend of € 0.40 per share (PY: € 0.78 per share and special dividend of € 0.12 per share) for the financial year 2022/23 to the 29th Annual General Meeting on July 6, 2023.

 

The annual results for the financial year 2022/23 will be published on May 16, 2023 and the Annual Report on

June 8, 2023.

 

 

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions
AT&S is a globally leading manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. AT&S industrialises leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). A new high-end production site for IC substrates is currently being established in Kulim, Malaysia. The company employs roughly 15,000 people. For further information please visit www.ats.net

 

 

Press contact:

Gerald Reischl, Vice President Corporate Communications

Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; g.reischl@ats.net

 

Investor Relations contact:

Philipp Gebhardt, Senior Director Investor Relations

Tel: +43 3842 200 2274; Mobile: +43 664 7800 2274; p.gebhardt@ats.net

 

 

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben / Austria
www.ats.net

 

 



End of Inside Information

11-May-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben
Austria
Phone: +43 (1) 3842200-0
E-mail: ir@ats.net
Internet: www.ats.net
ISIN: AT0000969985, AT0000A09S02
WKN: 922230
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1630067

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1630067  11-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1630067&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 833 M 2 012 M 2 012 M
Net income 2023 133 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2023 1 103 M 1 211 M 1 211 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,26x
Yield 2023 3,64%
Capitalization 1 084 M 1 190 M 1 190 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 15 376
Free-Float 64,3%
