AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S Management Board proposes the distribution of a dividend of € 0.40 per share for the financial year 2022/23



11-May-2023 / 09:51 CET/CEST

AT&S Management Board proposes the distribution of a dividend of € 0.40 per share for the financial year 2022/23

Leoben – The Management Board of AT&S decided today, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to propose a dividend of € 0.40 per share (PY: € 0.78 per share and special dividend of € 0.12 per share) for the financial year 2022/23 to the 29th Annual General Meeting on July 6, 2023.

The annual results for the financial year 2022/23 will be published on May 16, 2023 and the Annual Report on

June 8, 2023.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions

AT&S is a globally leading manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. AT&S industrialises leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). A new high-end production site for IC substrates is currently being established in Kulim, Malaysia. The company employs roughly 15,000 people. For further information please visit www.ats.net

Press contact:

Gerald Reischl, Vice President Corporate Communications

Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; g.reischl@ats.net

Investor Relations contact:

Philipp Gebhardt, Senior Director Investor Relations

Tel: +43 3842 200 2274; Mobile: +43 664 7800 2274; p.gebhardt@ats.net

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

Fabriksgasse 13

8700 Leoben / Austria

www.ats.net