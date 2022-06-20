Log in
    ATS   AT0000969985

AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(ATS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:30 2022-06-20 am EDT
46.83 EUR   +5.70%
09:19aAT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AG : AT&S increases guidance for the current financial year 2022/23
EQ
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S increases guidance for the current financial year 2022/23

06/20/2022 | 09:19am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S increases guidance for the current financial year 2022/23

20-Jun-2022 / 15:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

AT&S increases guidance for the current financial year 2022/23

 

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

 

Leoben –AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has essentially adjusted three of its assumptions regarding the future development within the current financial year:

 

  • The start-up of the new production capacities at the plant in Chongqing, China, is proceeding faster than previously expected and the update of customer orders shows a higher-quality product mix, which involves higher revenue and improved margins.
  • The Covid-related lockdown in Shanghai, China, had significantly lower negative effects on the Shanghai plant than expected in the company’s planning so far.
  • The expected exchange rate for the current year has been adjusted to 1.07 euros/US dollar (previously: 1.17 euros/US dollar) and 6.9 euros/RMB (previously: 7.5 euros/RMB).

 

Therefore, AT&S anticipates that revenue of roughly € 2.2 billion will be generated in the financial year 2022/23 (previously: approx. € 2 billion). The expected EBITDA margin adjusted for start-up costs will increase to 27 to 30% (previously: 23 to 26%). The assumptions regarding start-up costs (€ 75 million) and the investment volume (€ 1,250 million) remain unchanged. The outlook is based on the assumption that the global economy will not enter a recession, no direct negative financial effects of the geopolitical upheavals will result from the war in Ukraine and the Covid situation in China will not lead to any long-term production downtimes.

 

 

 

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions
AT&S is a globally leading manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. AT&S industrialises leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). A new high-end production site for IC substrates is currently being established in Kulim, Malaysia. The company employs roughly 13,000 people. For further information please visit www.ats.net

 

Press contact:

Gerald Reischl, Director Communications & Public Relations

Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; g.reischl@ats.net

 

Investor Relations contact:

Philipp Gebhardt, Director Investor Relations

Tel: +43 3842 200 2274; Mobile: +43 664 7800 2274; p.gebhardt@ats.net

 

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben / Austria
www.ats.net

20-Jun-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben
Austria
Phone: +43 (1) 3842200-0
E-mail: ir@ats.net
Internet: www.ats.net
ISIN: AT0000969985, AT0000A09S02
WKN: 922230
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1379551

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1379551  20-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379551&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
