    ATS   AT0000969985

AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(ATS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik : Q1-3 2021/22

02/04/2022 | 09:36am EST
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Q1-3 2021/22

AT&S AT A GLANCE

World leading high-tech PCB and ABF substrates company

~13,000

#2

€1.2 Bn

High-end PCB

Employees

Revenue in FY 2020/21

manufacturer worldwide (1)

420+

#5

30% Growth

ABF substrates

Active patents

9M 21/22 Revenues YoY

manufacturer worldwide (1)

Leoben, Austria

6 + 1 (2)

€246 MM

Headquarters

Manufacturing plants in

EBITDA in FY 2020/21

Europe & Asia

margin of 20.7%

1987

21%

€1.7 Bn

Market cap, Vienna Listing

Founded

Vitality index (3)

Prime Standard (4)

2

Investor Presentation - 9M 2021/22

1.

Prismark as of September 2021; based on 2020

3.

Share of revenue generated by technologically

revenue

innovative products introduced in the last 3 years

2.

Under construction

4.

As of February 2, 2022

HIGH-END TECHNOLOGIES …

AT&S solutions enable the most advanced electronics applications and technologies

High-End PCBs

  • Printed circuit boards designed to support the most complex, high-density and powerful systems
  • In-housetechnologies to provide higher circuit density, better electrical behavior and signal transmission

ABF Substrates

  • ABF substrates for Flip Chip technology
  • Enabling packaging of high-performance Integrated Circuits across multiple applications
  • Highly automated, contact-freebuild-up process providing the best balance of performance, reliability and value

Substrates for Modules

  • Comprehensive solutions for modules including integration services such as co- design, simulation, architectural optimization, assembly and test services

3

Investor Presentation - 9M 2021/22

  • TO ENABLE HIGH-END APPLICATIONS

AT&S solutions enable the most advanced electronics applications and technologies

High-End PCBs

Robots

Smartphone

Neurostimulation

Consumer electronics

ABF Substrates

Server & cloud computing

High performance computers

Notebooks and 2-in-1-devices

Substrates for Modules

Smartphones (camera, RFFE)

Bluetooth earbuds

ADAS systems

M2M / C2X

4

Investor Presentation - 9M 2021/22

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS AND PRODUCT APPLICATIONS

Compelling product portfolio serving industry leaders in key growth markets

Mobile Devices

Substrates

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Smart building

Handsets Wearables

Data centres Micro

ADAS Sensoric

Manufacturing

Notebooks Cameras

servers Client PCs Edge

E-mobility

Transportation Telecom

Diagnostics Imaging

Tablets SSDs

computing 5G base

Power Mgmt.

systems Therapy

stations

Robots Drones

Patient monitoring

Ext. Revenue: €882 MM, 74% of total sales

Ext. Revenue: €307

MM, 26% of total sales

EBITDA: €219 MM, 25% margin

EBITDA: €26 MM, 8% margin

5

Investor Presentation - 9M 2021/22

Disclaimer

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 14:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 455 M 1 664 M 1 664 M
Net income 2022 14,0 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
Net Debt 2022 898 M 1 027 M 1 027 M
P/E ratio 2022 138x
Yield 2022 0,78%
Capitalization 1 797 M 2 054 M 2 054 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 12 590
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
AT&S - Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 46,25 €
Average target price 46,75 €
Spread / Average Target 1,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Gerstenmayer Chief Executive Officer
Simone Faath Chief Financial Officer
Hannes Androsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hannes Voraberger Director-Research & Development
Ingolf Schröder Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT6.81%2 054
MEDIATEK INC.-9.66%61 533
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-10.70%22 913
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.67%20 463
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-25.43%19 724
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-14.42%13 251