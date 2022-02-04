AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik : Q1-3 2021/22
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Q1-3 2021/22
AT&S AT A GLANCE
World leading high-tech PCB and ABF substrates company
~13,000
#2
€1.2 Bn
High-end PCB
Employees
Revenue in FY 2020/21
manufacturer worldwide
(1)
420+
#5
30% Growth
ABF substrates
Active patents
9M 21/22 Revenues YoY
manufacturer worldwide
(1)
Leoben, Austria
6 + 1
(2)
€246 MM
Headquarters
Manufacturing plants in
EBITDA in FY 2020/21
Europe & Asia
margin of 20.7%
1987
21%
€1.7 Bn
Market cap, Vienna Listing
Founded
Vitality index
(3)
Prime Standard
(4)
2
Investor Presentation - 9M 2021/22
1.
Prismark as of September 2021; based on 2020
3.
Share of revenue generated by technologically
revenue
innovative products introduced in the last 3 years
2.
Under construction
4.
As of February 2, 2022
HIGH-END TECHNOLOGIES …
AT&S solutions enable the most advanced electronics applications and technologies
High-End PCBs
Printed circuit boards designed to support the most complex, high-density and powerful systems
In-housetechnologies to provide higher circuit density, better electrical behavior and signal transmission
ABF Substrates
ABF substrates for Flip Chip technology
Enabling packaging of high-performance Integrated Circuits across multiple applications
Highly automated, contact-freebuild-up process providing the best balance of performance, reliability and value
Substrates for Modules
Comprehensive solutions for modules including integration services such as co- design, simulation, architectural optimization, assembly and test services
3
Investor Presentation - 9M 2021/22
TO ENABLE HIGH-END APPLICATIONS
AT&S solutions enable the most advanced electronics applications and technologies
High-End PCBs
Robots
Smartphone
Neurostimulation
Consumer electronics
ABF Substrates
Server & cloud computing
High performance computers
Notebooks and 2-in-1-devices
Substrates for Modules
Smartphones (camera, RFFE)
Bluetooth earbuds
ADAS systems
M2M / C2X
4
Investor Presentation - 9M 2021/22
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS AND PRODUCT APPLICATIONS
Compelling product portfolio serving industry leaders in key growth markets
Mobile Devices
Substrates
Automotive
Industrial
Medical
Smart building
●
Handsets
● Wearables
Data centres
● Micro
ADAS Sensoric
Manufacturing
●
Notebooks
● Cameras
servers
● Client PCs ● Edge
● E-mobility
Transportation Telecom
Diagnostics
● Imaging
Tablets
● SSDs
computing
● 5G base
● Power Mgmt.
systems
● Therapy
stations
● Robots ● Drones
● Patient monitoring
Ext. Revenue: €882 MM
, 74% of total sales
Ext. Revenue: €307
MM, 26 % of total sales
EBITDA: €219 MM
, 25% margin
EBITDA: €26 MM
, 8% margin
5
Investor Presentation - 9M 2021/22
