AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik : Willi Dörflinger was conferred the title “Honorary Member of the Supervisory Board” of AT&S AG

At its meeting on March 18, 2021, the AT&S AG Supervisory Board unanimously decided to confer the title of 'Honorary Member of the Supervisory Board' on Ing. Willi Dörflinger. Chairman of the Supervisory Board Hannes Androsch: 'I am delighted that Willi Dörflinger has accepted the title and will continue to be available for AT&S AG with his experience and expertise in the future.'
March 22, 2021 18:14Published by cstanzer
