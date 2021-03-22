Log in
AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(ATS)
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik : Willi Dörflinger was conferred the title “Honorary Member of the Supervisory Board” of AT&S AG

03/22/2021 | 11:39pm EDT
At its meeting on March 18, 2021, the AT&S AG Supervisory Board unanimously decided to confer the title of 'Honorary Member of the Supervisory Board' on Ing. Willi Dörflinger. Chairman of the Supervisory Board Hannes Androsch: 'I am delighted that Willi Dörflinger has accepted the title and will continue to be available for AT&S AG with his experience and expertise in the future.'

March 22, 2021 18:14Published by cstanzer

Disclaimer

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 03:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 183 M 1 411 M 1 411 M
Net income 2021 48,8 M 58,3 M 58,3 M
Net Debt 2021 598 M 713 M 713 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 987 M 1 178 M 1 177 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 11 167
Free-Float 64,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Gerstenmayer Chief Executive Officer
Simone Faath Chief Financial Officer
Hannes Androsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hannes Voraberger Director-Research & Development
Heinz Moitzi Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-3.26%1 198
MEDIATEK INC.17.94%50 785
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.17.62%29 482
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.14%18 132
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED-27.30%13 380
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.1.27%11 458
