AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik : presents innovative technologies at CES 2022

In Las Vegas, the high-tech company will be showing the latest trends and exciting applications made possible with solutions from AT&S.

What do innovative solutions for tomorrow's mobility, highly developed medical technology applications, sensors for sound measurement or interconnection solutions for future generations of mobile communications have in common? Many of them are only made possible by the latest developments from AT&S.

The requirements for more speed, better performance and higher efficiency are continuously increasing in all areas of microelectronics. Only through consistent technological advancement, AT&S is able to always stay at the cutting edge of technology and offer the most innovative solutions to global customers.

AT&S will present these solutions for the first time at one of the most influential technology events in the world - the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Visit us from January 5th to 8th, 2022 at our booth # 51134 in the Austria Pavilion (Venetian Expo (formerly Sands), Level 2, Halls A-C) and find out everything about how AT&S is helping to shape the future.

December 27, 2021 11:54