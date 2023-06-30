Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.06.2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Günter
Last name(s):Pint

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

b) LEI
529900EVOKN4LCCD9321 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:AT0000969985

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
32.50 EUR300.000 Units

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
32.5000 EUR300.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
29/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC:XWBO


30.06.2023 CET/CEST

Language:English
Company:AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben
Austria
Internet:www.ats.net

 
