DD: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Karin
|Last name(s):
|Schaupp
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AT0000969985
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|45.70 EUR
|17 Units
|45.75 EUR
|173 Units
|45.70 EUR
|3 Units
|45.75 EUR
|354 Units
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|45.7482 EUR
|547.0000 Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XWBO