  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. AT&S - Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATS   AT0000969985

AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(ATS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:38 2022-08-09 am EDT
44.88 EUR   -3.08%
DD: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/09/2022 | 11:32am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.08.2022 / 17:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Karin
Last name(s): Schaupp

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

b) LEI
529900EVOKN4LCCD9321 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000969985

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
45.70 EUR 17 Units
45.75 EUR 173 Units
45.70 EUR 3 Units
45.75 EUR 354 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
45.7482 EUR 547.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
09/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


09.08.2022

Language: English
Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben
Austria
Internet: www.ats.net

 
End of News EQS News Service

77333  09.08.2022 

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 2 190 M 2 238 M 2 238 M
Net income 2023 203 M 207 M 207 M
Net Debt 2023 698 M 713 M 713 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,85x
Yield 2023 2,86%
Capitalization 1 799 M 1 838 M 1 838 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 14 891
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
AT&S - Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 46,30 €
Average target price 69,00 €
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Gerstenmayer Chief Executive Officer
Simone Faath Chief Financial Officer
Hannes Androsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hannes Voraberger Director-Research & Development
Ingolf Schröder Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT6.93%1 838
MEDIATEK INC.-40.42%37 567
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.99%21 032
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-27.72%17 991
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-22.53%11 254
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-33.77%7 516