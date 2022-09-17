DD: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.09.2022 / 12:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Günter
|Last name(s):
|Pint
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AT0000969985
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|39.8500 EUR
|240.000 Units
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|39.8500 EUR
|240.0000 Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XWBO
17.09.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
|
|Fabriksgasse 13
|
|8700 Leoben
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.ats.net
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
78253 17.09.2022 CET/CEST