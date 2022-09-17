DD: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.09.2022 / 12:59 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Günter Last name(s): Pint

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

b) LEI

529900EVOKN4LCCD9321

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000969985

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 39.8500 EUR 240.000 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 39.8500 EUR 240.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

15/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO

17.09.2022 CET/CEST

