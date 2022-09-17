Advanced search
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK : appoints Petra Preining as CFO and expands the Management Board
PU
DD: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/17/2022 | 07:01am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.09.2022 / 12:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Günter
Last name(s): Pint

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

b) LEI
529900EVOKN4LCCD9321 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000969985

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
39.8500 EUR 240.000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
39.8500 EUR 240.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
15/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


17.09.2022 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben
Austria
Internet: www.ats.net

 
End of News EQS News Service

78253  17.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444777&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
