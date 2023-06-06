Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. AT&S - Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATS   AT0000969985

AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(ATS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:09:49 2023-06-06 pm EDT
28.51 EUR   -1.21%
12:13pDd : AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG english
PU
09:50aAgm : AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Convocation of the 29th Ordinary General Meeting
EQ
05/16Transcript : AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, 2023 Earnings Call, May 16, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG english

06/06/2023 | 12:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.09.2022 / 12:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title:
First name: Günter
Last name(s): Pint

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

b) LEI

529900EVOKN4LCCD9321

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000969985

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
39.8500EUR 240.000Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
39.8500EUR 240.0000Units

e) Date of the transaction

2022-09-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO

17.09.2022 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben
Austria
Internet: www.ats.net
End of News EQS News Service

Attachments

Disclaimer

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 16:12:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
12:13pDd : AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG english
PU
09:50aAgm : AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Convocation of the 29th Ordinary Genera..
EQ
05/16Transcript : AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, 2..
CI
05/16At&s Austria Technologie & Systemtec : Financial Statements Fiscal Year 2022/23
PU
05/16At&s Austria Technologie & Systemtec : AT&S reports record revenue in a challenging market..
EQ
05/16AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Provides Earnings Guidanc..
CI
05/11At&s Austria Technologie & Systemtec : AT&S Management Board proposes the distribution of ..
EQ
05/11AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Proposes the Distribution..
CI
03/23At&s Austria Technologie & Systemtec : is proud to announce the achievement of a climate p..
PU
03/16At&s Austria Technologie & Systemtec : AT&S already positions itself for the financial yea..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 806 M 1 935 M 1 935 M
Net income 2023 130 M 139 M 139 M
Net Debt 2023 1 147 M 1 229 M 1 229 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,77x
Yield 2023 3,39%
Capitalization 1 121 M 1 201 M 1 201 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 376
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
AT&S - Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 28,86 €
Average target price 46,83 €
Spread / Average Target 62,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Gerstenmayer Chief Executive Officer
Petra Preining Chief Financial Officer
Hannes Androsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hannes Voraberger Director-Research & Development
Peter Griehsnig Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-9.81%1 201
MEDIATEK INC.21.44%39 338
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.15.35%16 332
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-30.72%10 920
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.50.83%8 988
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.38.83%8 678
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer