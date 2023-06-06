DD: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.09.2022 / 12:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Günter
Last name(s):
Pint
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
AT0000969985
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
39.8500EUR
240.000Units
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
39.8500EUR
240.0000Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC:
XWBO