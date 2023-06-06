DD: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.09.2022 / 12:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Günter Last name(s): Pint 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG b) LEI 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: AT0000969985 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 39.8500 EUR 240.000 Units d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 39.8500 EUR 240.0000 Units e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-15; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO