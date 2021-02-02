Log in
EANS-Tip Announcement : AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Quarterly report

02/02/2021 | 01:24am EST
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the 
  aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content 
  of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
INTERIM REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2020/21 
 
 
The company AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is 
declaring the following financial reports below: 
 
Report Type: Quarterly report 
English: 
Publication Date: 02.02.2021 
Publication Location: 
https://ats.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/ATS_Q3_2020_21_en.pdf 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft 
Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations 
Mobile: +43 676 89555925 
Email: g.koenigstorfer@ats.net 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2021 01:23 ET (06:23 GMT)

