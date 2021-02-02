EANS-Tip Announcement : AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Quarterly report

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTERIM REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2020/21
The company AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is
declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 02.02.2021
Publication Location:
https://ats.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/ATS_Q3_2020_21_en.pdf
Further inquiry note:
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations
Mobile: +43 676 89555925
Email: g.koenigstorfer@ats.net

