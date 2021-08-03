EANS-Tip Announcement : AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Quarterly report

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interim Report First Quarter 2021/22
The company AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is
declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 03.08.2021
Publication Location:
https://ats.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/ATS_Q1_2021_22_en.pdf
Further inquiry note:
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations
Mobile: +43 676 89555925
Email: g.koenigstorfer@ats.net
