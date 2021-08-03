Log in
    ATS   AT0000969985

AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(ATS)
  Report
EANS-Tip Announcement : AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Quarterly report

08/03/2021 | 10:15am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the 
  aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content 
  of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Interim Report First Quarter 2021/22 
 
 
The company AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is 
declaring the following financial reports below: 
 
Report Type: Quarterly report 
English: 
Publication Date: 03.08.2021 
Publication Location: 
https://ats.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/ATS_Q1_2021_22_en.pdf 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft 
Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations 
Mobile: +43 676 89555925 
Email: g.koenigstorfer@ats.net 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)

