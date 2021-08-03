EANS-Tip Announcement : AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Quarterly report

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interim Report First Quarter 2021/22 The company AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Quarterly report English: Publication Date: 03.08.2021 Publication Location: https://ats.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/ATS_Q1_2021_22_en.pdf Further inquiry note: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations Mobile: +43 676 89555925 Email: g.koenigstorfer@ats.net end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

