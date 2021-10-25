Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. AT&S - Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATS   AT0000969985

AT&S - AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(ATS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PRESS RELEASE : CFO Simone Faath is stepping down from the board of AT&S AG. CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer takes over the financial tasks on an interim basis

10/25/2021 | 11:31am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Personnel 
 
Leoben - CFO Simone Faath is stepping down as CFO of AT&S AG, one of the leading 
global manufacturers of printed circuit boards and IC Substrates with 
headquarters in Leoben, with immediate effect for personal reasons. Ms. Faath 
resigns from the Board of Management effective with the end of the day of 
October 25, 2021, and is of course available for the proper and smooth handover 
of the agendas. The AT&S AG supervisory board takes note of this personal 
decision and has agreed to the mutually agreed termination of the contract. 
 
"I would like to thank Ms. Faath for her dedicated work at AT&S AG in the past 
year and wish Ms. Faath all the best for her professional and personal future," 
says AT&S Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Hannes Androsch. The board members also 
thank Ms. Faath for her cooperation. The CFO's agendas will be taken over on an 
interim basis with immediate effect by CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer, who already 
held this position in 2012/2013 and 2020/21. The Supervisory Board will 
immediately deal with the search for a successor for the position of CFO. 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Press Contact: 
Gerald Reischl, Director Communications & Public Relations 
Phone: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; g.reischl@ats.net 
 
Investor Relations Contact: 
Philipp Gebhardt, Director Investor Relations 
Phone: +43 3842 200 2274; Mobile: +43 664 7800 2274; p.gebhardt@ats.net 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2021 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2022 1 366 M 1 584 M 1 584 M
Net income 2022 47,7 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
Net Debt 2022 936 M 1 085 M 1 085 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,3x
Yield 2022 1,29%
Capitalization 1 301 M 1 514 M 1 509 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 12 296
Free-Float 64,4%
