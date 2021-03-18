PRESS RELEASE : AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S CTO Heinz Moitzi to retire on 31 May 2021; Peter Schneider to become Chief Sales Officer at AT&S as of 1 June 2021- IMAGE

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Leoben - After 40 years with AT&S AG, Heinz Moitzi will commence his well-
deserved retirement as of 31 May 2021. "Mr. Moitzi has dedicated nearly his
entire professional career to development, in particular to the technological
positioning of AT&S AG. Over many years, he has played a central role in
numerous functions to ensure that AT&S achieves a leading position in the world
of technology," says Hannes Androsch, Chairman of the AT&S Supervisory Board.
"On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the shareholders, I would like to thank
Heinz Moitzi for his outstanding contribution to the success story of AT&S and
wish him continued good health". "On behalf of all of our employees and the
Management Board, I would like to sincerely thank Heinz Moitzi for his
achievements, his long-standing commitment and his great efforts for the
company", adds AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.
As of 1 June 2021, Peter Schneider will be filling the resulting vacancy on the
four-member Management Board. Schneider has been Director Global Sales since
September 2020 and is responsible for global market and customer matters. "As
part of AT&S's further growth strategy, the Supervisory Board and the Management
Board have decided to allocate the global sales responsibilities to one
dedicated Management Board position," says Hannes Androsch. "Market presence and
customer proximity are central elements for us in our company development."
"Given the continuously increasing demands in this area, I am pleased that with
Peter Schneider we will have additional resources and expertise on the
Management Board to meet these requirements," says Andreas Gerstenmayer.
"AT&S has established itself as a global technology leader for printed circuit
boards and substrates over the past years, and we will successfully use this
strength in the market," Schneider says. Peter Schneider completed his degree in
Technical Chemistry at the Vienna University of Technology and has a doctorate
in Industrial Management Economics. Before joining AT&S, he worked for companies
such as Wacker-Chemie and Mayr-Melnhof Karton. He possesses extensive
international experiencea as a result of his work, which often included having
global responsibility for several production sites and sales teams, and has
successfully set up, restructured and reorganised various businesses.
