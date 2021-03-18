PRESS RELEASE : AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S CTO Heinz Moitzi to retire on 31 May 2021; Peter Schneider to become Chief Sales Officer at AT&S as of 1 June 2021- IMAGE

Log in
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S CTO Heinz Moitzi to retire on 31 May 2021; Peter Schneider to become Chief Sales Officer at AT&S as of 1 June 2021

03/18/2021 | 10:16am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Personnel 
 
Leoben - After 40 years with AT&S AG, Heinz Moitzi will commence his well- 
deserved retirement as of 31 May 2021. "Mr. Moitzi has dedicated nearly his 
entire professional career to development, in particular to the technological 
positioning of AT&S AG. Over many years, he has played a central role in 
numerous functions to ensure that AT&S achieves a leading position in the world 
of technology," says Hannes Androsch, Chairman of the AT&S Supervisory Board. 
"On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the shareholders, I would like to thank 
Heinz Moitzi for his outstanding contribution to the success story of AT&S and 
wish him continued good health". "On behalf of all of our employees and the 
Management Board, I would like to sincerely thank Heinz Moitzi for his 
achievements, his long-standing commitment and his great efforts for the 
company", adds AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. 
 
As of 1 June 2021, Peter Schneider will be filling the resulting vacancy on the 
four-member Management Board. Schneider has been Director Global Sales since 
September 2020 and is responsible for global market and customer matters. "As 
part of AT&S's further growth strategy, the Supervisory Board and the Management 
Board have decided to allocate the global sales responsibilities to one 
dedicated Management Board position," says Hannes Androsch. "Market presence and 
customer proximity are central elements for us in our company development." 
"Given the continuously increasing demands in this area, I am pleased that with 
Peter Schneider we will have additional resources and expertise on the 
Management Board to meet these requirements," says Andreas Gerstenmayer. 
 
"AT&S has established itself as a global technology leader for printed circuit 
boards and substrates over the past years, and we will successfully use this 
strength in the market," Schneider says. Peter Schneider completed his degree in 
Technical Chemistry at the Vienna University of Technology and has a doctorate 
in Industrial Management Economics. Before joining AT&S, he worked for companies 
such as Wacker-Chemie and Mayr-Melnhof Karton. He possesses extensive 
international experiencea as a result of his work, which often included having 
global responsibility for several production sites and sales teams, and has 
successfully set up, restructured and reorganised various businesses. 
 
 
 
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft - First choice for 
advanced applications 
AT&S is a leading manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC 
substrates. AT&S industrialises leading-edge technologies for its core business 
segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. AT&S 
has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and 
plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near 
Seoul). The company employed roughly 10,000 people in the financial year 2019/ 
20. For further information please visit www.ats.net [http://www.ats.net/] 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Gerald Reischl, Director Communications & Public Relations 
Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; g.reischl@ats.net 
 
Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations 
Tel: +43 3842 200 5925; Mobile: +43 676 8955 5925; g.koenigstorfer@ats.net 
 
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft 
Fabriksgasse 13 
8700 Leoben / Austria 
www.ats.net 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Pictures with Announcement: 
=--------------------------------------------- 
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/images/3447/5/10678299/Portrait_Peter_Schneider__3_.jpg

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

