PRESS RELEASE : AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S CTO Heinz Moitzi to retire on 31 May 2021; Peter Schneider to become Chief Sales Officer at AT&S as of 1 June 2021- IMAGE

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Personnel Leoben - After 40 years with AT&S AG, Heinz Moitzi will commence his well- deserved retirement as of 31 May 2021. "Mr. Moitzi has dedicated nearly his entire professional career to development, in particular to the technological positioning of AT&S AG. Over many years, he has played a central role in numerous functions to ensure that AT&S achieves a leading position in the world of technology," says Hannes Androsch, Chairman of the AT&S Supervisory Board. "On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the shareholders, I would like to thank Heinz Moitzi for his outstanding contribution to the success story of AT&S and wish him continued good health". "On behalf of all of our employees and the Management Board, I would like to sincerely thank Heinz Moitzi for his achievements, his long-standing commitment and his great efforts for the company", adds AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. As of 1 June 2021, Peter Schneider will be filling the resulting vacancy on the four-member Management Board. Schneider has been Director Global Sales since September 2020 and is responsible for global market and customer matters. "As part of AT&S's further growth strategy, the Supervisory Board and the Management Board have decided to allocate the global sales responsibilities to one dedicated Management Board position," says Hannes Androsch. "Market presence and customer proximity are central elements for us in our company development." "Given the continuously increasing demands in this area, I am pleased that with Peter Schneider we will have additional resources and expertise on the Management Board to meet these requirements," says Andreas Gerstenmayer. "AT&S has established itself as a global technology leader for printed circuit boards and substrates over the past years, and we will successfully use this strength in the market," Schneider says. Peter Schneider completed his degree in Technical Chemistry at the Vienna University of Technology and has a doctorate in Industrial Management Economics. Before joining AT&S, he worked for companies such as Wacker-Chemie and Mayr-Melnhof Karton. He possesses extensive international experiencea as a result of his work, which often included having global responsibility for several production sites and sales teams, and has successfully set up, restructured and reorganised various businesses. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft - First choice for advanced applications AT&S is a leading manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. AT&S industrialises leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). The company employed roughly 10,000 people in the financial year 2019/ 20. For further information please visit www.ats.net [http://www.ats.net/] Further inquiry note: Gerald Reischl, Director Communications & Public Relations Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; g.reischl@ats.net Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations Tel: +43 3842 200 5925; Mobile: +43 676 8955 5925; g.koenigstorfer@ats.net AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben / Austria www.ats.net end of announcement euro adhoc =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pictures with Announcement: =--------------------------------------------- http://resources.euroadhoc.com/images/3447/5/10678299/Portrait_Peter_Schneider__3_.jpg

