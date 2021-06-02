Log in
PRESS RELEASE : AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S Supervisory Board approves investment project in Southeast Asia

06/02/2021 | 11:28am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Company Information 
 
Leoben - The Supervisory Board of AT&S AG, one of the leading manufacturers of 
high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates, unanimously approved an 
investment in a new location in Southeast Asia at its meeting today and agreed 
to the project. This is set to become the largest investment in AT&S's corporate 
history, as announced in an Ad-Hoc release on June 1, 2021. 
 
An investment of up to EUR 1.7 billion is planned for the project - the 
construction of a production site for high-end substrates in Southeast Asia - 
between 2021 and 2026, and a total of 5.000 additional jobs will be created. At 
the same time, the company headquarters in Leoben-Hinterberg will be expanded, 
which will thus not only remain the company's hub and pivot, but will also gain 
additional importance in the area of research and expanded production 
possibilities. 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Gerald Reischl, Director Communications & Public Relations 
Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; g.reischl@ats.net 
 
Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations 
Tel: +43 3842 200 5925; Mobile: +43 676 8955 5925; g.koenigstorfer@ats.net 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 11:27 ET (15:27 GMT)

