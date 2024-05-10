AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S adjusts forecast, is not considering a capital increase, will obtain binding offers for the sale of Ansan, no dividend for the financial year 2023/24

EQS-Ad-hoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Capital Increase

AT&S adjusts forecast, is not considering a capital increase, will obtain binding offers for the sale of Ansan, no dividend for the financial year 2023/24



AT&S adjusts forecast for the financial year 2026/27, is currently not considering a capital increase, intends to obtain binding offers for the sale of the plant in Ansan, Korea, and proposes not to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2023/24

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Leoben – Based on the latest market forecasts, the Executive Board of AT&S today decided to adjust the forecast for the financial year 2026/27 and to intensify the cost optimization programs. The company now expects – including the contribution of the plant in Ansan, Korea – for the financial year 2026/27:

Annual revenue of around € 3.1 billion (previously: around € 3.5 billion)

EBITDA margin of 27‒32 % (unchanged)

ROCE of >12 % (unchanged)

Net debt/EBITDA of <3 (unchanged)

Equity ratio of ~20 % (previously: >30 %)

In this still volatile market environment, the Executive Board of AT&S has decided not to carry out a capital increase for the time being. Discussions with potential investors have been terminated.

The company now intends to sell the plant in Ansan, Korea, which primarily serves the medical market. The company has therefore decided to obtain binding offers for the sale. In the 2023/24 financial year, the plant generated revenue of € 76 million and EBITDA of € 38 million. Based on existing non-binding offers and the existing high level of interest in the transaction, AT&S will now obtain binding offers. Depending on the resulting conditions, the Executive Board will make further decisions in the coming months. In this environment, the Executive Board of AT&S has decided, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to propose to the 30th Annual General Meeting on July 4, 2024 that no dividend be distributed for the financial year 2023/24 (previous year: € 0.40 per share).

The annual results for the 2023/24 financial year will be published on May 14, 2024 and the annual report

on June 6, 2024.