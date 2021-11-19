Log in
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/19 04:10:00 pm
24.13 USD   -1.07%
AT&T : 3Q by the Numbers 2021

11/19/2021 | 05:24pm EST
Download the latest by the numbers PDF.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 22:23:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on AT&T INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 169 B - -
Net income 2021 19 869 M - -
Net Debt 2021 156 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,81x
Yield 2021 8,54%
Capitalization 174 B 174 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 24,39 $
Average target price 31,55 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.-15.19%174 169
T-MOBILE US-13.25%146 114
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-14.92%104 764
KDDI CORPORATION11.22%67 050
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.09%57 238
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-4.88%42 375