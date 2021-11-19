|
AT&T : 3Q by the Numbers 2021
Download the latest by the numbers PDF.
Disclaimer
AT&T Inc. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 22:23:17 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|Analyst Recommendations on AT&T INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
169 B
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
19 869 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
156 B
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|8,81x
|Yield 2021
|8,54%
|
|Capitalization
|
174 B
174 B
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,96x
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,10x
|Nbr of Employees
|230 760
|Free-Float
|93,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|27
|Last Close Price
|
24,39 $
|Average target price
|
31,55 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
29,4%