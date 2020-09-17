AT&T : 3Q20 Investor News Items

AT&T Inc.
3Q20 Investor News Items through September 16, 2020
As a convenience to investors, this document contains a selectionof disclosures made by the Company this quarter. This information is not being updated or reaffirmed, should not be considered as an endorsement, and no new information is being provided in these selected news items.
IR Conferences and News Releases
Selected Other News Releases
Debt-related News Releases
Selected SEC Filings
8-Kdated August 19, 2020 (Item 8.01 Other Events) (link):
Issued notices for redemption of approximately $1.2 billion of outstanding notes
10-Qfiled August 5, 2020 (link)
8-Kdated August 4, 2020 (Item 8.01 Other Events) (link):
Closed on sale of $11 billion aggregate principal amount of Global Notes
Free Writing Prospectus filed July 28, 2020 (link)
Term Sheet for $11 billion aggregate principal amount of Global Notes; Use of Proceeds
Disclaimer
