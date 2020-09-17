Log in
AT&T Inc.

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/16 04:10:00 pm
29.24 USD   +0.41%
03:55aAT&T : 3Q20 Investor News Items
PU
09/16AT&T : AVCT Announces Xavier Williams as New CEO
AQ
09/16AT&T : Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
BU
Summary 
Summary

AT&T : 3Q20 Investor News Items

09/17/2020 | 03:55am EDT

AT&T Inc.

3Q20 Investor News Items through September 16, 2020

As a convenience to investors, this document contains a selectionof disclosures made by the Company this quarter. This information is not being updated or reaffirmed, should not be considered as an endorsement, and no new information is being provided in these selected news items.

IR Conferences and News Releases

Selected Other News Releases

Debt-related News Releases

Selected SEC Filings

  • 8-Kdated August 19, 2020 (Item 8.01 Other Events) (link):
    1. Issued notices for redemption of approximately $1.2 billion of outstanding notes
  • 10-Qfiled August 5, 2020 (link)
  • 8-Kdated August 4, 2020 (Item 8.01 Other Events) (link):
    1. Closed on sale of $11 billion aggregate principal amount of Global Notes
  • Free Writing Prospectus filed July 28, 2020 (link)
    1. Term Sheet for $11 billion aggregate principal amount of Global Notes; Use of Proceeds

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 07:54:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 170 B - -
Net income 2020 13 235 M - -
Net Debt 2020 147 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 7,13%
Capitalization 208 B 208 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 243 000
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 33,32 $
Last Close Price 29,24 $
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Randall L. Stephenson Executive Chairman
John J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Scott T. Ford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.-25.18%208 344
T-MOBILE US45.07%143 499
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-18.93%141 478
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.40.96%114 359
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-7.90%83 783
KDDI CORPORATION-12.33%61 146
