    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
AT&T : 3Q21 Investor News Items

09/15/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
AT&T Inc.

3Q21 Investor News Items through September 15, 2021

As a convenience to investors, this document contains a selectionof disclosures made by the Company this quarter. This information is not being updated or reaffirmed, should not be considered as an endorsement, and no new information is being provided in these selected news items.

IR Conferences and Related News Releases

Selected Other News Releases

Selected SEC Filings

  • 8-Kdated September 9, 2021 (Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure) (link)
    1. Supplemental pro forma financial information after separation of DIRECTV
  • 10-Qfiled August 5, 2021 (link)
  • 8-Kdated July 31, 2021 (Item 8.01 Other Events; Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement) (link)
    1. Announced closing of the DIRECTV/TPG transaction
  • S-4dated July 22, 2021 (link)
    1. Offers to exchange certain notes
  • 8-Kdated July 21, 2021 (Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition) (link)
    1. Entered into agreement to sell Latin America video operations, Vrio, to Grupo Werthein
  • 8-Kdated July 19, 2021 (Item 8.01 Other Events) (link)
    1. DIRECTV Entertainment Holdings announced offering of $3.1 billion in senior secured notes
  • 8-Kdated July 16, 2021 (Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure) (link)
    1. Disclosure of financial information regarding operational performance of DIRECTV Entertainment Holdings

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 21:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 168 B - -
Net income 2021 18 049 M - -
Net Debt 2021 158 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 7,63%
Capitalization 195 B 195 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 27,33 $
Average target price 32,06 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.-4.97%195 132
T-MOBILE US-4.40%160 888
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-17.67%109 989
KDDI CORPORATION27.10%78 891
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.16%62 210
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-4.04%44 368