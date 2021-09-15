AT&T : 3Q21 Investor News Items
AT&T Inc.
3Q21 Investor News Items through September 15, 2021
IR Conferences and Related News Releases
Selected Other News Releases
Selected SEC Filings
8-Kdated September 9, 2021 (Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure)
(link)
Supplemental pro forma financial information after separation of DIRECTV
10-Qfiled August 5, 2021
(link)
8-Kdated July 31, 2021 (Item 8.01 Other Events; Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement)
(link)
Announced closing of the DIRECTV/TPG transaction
S-4dated July 22, 2021
(link)
Offers to exchange certain notes
8-Kdated July 21, 2021 (Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition)
(link)
Entered into agreement to sell Latin America video operations, Vrio, to Grupo Werthein
8-Kdated July 19, 2021 (Item 8.01 Other Events)
(link)
DIRECTV Entertainment Holdings announced offering of $3.1 billion in senior secured notes
8-Kdated July 16, 2021 (Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure)
(link)
Disclosure of financial information regarding operational performance of DIRECTV Entertainment Holdings
