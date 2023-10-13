AT&T Inc. is one of the leading American telecommunication operators. The activity is organized mainly around two areas: - mobile telephony; - fixed telephony and cable services: local and long distance telephony services. The group also offers broadband Internet access, e-mail, and satellite television. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of services (86.7%), and sales of equipment (13.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (89.7%), Mexico (1.8%), Brazil (0.9%), Latin America (1.8%), Europe (3.6%), Asia/Pacific (1.6%) and other (0.5%).

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services