AT&T : 5G Brings New Experiences for WNBA Fans

Download release (PDF)

AT&T 5G Brings New Augmented Reality (AR) Experiences to WNBA Fans

AT&T 5G Launches Customizable AR App Experience Built for Sports Fans Just in Time for WNBA Postseason

What's the news? AT&T*, the Official 5G Innovation Partner of the WNBA, is collaborating with the league to deliver a new experience provides more immersive ways to engage with the game they love starting with the 2021 WNBA postseason beginning Thursday, Sept. 23. AT&T 5G Game View is a new feature within the WNBA app that unlocks a unique way to view live and previous game stats during games, customized by each fan, and experienced in augmented reality.

AT&T 5G Game View is available now through the WNBA smartphone app on iOS and will be available for Android users in the coming days. The new feature lets fans:

View interactive, customizable stats for live and previous games featuring your favorite WNBA teams and season recaps.

Share images and clips on social media with family and friends.

Track progress of teams throughout the postseason.

Participate in the Bracket Challenge for the WNBA postseason. This challenge will enable fans to make their picks, score points and share their success on social media with their friends and followers to compete for fun. Through the app, fans can review data from past games data to help them predict winning scenarios.

Follow teams and players with real-time 3D stats while watching games live on TV.

Celebrate team and player milestones with fun AR animations.

All brought to you through the collaboration of AT&T and the WNBA. To see how it works, click here.

How can I get AT&T 5G Game View? Go to your device app store and look for the WNBA app. Once you download the app, open it, and tap the 'More' icon on the screen and then select 'AT&T 5G Game View' to join the fun.

Why is this important? With 5G and AR technology playing a huge role in sports, we're dedicated to bringing fast, reliable, and secure AT&T 5G to the fingertips of more sports fans. The fast speed and low latency of 5G can provide fans a powerful connection to the game on their 5G device.

Building upon AT&T StatsZone, the in-app NBA feature that launched earlier this year within the Chicago Bulls app, AT&T 5G Game View was built specifically to meet the needs of WNBA fans, and it's best experienced on a 5G device.

What are they saying?

"Since the pandemic, fans have increasingly turned to their devices and technology to stay close to their favorite sports teams and still feel part of the action whether they're inside an arena or streaming from their couch," said Jay Cary, VP of 5G product and innovation at AT&T. "That's why we're excited to team up with Nexus and the WNBA to show how the power of 5G can elevate how fans not only watch but engage with the best moments sports have to offer through new immersive experiences."

"AT&T continues to go above and beyond in their commitment to unlocking new ways to reach fans, celebrating the players, and advancing the visibility of women's sports as our 5G Innovation Partner and an inaugural WNBA Changemaker," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "Building on our partnership and the success of AT&T 5G Courtside Cam at WNBA All-Star this year, we are thrilled to collaborate on AT&T 5G Game View and launch new fan experiences."

"We're thrilled to continue to work closely with AT&T on elevating sport stats through next-generation augmented reality, bringing all new visualizations to life," said Colin Davis, Head of Digital Production & Executive Producer - Interactive Arts at Nexus Studios. "Fans can now follow their favorite team and players, with real-time data delivered straight to AT&T 5G Game View and share exciting milestones and animations with their friends and family."

A Brief History of AT&T and the NBA & WNBA's Innovative Partnership:



Since our partnerships with the NBA and WNBA began, AT&T has been bringing the power of 5G to fans at various events and activations across the country, and together have accomplished many firsts:

The 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League became the first to broadcast a professional sports event in 5G.

AT&T brought 5G to NBA All-Star for the first time in 2020, including the debut of AT&T 5G Courtside Cam which shared unique, live camera angles directly from the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. AT&T 5G Courtside Cam also appeared at WNBA All-Star earlier this year and featured all-access courtside action and commentary from basketball analyst LaChina Robinson.

which shared unique, live camera angles directly from the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. AT&T 5G Courtside Cam also appeared at earlier this year and featured all-access courtside action and commentary from basketball analyst LaChina Robinson. Most recently, AT&T 5G Holovision won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Digital Innovation for its segment that aired on TNT during the 2020 NBA Conference Finals. These first-of-their-kind "holo" interviews, powered by 5G technology, allowed viewers at home to see two guests appear as if they were in the same room, interacting seamlessly, when in reality they were in two different physical locations.

won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Digital Innovation for its segment that aired on TNT during the 2020 NBA Conference Finals. These first-of-their-kind "holo" interviews, powered by 5G technology, allowed viewers at home to see two guests appear as if they were in the same room, interacting seamlessly, when in reality they were in two different physical locations. Earlier this year, AT&T launched AT&T StatsZone TM , within the Chicago Bulls app bringing team and player stats to life in AR for the first time.

, within the Chicago Bulls app bringing team and player stats to life in AR for the first time. AT&T has brought its super-fast AT&T 5G+ to customers in parts of 38 cities and more than 20 venues across the country, including several NBA venues such as: United Center in Chicago, Toyota Center in Houston, AT&T Center in San Antonio and more.

AT&T anticipate covering more than half of NBA arenas with AT&T 5G+ coverage by the end of 2021 with several more arenas slated to come in 2022.

In fact, AT&T expect to serve at least 40 venues with AT&T 5G+ by the end of 2021.