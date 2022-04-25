Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AT&T Inc.
  News
  Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/25 10:40:59 am EDT
19.24 USD   -1.46%
10:19aAT&T : Adds More Value to Unlimited Your Way Plans
PU
08:00aRBC Cuts Price Target on AT&T to $20 From $30, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
05:36aGoldman Sachs Reinstates AT&T at Buy With $23 Price Target
MT
AT&T : Adds More Value to Unlimited Your Way Plans

04/25/2022 | 10:19am EDT
Our Best Unlimited Plan Now Covers You in Latin America

Added Value Includes Unlimited Talk, Text & Data at No Extra Cost in 19 Latin American Countries, Enhanced Security and More Mobile Hotspot

What's The News? AT&T* is consistently listening to our customers and now we're including talk, text and high-speed data1 in 19 Latin American countries for customers on our AT&T Unlimited Elite® plan at no extra cost.

We're also enhancing AT&T ActiveArmor℠ security with a simplified app, which all our unlimited customers can take advantage of, including Business, FirstNet and AT&T PREPAID. And, we're adding mobile hotspot data on our AT&T Unlimited Starter® plan.

Travel With Ease Across Latin America. On the heels of bringing 5G roaming2 to more than 35 international destinations with International Day Pass3, AT&T is now including Latin America roaming on our Unlimited Elite℠ plan at no extra cost. Beginning May 3, Unlimited Elite customers can get unlimited talk, text and high-speed data1 in 19 Latin American countries - and existing Elite customers don't have to do a thing. The added benefits are automatically included in your Unlimited Elite plan. Use your phone like you do at home in the following countries:

To learn more on May 3, visit att.com/roamlatam.

Business Customers Traveling Internationally Are Covered, Too. Customers on AT&T Business Unlimited Elite℠ will also be able to take advantage of this great feature. To learn more, visit here.

New ActiveArmor℠ Mobile Security App4. On May 3, customers can also take advantage of our new enhanced mobile security app to help stop threats, like if apps or services you follow are breached. Our two existing security apps, AT&T Mobile Security and AT&T Call Protect, will be consolidated into a single app - AT&T ActiveArmor mobile security. The app integrates all the best security features of the previous apps plus some new enhancements to help control spam calls, get the inside scoop on data breaches and help protect your data from mobile threats - all via a simplified and enhanced customer experience. Plus, the mobile security app is free for all AT&T wireless customers.

In addition, customers that sign up for AT&T Unlimited Elite or Unlimited Extra℠ get the advanced mobile security features5 of the AT&T ActiveArmor app for free. This includes encrypted access to their own VPN to connect securely on public wi-fi, identity monitoring, safe browsing, and Caller ID so customers know who is calling before they answer. And business customers that sign up for AT&T Business Unlimited Elite, Business Unlimited Performance6, or select other business rate plans also get the advanced security features of the AT&T ActiveArmor app for free.

The app is also available to other AT&T Business, FirstNet and AT&T PREPAID customers.

To learn more on May 3, visit att.com/activearmor.

More Mobile Hotspot Data7. As a benefit for customers on our Unlimited Starter℠ plan, we recently added 3GBs of mobile hotspot data to their plan - all at no extra cost. So now they can connect their compatible devices when they are on the go. Existing customers don't need to do anything - the hotspot data is automatically added.

Learn more at att.com/plans/wireless.

What Are People Saying? "We're consistently listening to our customers and working to provide the features and services they value most," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Mobility. "With travel season picking up, security top of mind and more hotspot data needed to be productive and entertained, we're excited to make these moves to show our appreciation for our existing customers and welcome new ones."

1 Coverage and data speeds vary by Country. Int'l usage should not exceed Domestic usage. Details at att.com/roamlatam for eligible countries.

2 International feature required. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/international for details.

3 Coverage and Data speed vary by country and may be changed.

4 Compatible device/service required. Requires download of ActiveArmor app and acceptance of terms of service. May inadvertently block wanted calls; settings can be adjusted in-app. May not detect all threats. Mobile Security is not available when roaming internationally. Data Charges may apply to app download/usage. Details at http://www.att.com/activearmor.

5 Advanced security requires Unlimited Extra or Elite. AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy. Requires download of ActiveArmor Appand acceptance of terms of service. Public Wi-Fi Protection: Requires setup. Complete data security not guaranteed. Identity Monitoring: May not detect all compromises or leaks of your personal data. Caller ID: Must be in AT&T HD Voice coverage area to be alerted to caller name and location. Safe Browsing: May not detect all suspicious websites. Requires activation of VPN and notifications to be enabled. Advance MobileSecurity VPN is not available when roaming internationally. Details at http://www.att.com/activearmor.

6 After 50GB, AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy

7 For mobile hotspot data, after 5GB speeds slowed to max. 128 Kbps.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

View More

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 14:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
