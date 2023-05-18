Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AT&T Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:00:07 2023-05-18 pm EDT
16.76 USD   +1.27%
05:27pAT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2023 Annual Meeting
PR
05:26pAT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2023 Annual Meeting
AQ
05:23pAt&t Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2023 Annual Meeting

05/18/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T held its annual stockholder meeting. Additional information can be found on the AT&T Investor Relations website.

Key Takeaways:

AT&T Inc.* (NYSE: T) announced the preliminary results of its annual meeting of stockholders, which was held today.

At the meeting, each of the 10 nominees to the company's board of directors were re-elected to a one-year term.  Stockholders also voted to approve the appointment of Ernst & Young as the company's independent auditors (95.2% of votes cast in favor).

In advisory votes, stockholders approved the compensation of AT&T's executive officers, as described in the 2023 proxy statement (92.3% of votes cast in favor), and the frequency with which stockholders vote on executive compensation (95.7% cast in favor of an annual vote).

Additionally, two proposals submitted by stockholders were defeated:

  • The request to adopt an independent board chairman policy with 65.6% of votes cast against.
  • The request to commission a third-party, independent racial equity audit with 78.5% of votes cast against.

When final voting results are available, they will be filed with the SEC and posted on the AT&T Investor Relations website and on AT&T's proxy website.

*About AT&T  

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2023 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

AT&T Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/AT&T Communications)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-announces-preliminary-results-of-2023-annual-meeting-301829099.html

SOURCE AT&T


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about AT&T INC.
05:27pAT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2023 Annual Meeting
PR
05:26pAT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2023 Annual Meeting
AQ
05:23pAt&t Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:34pRebounding margins silver lining for US retail firms in uncertain economy
RE
05/16Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rising Late Tuesday
MT
05/16Sector Update: Tech
MT
05/16AT&T Reduces Office Locations, Mandates Managers to Return to Office
MT
05/16AT&T Reportedly Cutting Office Footprint to 9 Core Offices; Requiring Managers Back to ..
MT
05/16South Africa's Attacq Renews Warning on Trading Amid Sale of 30% Stake in Unit
MT
05/15AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with John Stankey at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global T..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AT&T INC.
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer