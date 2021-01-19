Log in
AT&T : Announces Super-Fast 5G+ Service at Ball Arena

01/19/2021 | 01:32pm EST
AT&T's 5G+ now available for customers to experience while attending sporting events and concerts

What's the news? We're taking the fan experience to the next level with the introduction of AT&T 5G+ at Ball Arena. 5G+ is our name for 5G delivered using millimeter wave spectrum, which is ideal for high-traffic areas. That means the players on the ice and court won't be the only ones putting up unprecedented performances.

Why is this important? AT&T customers with a compatible device and qualifying plan will now have access to the super-fast speeds and increased connectivity that are ideal for popular venues like Ball Arena.

Who can use this? AT&T 5G+ will enable incredible innovation and unlock immersive experiences - especially when larger public gatherings are permitted once again. AT&T 5G+ will bring faster speeds and greater connectivity to our customers who are enjoying an event at Ball Arena.

In addition to the super-fast speeds of AT&T 5G+ available at Ball Arena1, AT&T's 5G offers the Fastest Nationwide 5G Network2 to customers on-the-go or at home in the Denver area.

Where can I get it? AT&T 5G+ is available in parts of 38 cities across the country. Learn more about AT&T's 5G network at att.com/5gforyou.

'Get ready Denver sports fans! AT&T 5G+ inside Ball Arena is impressive. And our teams are building a 5G network that will deliver incredible experiences of all types across Colorado.'

- Lane Mansell, VPGM, AT&T Rocky Mountain

'When fans are once again able to experience exciting moments Ball Arena, our fans will have faster connectivity and super-fast speeds using AT&T 5G+. AT&T is about creating connections for our customers and AT&T' 5G network will enable that to happen in new ways for our Denver customers and those who visit the Mile High City.'

- Roberta Robinette, President, AT&T Colorado

1 5G+ is not available in all parts of Ball Arena and requires compatible device and plan.

2 Fastest Nationwide 5G network based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median 5G download speeds for Q4 2020 comparing only networks offering 'nationwide' 5G coverage. 5G coverage analysis based on carrier's public statements. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. AT&T 5G requires compatible device and plan. Coverage not available everywhere. Visit att.com/5gforyou to learn more.

About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 18:31:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
