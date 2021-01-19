AT&T : Announces Super-Fast 5G+ Service at Ball Arena

AT&T's 5G+ now available for customers to experience while attending sporting events and concerts

What's the news? We're taking the fan experience to the next level with the introduction of AT&T 5G+ at Ball Arena. 5G+ is our name for 5G delivered using millimeter wave spectrum, which is ideal for high-traffic areas. That means the players on the ice and court won't be the only ones putting up unprecedented performances.

Why is this important? AT&T customers with a compatible device and qualifying plan will now have access to the super-fast speeds and increased connectivity that are ideal for popular venues like Ball Arena.

Who can use this? AT&T 5G+ will enable incredible innovation and unlock immersive experiences - especially when larger public gatherings are permitted once again. AT&T 5G+ will bring faster speeds and greater connectivity to our customers who are enjoying an event at Ball Arena.

In addition to the super-fast speeds of AT&T 5G+ available at Ball Arena1, AT&T's 5G offers the Fastest Nationwide 5G Network2 to customers on-the-go or at home in the Denver area.

Where can I get it? AT&T 5G+ is available in parts of 38 cities across the country. Learn more about AT&T's 5G network at att.com/5gforyou.