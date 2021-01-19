AT&T : Announces Super-Fast 5G+ Service at Oracle Park

AT&T's 5G+ now available for customers to experience while attending sporting events and concerts
What's the news? We're taking the fan experience to the next level with the introduction of AT&T 5G+ at Oracle Park. 5G+ is our name for 5G delivered using millimeter wave spectrum, which is ideal for high-traffic areas. That means the players on the field won't be the only ones putting up unprecedented performances
Why is this important? AT&T customers with a compatible device and qualifying plan will now have access to the super-fast speeds and increased connectivity that are ideal for popular venues like Oracle Park.
Who can use this? AT&T 5G+ will enable incredible innovation and unlock immersive experiences - especially when larger public gatherings are permitted once again. AT&T 5G+ will bring faster speeds and greater connectivity to our customers who are enjoying an event at Oracle Park.
In addition to the super-fast speeds of AT&T 5G+ available at Oracle Park1, AT&T 5G offers the Fastest Nationwide 5G Network2 to customers on-the-go or at home in the Bay Area.
Where can I get it? AT&T 5G+ is available in parts of 38 cities across the country. Learn more about AT&T's 5G network at att.com/5gforyou.
'Our customers in the Bay Area are going to be blown away by their experience with AT&T's Nationwide 5G Network. Not only are we seeing great speeds from 5G+, but fans who attend events at Oracle Park will benefit from the immersive experiences that our network will unlock.'
- Sheila Crisostomo, VPGM, AT&T San Francisco
'At its core, AT&T is about establishing connections. The work our teams have done to bring AT&T 5G+ to Oracle Park is tremendous and it will bring our customers closer to the action on the field and allow them to share the excitement with fans across the country.'
- Rhonda Johnson, President, AT&T California
1 5G+ is not available in all parts of Oracle Park and requires compatible device and plan.
2 Fastest Nationwide 5G network based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median 5G download speeds for Q4 2020 comparing only networks offering 'nationwide' 5G coverage. 5G coverage analysis based on carrier's public statements. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. AT&T 5G requires compatible device and plan. Coverage not available everywhere. Visit att.com/5gforyou to learn more.
About AT&T Communications
We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives.
AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.
View More
Disclaimer
AT&T Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 18:31:01 UTC