AT&T : Brings Lightning-Fast 5G+ to Boston

03/28/2022 | 10:11am EDT
What's the news? AT&T just launched its 5G+ with mmWave in some of the most iconic areas of Boston. As America's Most Reliable 5G Network1, we want customers to be able to enjoy the lightning-fast speeds at the Boston Common, Old State House, TD Garden and other legendary locations, quickly, easily and reliably.

In addition to Boston residents and visitors, first responders on FirstNet®, Built with AT&T - America's public safety network - will also have access to 5G+ in the area. They will maintain voice communication through always-on priority and preemption on public safety's Band 14 and AT&T commercial LTE spectrum, and the intuitive FirstNet network will determine the best route for data traffic, whether that's 5G+ (mmWave) or LTE.

Why is this important? By delivering 5G+, AT&T subscribers living and visiting Boston now have access to two flavors of our 5G. Our fast 5G service, using low-band spectrum is now available throughout the city, and to more than 255 million people in more than 18,000 cities and towns.

Our 5G+ using mmWave delivers lightning-fast speeds in high-traffic areas. Just think, fans at TD Garden can share the biggest slam dunk or breakaway goal of the season almost instantly.

Who can use this? For AT&T wireless customers and FirstNet subscribers who have 5G-capable devices and qualifying plans, AT&T 5G+ mmWave will enable incredible innovation and unlock immersive experiences. That means our customers are able to stream their favorite content, play online games and video chat with friends while spending time in these distinctly Boston locations. In addition, uniting the unmatched benefits of FirstNet with 5G+ mmWave will unlock a whole new world of public safety potential.

What are people saying?

"Here in Boston AT&T is committed to bringing the latest and best-connected technologies to our neighborhoods. We're unlocking the power of 5G for consumers and businesses, bringing ultra-fast 5G experiences to high-traffic areas and launching 5G+ for customers. Boston is a technology leader, with progress and opportunity taking place across the city, and we're excited to be a part of it." - Patricia Jacobs - President AT&T Northern Region.

"Our goal is to create the best connections for AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers, no matter where they are," said Keron Incarnato, VPGM, AT&T. "Bringing 5G+ to one of the most storied cities in America is one of the ways we can do that. Now, we're excited to see how people in Boston will use this technology!"

1 Based on nationwide GWS drive test data. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 14:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
