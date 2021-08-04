AT&T : Brings the Latest Lineup of Samsung Devices

Download release (PDF) Get the New Samsung Connected Laptops and Tablet on the Most Reliable 5G Network, Only at AT&T Featuring the New Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G and Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go Connected Laptops and the Innovative Samsung Tab S7 FE 5G Get 50% off the Galaxy Chromebook Go Just in Time for Back to School What's the news? As many head back to school and return to the office, we're adding more choices to the mix with two new Samsung connected laptops -- the Galaxy Book Go 5G1 and the Galaxy Chromebook Go. Pre-orders for the Galaxy Book Go 5G1 and Galaxy Chromebook Go begin Aug. 5. The Galaxy Chromebook Go will be available online starting Aug. 13 and in select stores Aug. 27. The Galaxy Book Go 5G will be available in the coming weeks. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will also make its debut at AT&T - with online orders beginning Aug. 5, and in store availability on Aug. 13. Why is this important? Now, you don't have to sacrifice functionality, portability, or simplicity with a Wi-Fi-only laptop. These new connected laptops have a SIM card to connect to our 5G and 4G LTE network and are easily added to one of our current Unlimited plans for only $20 a month.2 And did we mention affordability? With back to school just around the corner, there's no better time to get a connected laptop at a great value. This addition is part of our commitment to expand our 5G device portfolio and give more customers access to the most reliable 5G network.1 Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G

The Galaxy Book Go 5G, a Windows-powered device, features PC-grade performance so you can enjoy always-on, always-connected flexibility. It also features a slim profile with a shock-resistant design3 that can be paired with the entire Galaxy ecosystem of smartphones, tablets and wearables. And the best part? It comes powered by America's most reliable 5G network.AT&T 5G offers faster speeds so you can do more with the Galaxy Book Go 5G's long-lasting battery. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

The Galaxy Chromebook Go is perfect for students looking for a great deal on a new laptop without sacrificing quality. It comes with the Chrome OS experience, which includes features like Phone Hub, Wi-Fi Sync and Nearby Share to make the laptop's usability that much better.4 It's all packed into a lightweight design built with shock-resistant and military-grade protection for all of life's moments.3 When it arrives, the Galaxy Chromebook Go will tap into the power of AT&T's 4G LTE network. Both laptops feature an immersive 14-inch display that can be taken anywhere you want to go. AT&T unlimited plans attached to either of these laptops will create a unique, unbounded experience for you, with access to the internet anywhere the network is available. And with the sturdy design, both laptops are ready for all your needs. What's the deal? Yes, we have offers on the latest and greatest products and better yet, they are for EVERYONE. Get 50% off the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for a limited time when you purchase on a qualifying installment plan with wireless service- that's HALF the cost at a value you can't deny5. Samsung Tab S7 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G has a 12.4-inch display, a slim metal cover, and a long-lasting 10,090 mAh battery so you can stay entertained on the go6. That's right, no low-power interruptions on this tablet. We make it easy for you to add the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G to one of our current Unlimited plans for only $20 a month.2 Devices: Device Galaxy Chromebook Go Galaxy Book Go 5G Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G Retail Price $349.99 $799.99 $669.99 Storage 4GB RAM/32GB ROM 8GB RAM/256GB ROM 4GB RAM/64GB ROM Network LTE 5G & 5G+ 5G & 5G+ Availability Pre-Order Aug. 5 Online Aug. 13 Select Stores Aug. 27 Pre-Order Aug. 5 Online Aug. 5 In-Store Aug. 13 Colors Silver Silver Mystic Black For our first responders too. The Galaxy Book Go 5G and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will be FirstNet Ready™, which means first responders can use them to tap into the power of FirstNet® - America's public safety communications network. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G comes approved to operate with services using the dedicated FirstNet LTE network core.FirstNet® is bringing this community specialized features and capabilities - like always-on priority and for first responders, preemption - that they've never had before.7 Say it louder for the people in the back! 'We continue to build a robust device portfolio that includes variety because we know customers want options. With the latest lineup of Samsung devices, including all new connected laptops and a 5G tablet, you can be sure there is something for everyone.' said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Mobility. 'As the perfect tools for back to school, there's no better time than now to experience all that the Galaxy Chromebook Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G have to offer on the fast, reliable, secure AT&T network.' Where available, AT&T Right To You, an exclusive delivery and expert set up service, lets customers choose when and where they want to receive their device, as soon as same day. You can also choose to shop online, with free express shipping and returns. Visit att.com/chromebookgo to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go and att.com/galaxybookgo5g for the Galaxy Book Go 5G that can be added to any of our unlimited wireless plans and includes access to our nationwide 5G network at no extra cost. And visit att.com/galaxytabs7fe5g to learn more about the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G. To learn more about AT&T 5G and where it's available, visit att.com/5GforYou.

