AT&T INC.

(T)
AT&T : CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19

10/12/2020 | 10:01am EDT

AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T) CEO John Stankey will be the opening speaker of the WSJ Tech Live conference on October 19, 2020. The presentation will be held virtually and is scheduled to begin at 12:05 p.m. ET.

A livestream of the fireside chat will be available at no cost for those who register for the Watch Pass on the WSJ conference website. Viewers should join the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. Xandr, now part of WarnerMedia, provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its platform. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 10 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 169 B - -
Net income 2020 13 234 M - -
Net Debt 2020 149 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 7,36%
Capitalization 202 B 202 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 243 000
Free-Float 93,4%
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 32,83 $
Last Close Price 28,32 $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Randall L. Stephenson Executive Chairman
John J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Scott T. Ford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.-27.53%201 789
T-MOBILE US49.49%145 108
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-23.74%131 967
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.47.12%124 747
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.58%118 469
KDDI CORPORATION-17.18%58 659
