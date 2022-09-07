Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AT&T Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-09-07 pm EDT
16.87 USD   +0.48%
09/07AT&T CFO Updates Shareholders at Bank of America Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference
BU
09/07TRANSCRIPT : AT&T Inc. Presents at Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference 2022, Sep-07-2022 11:00 AM
CI
09/06AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with John Stankey at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 12
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AT&T CFO Updates Shareholders at Bank of America Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference

09/07/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, AT&T* Inc. (NYSE:T), spoke today at the Bank of America Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference where he provided an update to shareholders.

Desroches reiterated that AT&T continues to take a disciplined and return-focused approach to growth and investment and made the following points:

  • The company continues to add customers in its strategic focus areas of 5G and fiber. Overall industry postpaid phone volumes remain healthy, and AT&T has continued to see solid demand with continued low postpaid phone churn. In addition, AT&T’s consistent, disciplined and simple go-to-market approach continues to attract high-value customers. Desroches indicated that the impacts of recent pricing action on churn are within AT&T’s expected range and the company continues to expect that the pricing changes will be accretive in the back half of the year.
  • AT&T continues to expand its fiber footprint and has the ability to serve 18 million customer locations in more than 100 metro areas with AT&T Fiber. Desroches shared he’s pleased with the increasing penetration rates for new fiber build. As AT&T expands to new markets, the company has seen first-year penetration rates about two times greater than historical norms.
  • Desroches noted that AT&T is not seeing any material incremental shift in its cash collection cycles, which are within the company’s expectations and largely consistent with normal pre-pandemic levels.
  • While the current macroeconomic environment has reduced visibility into economic trends going into next year, Desroches reiterated expectations for improved cash conversion in 2023 compared to 2022. Factors driving the company’s outlook for improved cash conversion include expectations for better service revenue levels exiting 2023 — from both a larger customer base and higher ARPUs — lower interest costs and the benefits from continued transformation savings.
  • Expectations for improved cash conversion off this year’s free cash flow guidance of the $14 billion range provide more than sufficient financial flexibility to meet AT&T’s financial obligations – including its annual dividend commitment of $8 billion, or $1.11 per common share – even after factoring in the company’s above historical capital investment levels.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

This news release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the GAAP financial measures are available on the company’s website at https://investors.att.com.

© 2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AT&T INC.
09/07AT&T CFO Updates Shareholders at Bank of America Media, Communications and Entertainmen..
BU
09/07TRANSCRIPT : AT&T Inc. Presents at Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment C..
CI
09/06AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with John Stankey at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Tec..
BU
09/01Nokia and AT&T Mexico deploy the first industrial-grade LTE private network in a mariti..
AQ
09/01Wireless Broadband Alliance Retains Key Board Members as Adoption of Next Generation Wi..
AQ
08/31Global Smartphone Shipments Expected to Decline This Year
DJ
08/31FirstNet Expands 5G and In-Building Connectivity for First Responders
PR
08/31AT&T : TitleAT&T to Webcast Desroches Fireside Chat on Sept. 7
PU
08/31AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America Media, Commu..
BU
08/30Corning to Build Cable Manufacturing Facility in Arizona
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AT&T INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 B - -
Net income 2022 17 297 M - -
Net Debt 2022 129 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,18x
Yield 2022 6,63%
Capitalization 120 B 120 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 203 000
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 16,87 $
Average target price 21,93 $
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
Jeremy Alan Legg Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Scott McElfresh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.-9.19%119 644
T-MOBILE US25.45%177 961
KDDI CORPORATION26.53%65 394
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.83%60 538
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-19.50%55 310
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-1.85%36 250