    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
AT&T : Celebrate The 31st Anniversary of ADA with AT&T Accessibility!

07/23/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
Although 31 isn't traditionally a milestone birthday, the ADA - and its mission to provide all people who live with disabilities equal access and opportunity under the law - has enabled a more open, accessible and inclusive world. We think that's worth celebrating every year.

In honor of this special anniversary, we encourage you to explore the ADA and its profound impact on society. Then, test your knowledge by taking the quiz below.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 174 B - -
Net income 2021 18 317 M - -
Net Debt 2021 164 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 7,44%
Capitalization 200 B 200 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 226 840
Free-Float 93,6%
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 28,01 $
Average target price 32,01 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.-2.61%206 275
T-MOBILE US7.34%181 218
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-9.89%122 635
KDDI CORPORATION12.52%70 100
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.87%50 614
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-4.05%47 655