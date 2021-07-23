AT&T : Celebrate The 31st Anniversary of ADA with AT&T Accessibility!

Although 31 isn't traditionally a milestone birthday, the ADA - and its mission to provide all people who live with disabilities equal access and opportunity under the law - has enabled a more open, accessible and inclusive world. We think that's worth celebrating every year.
In honor of this special anniversary, we encourage you to explore the ADA and its profound impact on society. Then, test your knowledge by taking the quiz below.
Disclaimer
AT&T Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 16:57:11 UTC.