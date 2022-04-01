AT&T : Celebrating differences within the autism spectrum

"As human beings, we're pretty much programmed to fear differences - we don't like different," said Kelly Grainger, a neurodiversity advocate, committed to reducing the stigma and improving education surrounding neurodiverse diagnoses such as Asperger's Syndrome. "It's essentially a primal instinct. Being different is a really great thing. It's what makes us interesting."

Kelly was diagnosed with Asperger's in 2019, one of five conditions on the autism spectrum, at age 44. In 2020, he cofounded Perfectly Autistic, a site dedicated to helping employers create autism and neurodiverse friendly principles.

"I had no idea that I was autistic," Kelly, who spent two decades in the corporate world, said. "The way that I thought, the way that I felt, the challenges that I had, particularly at work, I just assumed it was the same for everyone."

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn and behave. There are five major types of autism: Asperger's syndrome, Rett syndrome, childhood disintegrative disorder, Kanner's syndrome, and pervasive developmental disorder. The conditions manifest differently among autistic people, causing a range of responses to social stimulation and avoidance of some neural stimulation such as bright lights or loud noises. About 1% of the world's population is believed to be autistic.

