AT&T : Complete 2022 Annual Report

To our shareholders

2022 was a year of major change for AT&T, and we are proud to have ended the year in a stronger position. The realities of our industry, changing consumer expectations and an evolving macroeconomic environment dictated our need for a simplified operating model and sharp execution.

That's why we made the structural moves we did to reposition our company, including successfully completing the separation of WarnerMedia. We have

confidence there is a bright future for an AT&T that delivers the best in connectivity.

Connectivity is ingrained in our legacy going back nearly 150 years. We have

the assets, talent and experience to connect people to greater possibility with simplicity, expertise and inspiration. In 2022, we worked to fulfill this

purpose in 3 ways:

We grew customer relationships at a near record-setting pace, taking full advantage of all-time-high levels of demand for strong, reliable connectivity. We were effective and efficient in our operations , reaching more than $5 billion of our 3-year, $6 billion-plus run-rate cost transformation target. Our deliberate capital allocation strategy enabled us to invest in 5G and fiber at historic levels, reduce our net debt by about $24 billion and set up a structure we believe will drive better returns for you, our shareholders. 1 This includes continuing to provide an attractive dividend.

Consistency in operational excellence

Describing our go-to-market strategy is as simple as the strategy itself. Be consistent with our offers to our customers, and make it easy for them to do business with us.

Wireless

In U.S. wireless, we attracted nearly 2.9 million postpaid phone net additions in 2022, marking our second-bestannual results in more than a decade, behind only 2021. We also grew wireless service revenues by more than 5% year over year, representing a multi-yearhigh. And we did this while continuing to concentrate on profitability, increasing wireless EBITDA by nearly 4% and

achieving our most profitable year on record.2 We are also a leader in the Internet of Things (IoT). We added more than 12 million connected devices in 2022, becoming the first U.S. carrier to exceed 100 million connected devices.