Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AT&T Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/06 10:50:25 am EDT
20.96 USD   +0.26%
10:22aAT&T : Completes Sale of Xandr to Microsoft
PU
06/02Wolfe Reduces AT&T's Price Target to $22 From $27, Peer Perform Rating Kept
MT
05/24AT&T INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AT&T : Completes Sale of Xandr to Microsoft

06/06/2022 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has completed the sale of its global programmatic advertising marketplace, Xandr Inc., to Microsoft.1 Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

1 This transaction does not include the advertising sales business supporting DirecTV.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

View More

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 14:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AT&T INC.
10:22aAT&T : Completes Sale of Xandr to Microsoft
PU
06/02Wolfe Reduces AT&T's Price Target to $22 From $27, Peer Perform Rating Kept
MT
05/24AT&T INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24Declaration of Voting Results by AT&T Inc
CI
05/24Declaration of Voting Results by AT&T Inc
CI
05/24Declaration of Voting Results by AT&T Inc
CI
05/24Declaration of Voting Results by AT&T Inc
CI
05/23AT&T CEO Updates Shareholders at J.P. Morgan Conference
BU
05/23TRANSCRIPT : AT&T Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Technology, Media..
CI
05/23AT&T : ANNOUNCES PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS FOR 63 SERIES OF NOTES - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AT&T INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 B - -
Net income 2022 16 116 M - -
Net Debt 2022 122 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,41x
Yield 2022 5,33%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 203 000
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 20,90 $
Average target price 23,50 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
Jeffrey Scott McElfresh Chief Operating Officer
David S. Huntley Senior VP-Customer Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.12.50%149 620
T-MOBILE US17.79%171 252
KDDI CORPORATION33.52%75 652
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-0.29%67 583
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-6.13%66 526
VODAFONE GROUP PLC12.86%44 547