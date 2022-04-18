AT&T : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 8-K

Revenue from Continuing Operations Growth Rate Y/Y
1.5
%
3.5
%
(11.5)
%
(17.6)
%
(6.3)
%
Standalone AT&T Revenue Growth Rate Y/Y
4.8
%
6.7
%
3.9
%
2.2
%
4.3
%
1
Operations and Support Expenses
3/31/2020
6/30/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2020
2020
3/31/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2021
2021
Reported AT&T Operations and
Support Expenses
$
28,071
$
30,133
$
29,178
$
49,457
$
136,839
$
30,469
$
35,015
$
27,194
$
29,977
$
122,655
[A]
Less: WarnerMedia
(5,605)
(4,656)
(5,483)
(5,835)
(21,579)
(6,403)
(6,934)
(6,271)
(8,129)
(27,737)
[B]
Less: Vrio
(783)
(661)
(675)
(681)
(2,800)
(661)
(660)
(660)
(321)
(2,302)
[L]
Less: Merger & Significant items related to WarnerMedia and Vrio
(242)
(2,440)
(183)
(1,082)
(3,947)
(59)
(4,555)
(179)
(215)
(5,008)
[D]
Add: Other items (conveyed) retained
57
67
55
75
254
41
42
48
40
171
[C]
Less: WarnerMedia Film amortization
recharacterization and receivable
securitization
13
54
(11)
(16)
40
(49)
(52)
(28)
(33)
(162)
[K]
Less: Intercompany eliminations
858
814
853
823
3,348
879
882
529
383
2,673
Operations and Support Expenses
from Continuing Operations
22,369
23,311
23,734
42,741
112,155
24,217
23,738
20,633
21,702
90,290
[D]
Less: Video
(6,020)
(5,809)
(5,887)
(6,458)
(24,174)
(5,660)
(5,275)
(1,731)
-
(12,666)
[E]
Less: Other dispositions (Held-for-sale)
(272)
(268)
(310)
(190)
(1,040)
(194)
(115)
(47)
-
(356)
[L]
Less: Merger & Significant items related
to DTV and other dispositions
(32)
(98)
(24)
(15,529)
(15,683)
(13)
(22)
37
11
13
[K]
Less: Intercompany eliminations
64
55
65
83
267
62
57
17
-
136
[M]
Less: Reclassification of allocations for
separated businesses
(76)
(86)
(76)
(84)
(322)
(15)
(19)
(16)
4
(46)
[G]
Add: DTV-related retained costs
350
350
350
350
1,400
350
350
117
-
817
Standalone AT&T Operations and
Support Expenses
16,535
17,627
18,004
21,081
73,247
18,777
18,752
19,042
21,709
78,280
[L]
Standalone AT&T Merger & Significant
items
750
(757)
56
(44)
5
11
93
(145)
(97)
(138)
Standalone AT&T Adjusted Operations
and Support Expenses
$
17,285
$
16,870
$
18,060
$
21,037
$
73,252
$
18,788
$
18,845
$
18,897
$
21,612
$
78,142
Reported Operations and Support Expense Growth Rate Y/Y
8.5
%
16.2
%
(6.8)
%
(39.4)
%
(10.4)
%
Operations and Support Expenses from Continuing Operations Growth Rate Y/Y
8.3
%
1.8
%
(13.1)
%
(49.2)
%
(19.5)
%
Standalone AT&T Operations and Support Expense Growth Rate Y/Y
13.6
%
6.4
%
5.8
%
3.0
%
6.9
%
Standalone AT&T Adjusted Operations and Support Expense Growth Rate Y/Y
8.7
%
11.7
%
4.6
%
2.7
%
6.7
%
2
Depreciation and Amortization Expense
3/31/2020
6/30/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2020
2020
3/31/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2021
2021
Reported AT&T Depreciation and
Amortization Expense
$
7,222
$
7,285
$
7,030
$
6,979
$
28,516
$
5,809
$
5,761
$
5,619
$
5,673
$
22,862
[A]
Less: WarnerMedia
(161)
(164)
(169)
(177)
(671)
(163)
(165)
(163)
(165)
(656)
[B]
Less: Vrio
(147)
(127)
(126)
(120)
(520)
(117)
(114)
-
-
(231)
[D]
Add: Other items (conveyed) retained
3
3
3
3
12
3
3
3
3
12
[C]
Less: WarnerMedia Film amortization
recharacterization and receivable
securitization
(69)
(77)
(47)
(38)
(231)
(20)
(16)
(18)
(19)
(73)
[L]
Less: Merger & Significant items related
to WarnerMedia and Vrio
(1,143)
(1,267)
(1,082)
(1,093)
(4,585)
(1,045)
(1,040)
(1,021)
(1,014)
(4,120)
[K]
Less: Intercompany eliminations
-
1
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation and Amortization Expense
from Continuing Operations
5,705
5,654
5,609
5,554
22,522
4,467
4,429
4,420
4,478
17,794
[E]
Less: Video
(591)
(593)
(557)
(521)
(2,262)
(164)
(148)
(44)
-
(356)
[F]
Less: Other dispositions (Held-for-sale)
(4)
(4)
(4)
(3)
(15)
-
-
-
-
-
[L]
Less: Merger & Significant items related
to DTV and other dispositions
(879)
(846)
(813)
(780)
(3,318)
-
-
-
-
-
[G]
Add: DTV-related retained costs
180
180
180
180
720
180
180
60
-
420
Standalone AT&T Depreciation and
Amortization Expense
4,411
4,391
4,415
4,430
17,647
4,483
4,461
4,436
4,478
17,858
[L]
Standalone AT&T Merger & Significant
items
(34)
(32)
(26)
(31)
(123)
(86)
(29)
9
(7)
(113)
Standalone AT&T Adjusted Depreciation
and Amortization Expense
$
4,377
$
4,359
$
4,389
$
4,399
$
17,524
$
4,397
$
4,432
$
4,445
$
4,471
$
17,745
Reported Depreciation and Amortization Expense Growth Rate Y/Y
(19.6)
%
(20.9)
%
(20.1)
%
(18.7)
%
(19.8)
%
Depreciation and Amortization Expense from Continuing Operations Growth Rate Y/Y
(21.7)
%
(21.7)
%
(21.2)
%
(19.4)
%
(21.0)
%
Standalone AT&T Depreciation and Amortization Expense Growth Rate Y/Y
1.6
%
1.6
%
0.5
%
1.1
%
1.2
%
Standalone AT&T Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization Expense Growth Rate Y/Y
0.5
%
1.7
%
1.3
%
1.6
%
1.3
%
3
Operating Income
3/31/2020
6/30/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2020
2020
3/31/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2021
2021
Reported AT&T Operating Income
$
7,486
$
3,532
$
6,132
$
(10,745)
$
6,405
$
7,661
$
3,269
$
7,109
$
5,308
$
23,347
Less: WarnerMedia
(1,999)
(1,908)
(1,743)
(2,542)
(8,192)
(1,960)
(1,692)
(2,008)
(1,579)
(7,239)
Less: Vrio
43
36
48
39
166
35
25
(96)
(38)
(74)
Less: Merger & Significant items related
to WarnerMedia and Vrio
1,385
3,707
1,265
2,175
8,532
1,104
5,595
1,200
1,229
9,128
Add: Other items conveyed (retained)
(48)
(61)
(45)
(60)
(214)
(33)
(29)
(37)
(28)
(127)
Less: WarnerMedia Film amortization
recharacterization and receivable
securitization
42
-
37
32
111
38
33
5
23
99
Less: Intercompany eliminations
374
255
370
565
1,564
349
372
99
-
820
Operating Income from
Continuing Operations
7,283
5,561
6,064
(10,536)
8,372
7,194
7,573
6,272
4,915
25,954
Less: Video
(796)
(619)
(570)
(189)
(2,174)
(901)
(1,216)
(374)
-
(2,491)
Less: Other dispositions (Held-for-sale)
(93)
(97)
(106)
(63)
(359)
(37)
(43)
(17)
-
(97)
Less: Merger & Significant items related
to DTV and other dispositions
911
944
837
16,309
19,001
13
22
(37)
(11)
(13)
Less: Intercompany eliminations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Less: Reclassification of allocations for
separated businesses
(76)
(86)
(76)
(84)
(322)
(15)
(19)
(16)
4
(46)
Add: Retained costs
(530)
(530)
(530)
(530)
(2,120)
(530)
(530)
(177)
-
(1,237)
Standalone AT&T Operating Income
$
6,699
$
5,173
$
5,619
$
4,907
$
22,398
$
5,724
$
5,787
$
5,651
$
4,908
$
22,070
Standalone AT&T Merger & Significant
items
(716)
789
(30)
77
120
75
(64)
136
104
251
Standalone AT&T Adjusted
Operating Income
$
5,983
$
5,962
$
5,589
$
4,984
$
22,518
$
5,799
$
5,723
$
5,787
$
5,012
$
22,321
Reported Operating Income Growth Rate Y/Y
2.3
%
(7.4)
%
15.9
%
149.4
%
264.5
%
Operating Income from Continuing Operations
Growth Rate Y/Y
(1.2)
%
36.2
%
3.4
%
146.6
%
210.0
%
Standalone AT&T Operating Income Growth
Rate Y/Y
(14.6)
%
11.9
%
0.6
%
-
%
(1.5)
%
Standalone AT&T Adjusted Operating Income
Growth Rate Y/Y
(3.1)
%
(4.0)
%
3.5
%
0.6
%
(0.9)
%
Reported Operating Income Margin
17.5
%
8.6
%
14.5
%
(23.5)
%
3.7
%
17.4
%
7.4
%
17.8
%
13.0
%
13.8
%
Operating Income Margin from Continuing
Operations
20.6
%
16.1
%
17.1
%
(27.9)
%
5.9
%
20.1
%
21.2
%
20.0
%
15.8
%
19.4
%
Standalone AT&T Operating Income Margin
24.2
%
19.0
%
20.0
%
16.1
%
19.8
%
19.7
%
20.0
%
19.4
%
15.8
%
18.7
%
Standalone AT&T Adjusted Operating
Income Margin
21.6
%
21.9
%
19.9
%
16.4
%
19.9
%
20.0
%
19.7
%
19.9
%
16.1
%
18.9
%
4
Other Income (Expense)
3/31/2020
6/30/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2020
2020
3/31/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2021
2021
Interest expense
$
(2,018)
$
(2,041)
$
(1,972)
$
(1,894)
$
(7,925)
$
(1,870)
$
(1,684)
$
(1,667)
$
(1,663)
$
(6,884)
Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates
(6)
(10)
5
106
95
52
41
91
447
631
Other income (expense) - net
803
1,017
(231)
(3,020)
(1,431)
4,221
999
2,279
2,354
9,853
Reported AT&T Other Income (Expense)
(1,221)
(1,034)
(2,198)
(4,808)
(9,261)
2,403
(644)
703
1,138
3,600
Less: Interest expense on debt conveyed
54
52
49
43
198
46
45
40
31
162
Less: Equity method investments
conveyed
(25)
1
(7)
20
(11)
(68)
(56)
74
1
(49)
Less: Other income (expense) - net
related to WarnerMedia and Vrio
(24)
(42)
(41)
220
113
(22)
(215)
119
(179)
(297)
[L]
Less: Merger & Significant items related
to WarnerMedia and Vrio
24
158
37
2
221
-
135
(703)
124
(444)
Other Income (Expense) from
Continuing Operations
(1,192)
(865)
(2,160)
(4,523)
(8,740)
2,359
(735)
233
1,115
2,972
[I]
Less: Estimated interest expense impact
of debt redemptions
-
-
-
-
-
371
371
371
371
1,484
[H]
Add: Estimated equity in net income from
DIRECTV investment
971
848
789
497
3,105
746
955
293
-
1,994
[L]
Less: Merger & Significant items related
to DTV and other dispositions
5
-
-
82
87
(64)
-
(2)
67
1
Standalone AT&T Other Income
(Expense)
$
(216)
$
(17)
$
(1,371)
$
(3,944)
$
(5,548)
$
3,412
$
591
$
895
$
1,553
$
6,451
[L]
Standalone AT&T Merger & Significant
items
288
(26)
1,225
3,862
5,349
(2,899)
(12)
25
(854)
(3,740)
Standalone AT&T Adjusted Other Income
(Expense)
$
72
$
(43)
$
(146)
$
(82)
$
(199)
$
513
$
579
$
920
$
699
$
2,711
5
Income From Continuing Operations
3/31/2020
6/30/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2020
2020
3/31/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2021
2021
Revenues
$
35,357
$
34,526
$
35,407
$
37,759
$
143,049
$
35,878
$
35,740
$
31,325
$
31,095
$
134,038
Operations and Support Expenses
22,369
23,311
23,734
42,741
112,155
24,217
23,738
20,633
21,702
90,290
Depreciation and Amortization Expense
5,705
5,654
5,609
5,554
22,522
4,467
4,429
4,420
4,478
17,794
Operating Income
7,283
5,561
6,064
(10,536)
8,372
7,194
7,573
6,272
4,915
25,954
Other Income (Expense)
(1,192)
(865)
(2,160)
(4,523)
(8,740)
2,359
(735)
233
1,115
2,972
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
6,091
4,696
3,904
(15,059)
(368)
9,553
6,838
6,505
6,030
28,926
Income tax expense
1,280
1,026
741
(1,900)
1,147
2,028
1,047
1,335
906
5,316
Income from Continuing Operations
4,811
3,670
3,163
(13,159)
(1,515)
7,525
5,791
5,170
5,124
23,610
Less: Pro Forma adjustments to
Operating Income
(584)
(388)
(445)
15,443
14,026
(1,470)
(1,786)
(621)
(7)
(3,884)
Less: Pro forma adjustments Other
Income (Expense)
976
848
789
579
3,192
1,053
1,326
662
438
3,479
[J]
Less: Estimated tax on pro forma
adjustments
92
113
64
1,773
2,042
(62)
(101)
41
17
(106)
Standalone AT&T Net Income
5,111
4,017
3,443
1,090
13,661
7,170
5,432
5,170
5,538
23,311
Standalone AT&T Merger & Significant
items
(341)
596
966
2,930
4,151
(2,251)
(72)
20
(802)
(3,105)
[M]
Add: Adjustment of estimated interest
expense impact of debt redemptions
-
-
-
-
-
(297)
(297)
(297)
(297)
(1,188)
Standalone AT&T Adjusted Net Income
4,770
4,613
4,409
4,020
17,812
4,622
5,063
4,893
4,439
19,018
Less: Income from Continuing
Operations attributable to
Noncontrolling Interest
(353)
(282)
(352)
(368)
(1,355)
(392)
(304)
(355)
(347)
(1,398)
Less: Preferred Stock Dividends
(32)
(52)
(54)
(55)
(193)
(50)
(56)
(50)
(51)
(207)
Less: Merger & Significant items related
to WarnerMedia and Vrio
-
(105)
-
-
(105)
-
(81)
-
-
(81)
Adjusted Income from Continuing
Operations Attributable to AT&T
$
4,385
$
4,174
$
4,003
$
3,597
$
16,159
$
4,180
$
4,622
$
4,488
$
4,041
$
17,332
6
Earnings from continuing operations per
share of common stock:1
3/31/2020
6/30/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2020
2020
3/31/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2021
2021
Basic
$
0.62
$
0.45
$
0.39
$
(1.90)
$
(0.44)
$
0.99
$
0.75
$
0.66
$
0.66
$
3.06
Diluted
$
0.61
$
0.45
$
0.38
$
(1.89)
$
(0.44)
$
0.99
$
0.74
$
0.66
$
0.66
$
3.05
Comparative Basis Adjusted Diluted
$
0.61
$
0.58
$
0.56
$
0.50
$
2.25
$
0.58
$
0.64
$
0.62
$
0.56
$
2.41
7
EBITDA2
3/31/2020
6/30/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2020
2020
3/31/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2021
2021
Reported AT&T Net Income
$
4,963
$
1,563
$
3,168
$
(13,515)
$
(3,821)
$
7,942
$
1,874
$
6,273
$
5,390
$
21,479
Additions:
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
1,302
935
766
(2,038)
965
2,122
751
1,539
1,056
5,468
Interest Expense
2,018
2,041
1,972
1,894
7,925
1,870
1,684
1,667
1,663
6,884
Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Affiliates
6
10
(5)
(106)
(95)
(52)
(41)
(91)
(447)
(631)
Other (Income) Expense - net
(803)
(1,017)
231
3,020
1,431
(4,221)
(999)
(2,279)
(2,354)
(9,853)
Depreciation and amortization
7,222
7,285
7,030
6,979
28,516
5,809
5,761
5,619
5,673
22,862
EBITDA
14,708
10,817
13,162
(3,766)
34,921
13,470
9,030
12,728
10,981
46,209
[L]
Adjustments
(476)
3,295
151
16,655
19,625
61
4,484
287
301
5,133
Adjusted EBITDA
14,232
14,112
13,313
12,889
54,546
13,531
13,514
13,015
11,282
51,342
Less: WarnerMedia
(2,160)
(2,072)
(1,912)
(2,719)
(8,863)
(2,123)
(1,857)
(2,171)
(1,744)
(7,895)
Less: Vrio
(104)
(91)
(78)
(81)
(354)
(82)
(89)
(96)
(38)
(305)
Add: Other items conveyed (retained)
(45)
(58)
(42)
(57)
(202)
(30)
(26)
(34)
(25)
(115)
Less: WarnerMedia Film amortization
recharacterization and receivable
securitization
(27)
(77)
(10)
(6)
(120)
18
17
(13)
4
26
Less: Other dispositions (Held-for-sale)
(97)
(101)
(110)
(66)
(374)
(37)
(43)
(17)
-
(97)
Less: Video
(1,387)
(1,212)
(1,127)
(710)
(4,436)
(1,065)
(1,364)
(418)
-
(2,847)
Less: Intercompany eliminations
374
256
370
565
1,565
349
372
99
-
820
Less: Reclassification of allocations for
separated businesses
(76)
(86)
(76)
(84)
(322)
(15)
(19)
(16)
4
(46)
Add: Retained costs
(350)
(350)
(350)
(350)
(1,400)
(350)
(350)
(117)
-
(817)
Standalone AT&T Adjusted EBITDA3
$
10,360
$
10,321
$
9,978
$
9,381
$
40,040
$
10,196
$
10,155
$
10,232
$
9,483
$
40,066
Adjusted EBITDA Growth Rate Y/Y
(4.9)
%
(4.2)
%
(2.2)
%
(12.5)
%
(5.9)
%
Standalone AT&T Adjusted EBITDA Growth
Rate Y/Y
(1.6)
%
(1.6)
%
2.5
%
1.1
%
0.1
%
Standalone AT&T EBITDA Margin
33.3
%
34.5
%
31.4
%
28.2
%
31.8
%
30.8
%
30.7
%
32.6
%
27.5
%
30.4
%
Standalone AT&T Adjusted EBITDA Margin
37.5
%
38.0
%
35.6
%
30.8
%
35.3
%
35.2
%
35.0
%
35.1
%
30.5
%
33.9
%
1Diluted EPS does not reflect the adoption of ASU 2020-06.
2EBITDA is operating income before depreciation and amortization. It excludes depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other income (expense) - net and income taxes from net income.
3Standalone AT&T adjusted EBITDA and pro forma adjusted net income definitions have been updated to exclude mark-to-market adjustments on benefit-related investments in 2021. Benefit-related investment gains included in EBITDA were ~$30M, $70M, $5M and $20M in the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2021. Total benefit-related gains (losses) in net income were ~$90M, $170M, $0M and $170M in first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2021.
8
NOTES
[A]
WarnerMedia segment results as reported in AT&T's consolidated financial statements, including Otter, Xandr and Playdemic.
[B]
Vrio business unit results within the Latin America segment as reported in AT&T's consolidated statements. AT&T retained the investment in Sky Mexico.
[C]
Adjustments for impacts from receivable securitizations related to WarnerMedia and the recharacterization of programming intangible assets amortization for released programming acquired in the Time Warner acquisition, which we continued to report with the WarnerMedia segment operating expenses.
[D]
Adjustments for AT&T's retention of the addressable TV advertising business, Invidi, and historically allocated general corporate overhead costs that do not meet the requirements for presentation in discontinued operations.
[E]
Video business results as reported in AT&T's consolidated financial results; quarters ended 2021 include retained depreciation on assets supporting U-verse products.
[F]
Other dispositions include the held-for-sale businesses, Crunchyroll, Government Solutions and operations in Puerto Rico that do not meet the requirements for presentation in discontinued operations.
[G]
After the DIRECTV transaction, we expect to retain incurred operations and support costs in the range of ~$500M per quarter and depreciation of network infrastructure that provides both U-verse video and broadband services to customers of ~$150M per quarter, of which approximately 60% will be received from DIRECTV through transition service agreements and commercial arrangements. These estimated net retained costs have been applied to prior periods for comparability.
[H]
Estimated equity in net income of affiliates from DIRECTV. Calculated at 70% of Video EBITDA, which excludes the noncash depreciation and amortization of fair value accretion expected to result from DIRECTV's revaluation of assets and purchase price allocation.
[I]
Reflects the use of proceeds to pay down approximately $39.0 billion of borrowings and the resulting reduction to interest expense. The estimated impact of interest expense reduction was determined using the weighted-average interest rate of AT&T's long-term debt portfolio, including credit agreement borrowings and the impact of derivatives, of 3.8%. As of the date of the filing to which these unaudited pro forma financial statements are attached, the Company has committed to approximately $10.1 billion of term loan repayments with a weighted-average rate of 1.1% and make-whole or other redemptions totaling $9.3 billion with a weighted-average rate of 3.5%. This adjustment is required for forma financial information prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X.
[J]
Estimated tax impact of pro forma and other adjustments at AT&T's adjusted effective tax rate of 20.0% for the year ended December 31, 2021, and 19.6% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
[K]
Under GAAP, AT&T removed transactions involving dealing between segments, including channel distribution of WarnerMedia content, and advertising arrangements.
9
[L] Non-GAAP Adjustments1:
3/31/2020
6/30/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2020
2020
3/31/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2021
2021
Intercompany Eliminations as reported
by AT&T:
DTC (HBO Max) sales to Mobility &
Consumer Wireline
$
-
$
(61)
$
(190)
$
(217)
$
(468)
$
(235)
$
(253)
$
(261)
$
(302)
$
(1,051)
WarnerMedia video distribution sales
to DIRECTV and Vrio
(794)
(704)
(600)
(544)
(2,642)
(585)
(570)
(226)
(31)
(1,412)
WarnerMedia sales of DIRECTV
advertising inventory
(413)
(294)
(408)
(603)
(1,718)
(388)
(410)
(111)
-
(909)
Other
(89)
(66)
(90)
(107)
(352)
(82)
(78)
(47)
(50)
(257)
Revenue Eliminations
(1,296)
(1,125)
(1,288)
(1,471)
(5,180)
(1,290)
(1,311)
(645)
(383)
(3,629)
DTC (HBO Max) sales to Mobility &
Consumer Wireline
-
(61)
(190)
(217)
(468)
(235)
(253)
(261)
(302)
(1,051)
WarnerMedia video distribution sales
to DIRECTV and Vrio
(794)
(704)
(600)
(544)
(2,642)
(585)
(570)
(226)
(31)
(1,412)
WarnerMedia sales of DIRECTV
advertising inventory
(39)
(38)
(38)
(38)
(153)
(39)
(38)
(12)
-
(89)
Other
(89)
(66)
(90)
(107)
(352)
(82)
(78)
(47)
(50)
(257)
Operations and Support Eliminations
(922)
(869)
(918)
(906)
(3,615)
(941)
(939)
(546)
(383)
(2,809)
Operating Income & EBITDA
$
(374)
$
(256)
$
(370)
$
(565)
$
(1,565)
$
(349)
$
(372)
$
(99)
$
-
$
(820)
10
[L] Non-GAAP Adjustments1:
3/31/2020
6/30/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2020
2020
3/31/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2021
2021
Merger costs
$
182
$
211
$
38
$
37
$
468
$
37
$
-
$
130
$
132
$
299
Employee separation costs and
benefit-related (gain) loss
119
765
40
253
1,177
57
-
-
-
57
Recast: (Gains) losses on benefit-
related investments
-
-
-
-
-
(33)
(71)
(4)
(19)
(127)
Asset impairments and abandonments
123
2,319
73
16,365
18,880
-
4,555
161
188
4,904
Gain on spectrum transaction
(900)
-
-
-
(900)
-
-
-
-
-
Adjustments to Operations and Support
Expenses/ EBITDA
(476)
3,295
151
16,655
19,625
61
4,484
287
301
5,133
Amortization of intangible assets
2,056
2,145
1,921
1,890
8,012
1,131
1,069
1,012
1,021
4,233
Impairments
-
-
-
14
14
-
-
-
-
-
Adjustments to Operating Income
1,580
5,440
2,072
18,559
27,651
1,192
5,553
1,299
1,322
9,366
Other income (expense) net2
317
132
1,262
3,971
5,682
(2,903)
337
(682)
(491)
(3,739)
Recast: (Gains) losses on benefit-
related and other cost investments
-
-
-
(17)
(17)
(60)
(214)
2
(154)
(426)
Tax impact of adjustments and discrete
items
(394)
(749)
(648)
(3,227)
(5,018)
352
(1,018)
(195)
(224)
(1,085)
Noncontrolling interest
-
(105)
-
-
(105)
-
(81)
-
-
(81)
Adjustments to Net Income
$
1,503
$
4,718
$
2,686
$
19,286
$
28,193
$
(1,419)
$
4,577
$
424
$
453
$
4,035
1 As reported in AT&T's Form 8-K filed April 22, 2021, July 23, 2021, October 21, 2021 and January 26, 2022, recast for consistency to include gains on benefit-related and other cost investments as noted above. Adjusting items include items considered non-operational or non-recurring in nature, including dispositions and merger integration and transaction costs, actuarial gains and losses, significant abandonments and impairments, severance and other material gains and losses.
2 Includes adjustments to equity in net income of affiliates, including adjustment for DIRECTV intangible amortization (proportionate share).
[M]
Adjustment to reflect AT&T's first-quarter 2022 reclassification of certain administrative costs born by AT&T where the business units did not influence decision making. These costs are not expected to continue in standalone AT&T.