AT&T : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 8-K





Comparative Basis Financial Information Supplemental Unaudited Quarterly Comparative Financial Information1 Dollars in millions Unaudited Operating Revenues 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 2020 3/31/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 2021 Reported AT&T Operating Revenues $ 42,779 $ 40,950 $ 42,340 $ 45,691 $ 171,760 $ 43,939 $ 44,045 $ 39,922 $ 40,958 $ 168,864 [A] Less: WarnerMedia (7,765) (6,728) (7,395) (8,554) (30,442) (8,526) (8,791) (8,442) (9,873) (35,632) [B] Less: Vrio (887) (752) (753) (762) (3,154) (743) (749) (756) (359) (2,607) [C] Less: Securitization - Revolver (WarnerMedia) (14) (23) (21) (22) (80) (31) (35) (41) (29) (136) [D] Add: Other items (conveyed) retained 12 9 13 18 52 11 16 14 15 56 [K] Less: Intercompany eliminations 1,232 1,070 1,223 1,388 4,913 1,228 1,254 628 383 3,493 Revenues from Continuing Operations 35,357 34,526 35,407 37,759 143,049 35,878 35,740 31,325 31,095 134,038 [E] Less: Video (7,407) (7,021) (7,014) (7,168) (28,610) (6,725) (6,639) (2,149) - (15,513) [F] Less: Other dispositions (Held-for-sale) (369) (369) (420) (256) (1,414) (231) (158) (64) - (453) [K] Less: Intercompany eliminations 64 55 65 83 267 62 57 17 - 136 Standalone AT&T Operating Revenues $ 27,645 $ 27,191 $ 28,038 $ 30,418 $ 113,292 $ 28,984 $ 29,000 $ 29,129 $ 31,095 $ 118,208 Reported Revenue Growth Rate Y/Y 2.7 % 7.6 % (5.7) % (10.4) % (1.7) % Revenue from Continuing Operations Growth Rate Y/Y 1.5 % 3.5 % (11.5) % (17.6) % (6.3) % Standalone AT&T Revenue Growth Rate Y/Y 4.8 % 6.7 % 3.9 % 2.2 % 4.3 %





Operations and Support Expenses 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 2020 3/31/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 2021 Reported AT&T Operations and

Support Expenses $ 28,071 $ 30,133 $ 29,178 $ 49,457 $ 136,839 $ 30,469 $ 35,015 $ 27,194 $ 29,977 $ 122,655 [A] Less: WarnerMedia (5,605) (4,656) (5,483) (5,835) (21,579) (6,403) (6,934) (6,271) (8,129) (27,737) [B] Less: Vrio (783) (661) (675) (681) (2,800) (661) (660) (660) (321) (2,302) [L] Less: Merger & Significant items related to WarnerMedia and Vrio (242) (2,440) (183) (1,082) (3,947) (59) (4,555) (179) (215) (5,008) [D] Add: Other items (conveyed) retained 57 67 55 75 254 41 42 48 40 171 [C] Less: WarnerMedia Film amortization

recharacterization and receivable

securitization 13 54 (11) (16) 40 (49) (52) (28) (33) (162) [K] Less: Intercompany eliminations 858 814 853 823 3,348 879 882 529 383 2,673 Operations and Support Expenses

from Continuing Operations 22,369 23,311 23,734 42,741 112,155 24,217 23,738 20,633 21,702 90,290 [D] Less: Video (6,020) (5,809) (5,887) (6,458) (24,174) (5,660) (5,275) (1,731) - (12,666) [E] Less: Other dispositions (Held-for-sale) (272) (268) (310) (190) (1,040) (194) (115) (47) - (356) [L] Less: Merger & Significant items related

to DTV and other dispositions (32) (98) (24) (15,529) (15,683) (13) (22) 37 11 13 [K] Less: Intercompany eliminations 64 55 65 83 267 62 57 17 - 136 [M] Less: Reclassification of allocations for

separated businesses (76) (86) (76) (84) (322) (15) (19) (16) 4 (46) [G] Add: DTV-related retained costs 350 350 350 350 1,400 350 350 117 - 817 Standalone AT&T Operations and

Support Expenses 16,535 17,627 18,004 21,081 73,247 18,777 18,752 19,042 21,709 78,280 [L] Standalone AT&T Merger & Significant

items 750 (757) 56 (44) 5 11 93 (145) (97) (138) Standalone AT&T Adjusted Operations

and Support Expenses $ 17,285 $ 16,870 $ 18,060 $ 21,037 $ 73,252 $ 18,788 $ 18,845 $ 18,897 $ 21,612 $ 78,142 Reported Operations and Support Expense Growth Rate Y/Y 8.5 % 16.2 % (6.8) % (39.4) % (10.4) % Operations and Support Expenses from Continuing Operations Growth Rate Y/Y 8.3 % 1.8 % (13.1) % (49.2) % (19.5) % Standalone AT&T Operations and Support Expense Growth Rate Y/Y 13.6 % 6.4 % 5.8 % 3.0 % 6.9 % Standalone AT&T Adjusted Operations and Support Expense Growth Rate Y/Y 8.7 % 11.7 % 4.6 % 2.7 % 6.7 %





Depreciation and Amortization Expense 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 2020 3/31/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 2021 Reported AT&T Depreciation and

Amortization Expense $ 7,222 $ 7,285 $ 7,030 $ 6,979 $ 28,516 $ 5,809 $ 5,761 $ 5,619 $ 5,673 $ 22,862 [A] Less: WarnerMedia (161) (164) (169) (177) (671) (163) (165) (163) (165) (656) [B] Less: Vrio (147) (127) (126) (120) (520) (117) (114) - - (231) [D] Add: Other items (conveyed) retained 3 3 3 3 12 3 3 3 3 12 [C] Less: WarnerMedia Film amortization

recharacterization and receivable

securitization (69) (77) (47) (38) (231) (20) (16) (18) (19) (73) [L] Less: Merger & Significant items related

to WarnerMedia and Vrio (1,143) (1,267) (1,082) (1,093) (4,585) (1,045) (1,040) (1,021) (1,014) (4,120) [K] Less: Intercompany eliminations - 1 - 1 - - - - - Depreciation and Amortization Expense

from Continuing Operations 5,705 5,654 5,609 5,554 22,522 4,467 4,429 4,420 4,478 17,794 [E] Less: Video (591) (593) (557) (521) (2,262) (164) (148) (44) - (356) [F] Less: Other dispositions (Held-for-sale) (4) (4) (4) (3) (15) - - - - - [L] Less: Merger & Significant items related

to DTV and other dispositions (879) (846) (813) (780) (3,318) - - - - - [G] Add: DTV-related retained costs 180 180 180 180 720 180 180 60 - 420 Standalone AT&T Depreciation and

Amortization Expense 4,411 4,391 4,415 4,430 17,647 4,483 4,461 4,436 4,478 17,858 [L] Standalone AT&T Merger & Significant

items (34) (32) (26) (31) (123) (86) (29) 9 (7) (113) Standalone AT&T Adjusted Depreciation

and Amortization Expense $ 4,377 $ 4,359 $ 4,389 $ 4,399 $ 17,524 $ 4,397 $ 4,432 $ 4,445 $ 4,471 $ 17,745 Reported Depreciation and Amortization Expense Growth Rate Y/Y (19.6) % (20.9) % (20.1) % (18.7) % (19.8) % Depreciation and Amortization Expense from Continuing Operations Growth Rate Y/Y (21.7) % (21.7) % (21.2) % (19.4) % (21.0) % Standalone AT&T Depreciation and Amortization Expense Growth Rate Y/Y 1.6 % 1.6 % 0.5 % 1.1 % 1.2 % Standalone AT&T Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization Expense Growth Rate Y/Y 0.5 % 1.7 % 1.3 % 1.6 % 1.3 %





Operating Income 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 2020 3/31/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 2021 Reported AT&T Operating Income $ 7,486 $ 3,532 $ 6,132 $ (10,745) $ 6,405 $ 7,661 $ 3,269 $ 7,109 $ 5,308 $ 23,347 Less: WarnerMedia (1,999) (1,908) (1,743) (2,542) (8,192) (1,960) (1,692) (2,008) (1,579) (7,239) Less: Vrio 43 36 48 39 166 35 25 (96) (38) (74) Less: Merger & Significant items related

to WarnerMedia and Vrio 1,385 3,707 1,265 2,175 8,532 1,104 5,595 1,200 1,229 9,128 Add: Other items conveyed (retained) (48) (61) (45) (60) (214) (33) (29) (37) (28) (127) Less: WarnerMedia Film amortization

recharacterization and receivable

securitization 42 - 37 32 111 38 33 5 23 99 Less: Intercompany eliminations 374 255 370 565 1,564 349 372 99 - 820 Operating Income from

Continuing Operations 7,283 5,561 6,064 (10,536) 8,372 7,194 7,573 6,272 4,915 25,954 Less: Video (796) (619) (570) (189) (2,174) (901) (1,216) (374) - (2,491) Less: Other dispositions (Held-for-sale) (93) (97) (106) (63) (359) (37) (43) (17) - (97) Less: Merger & Significant items related

to DTV and other dispositions 911 944 837 16,309 19,001 13 22 (37) (11) (13) Less: Intercompany eliminations - - - - - - - - - - Less: Reclassification of allocations for

separated businesses (76) (86) (76) (84) (322) (15) (19) (16) 4 (46) Add: Retained costs (530) (530) (530) (530) (2,120) (530) (530) (177) - (1,237) Standalone AT&T Operating Income $ 6,699 $ 5,173 $ 5,619 $ 4,907 $ 22,398 $ 5,724 $ 5,787 $ 5,651 $ 4,908 $ 22,070 Standalone AT&T Merger & Significant

items (716) 789 (30) 77 120 75 (64) 136 104 251 Standalone AT&T Adjusted

Operating Income $ 5,983 $ 5,962 $ 5,589 $ 4,984 $ 22,518 $ 5,799 $ 5,723 $ 5,787 $ 5,012 $ 22,321 Reported Operating Income Growth Rate Y/Y 2.3 % (7.4) % 15.9 % 149.4 % 264.5 % Operating Income from Continuing Operations

Growth Rate Y/Y (1.2) % 36.2 % 3.4 % 146.6 % 210.0 % Standalone AT&T Operating Income Growth

Rate Y/Y (14.6) % 11.9 % 0.6 % - % (1.5) % Standalone AT&T Adjusted Operating Income

Growth Rate Y/Y (3.1) % (4.0) % 3.5 % 0.6 % (0.9) % Reported Operating Income Margin 17.5 % 8.6 % 14.5 % (23.5) % 3.7 % 17.4 % 7.4 % 17.8 % 13.0 % 13.8 % Operating Income Margin from Continuing

Operations 20.6 % 16.1 % 17.1 % (27.9) % 5.9 % 20.1 % 21.2 % 20.0 % 15.8 % 19.4 % Standalone AT&T Operating Income Margin 24.2 % 19.0 % 20.0 % 16.1 % 19.8 % 19.7 % 20.0 % 19.4 % 15.8 % 18.7 % Standalone AT&T Adjusted Operating

Income Margin 21.6 % 21.9 % 19.9 % 16.4 % 19.9 % 20.0 % 19.7 % 19.9 % 16.1 % 18.9 %

Other Income (Expense) 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 2020 3/31/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 2021 Interest expense $ (2,018) $ (2,041) $ (1,972) $ (1,894) $ (7,925) $ (1,870) $ (1,684) $ (1,667) $ (1,663) $ (6,884) Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates (6) (10) 5 106 95 52 41 91 447 631 Other income (expense) - net 803 1,017 (231) (3,020) (1,431) 4,221 999 2,279 2,354 9,853 Reported AT&T Other Income (Expense) (1,221) (1,034) (2,198) (4,808) (9,261) 2,403 (644) 703 1,138 3,600 Less: Interest expense on debt conveyed 54 52 49 43 198 46 45 40 31 162 Less: Equity method investments

conveyed (25) 1 (7) 20 (11) (68) (56) 74 1 (49) Less: Other income (expense) - net

related to WarnerMedia and Vrio (24) (42) (41) 220 113 (22) (215) 119 (179) (297) [L] Less: Merger & Significant items related

to WarnerMedia and Vrio 24 158 37 2 221 - 135 (703) 124 (444) Other Income (Expense) from

Continuing Operations (1,192) (865) (2,160) (4,523) (8,740) 2,359 (735) 233 1,115 2,972 [I] Less: Estimated interest expense impact

of debt redemptions - - - - - 371 371 371 371 1,484 [H] Add: Estimated equity in net income from

DIRECTV investment 971 848 789 497 3,105 746 955 293 - 1,994 [L] Less: Merger & Significant items related

to DTV and other dispositions 5 - - 82 87 (64) - (2) 67 1 Standalone AT&T Other Income

(Expense) $ (216) $ (17) $ (1,371) $ (3,944) $ (5,548) $ 3,412 $ 591 $ 895 $ 1,553 $ 6,451 [L] Standalone AT&T Merger & Significant

items 288 (26) 1,225 3,862 5,349 (2,899) (12) 25 (854) (3,740) Standalone AT&T Adjusted Other Income

(Expense) $ 72 $ (43) $ (146) $ (82) $ (199) $ 513 $ 579 $ 920 $ 699 $ 2,711





Income From Continuing Operations 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 2020 3/31/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 2021 Revenues $ 35,357 $ 34,526 $ 35,407 $ 37,759 $ 143,049 $ 35,878 $ 35,740 $ 31,325 $ 31,095 $ 134,038 Operations and Support Expenses 22,369 23,311 23,734 42,741 112,155 24,217 23,738 20,633 21,702 90,290 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 5,705 5,654 5,609 5,554 22,522 4,467 4,429 4,420 4,478 17,794 Operating Income 7,283 5,561 6,064 (10,536) 8,372 7,194 7,573 6,272 4,915 25,954 Other Income (Expense) (1,192) (865) (2,160) (4,523) (8,740) 2,359 (735) 233 1,115 2,972 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 6,091 4,696 3,904 (15,059) (368) 9,553 6,838 6,505 6,030 28,926 Income tax expense 1,280 1,026 741 (1,900) 1,147 2,028 1,047 1,335 906 5,316 Income from Continuing Operations 4,811 3,670 3,163 (13,159) (1,515) 7,525 5,791 5,170 5,124 23,610 Less: Pro Forma adjustments to

Operating Income (584) (388) (445) 15,443 14,026 (1,470) (1,786) (621) (7) (3,884) Less: Pro forma adjustments Other

Income (Expense) 976 848 789 579 3,192 1,053 1,326 662 438 3,479 [J] Less: Estimated tax on pro forma

adjustments 92 113 64 1,773 2,042 (62) (101) 41 17 (106) Standalone AT&T Net Income 5,111 4,017 3,443 1,090 13,661 7,170 5,432 5,170 5,538 23,311 Standalone AT&T Merger & Significant

items (341) 596 966 2,930 4,151 (2,251) (72) 20 (802) (3,105) [M] Add: Adjustment of estimated interest

expense impact of debt redemptions - - - - - (297) (297) (297) (297) (1,188) Standalone AT&T Adjusted Net Income 4,770 4,613 4,409 4,020 17,812 4,622 5,063 4,893 4,439 19,018 Less: Income from Continuing

Operations attributable to

Noncontrolling Interest (353) (282) (352) (368) (1,355) (392) (304) (355) (347) (1,398) Less: Preferred Stock Dividends (32) (52) (54) (55) (193) (50) (56) (50) (51) (207) Less: Merger & Significant items related

to WarnerMedia and Vrio - (105) - - (105) - (81) - - (81) Adjusted Income from Continuing

Operations Attributable to AT&T $ 4,385 $ 4,174 $ 4,003 $ 3,597 $ 16,159 $ 4,180 $ 4,622 $ 4,488 $ 4,041 $ 17,332





Earnings from continuing operations per share of common stock:1 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 2020 3/31/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 2021 Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.45 $ 0.39 $ (1.90) $ (0.44) $ 0.99 $ 0.75 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 3.06 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.45 $ 0.38 $ (1.89) $ (0.44) $ 0.99 $ 0.74 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 3.05 Comparative Basis Adjusted Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.50 $ 2.25 $ 0.58 $ 0.64 $ 0.62 $ 0.56 $ 2.41

EBITDA2 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 2020 3/31/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 2021 Reported AT&T Net Income $ 4,963 $ 1,563 $ 3,168 $ (13,515) $ (3,821) $ 7,942 $ 1,874 $ 6,273 $ 5,390 $ 21,479 Additions: Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 1,302 935 766 (2,038) 965 2,122 751 1,539 1,056 5,468 Interest Expense 2,018 2,041 1,972 1,894 7,925 1,870 1,684 1,667 1,663 6,884 Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Affiliates 6 10 (5) (106) (95) (52) (41) (91) (447) (631) Other (Income) Expense - net (803) (1,017) 231 3,020 1,431 (4,221) (999) (2,279) (2,354) (9,853) Depreciation and amortization 7,222 7,285 7,030 6,979 28,516 5,809 5,761 5,619 5,673 22,862 EBITDA 14,708 10,817 13,162 (3,766) 34,921 13,470 9,030 12,728 10,981 46,209 [L] Adjustments (476) 3,295 151 16,655 19,625 61 4,484 287 301 5,133 Adjusted EBITDA 14,232 14,112 13,313 12,889 54,546 13,531 13,514 13,015 11,282 51,342 Less: WarnerMedia (2,160) (2,072) (1,912) (2,719) (8,863) (2,123) (1,857) (2,171) (1,744) (7,895) Less: Vrio (104) (91) (78) (81) (354) (82) (89) (96) (38) (305) Add: Other items conveyed (retained) (45) (58) (42) (57) (202) (30) (26) (34) (25) (115) Less: WarnerMedia Film amortization

recharacterization and receivable

securitization (27) (77) (10) (6) (120) 18 17 (13) 4 26 Less: Other dispositions (Held-for-sale) (97) (101) (110) (66) (374) (37) (43) (17) - (97) Less: Video (1,387) (1,212) (1,127) (710) (4,436) (1,065) (1,364) (418) - (2,847) Less: Intercompany eliminations 374 256 370 565 1,565 349 372 99 - 820 Less: Reclassification of allocations for

separated businesses (76) (86) (76) (84) (322) (15) (19) (16) 4 (46) Add: Retained costs (350) (350) (350) (350) (1,400) (350) (350) (117) - (817) Standalone AT&T Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 10,360 $ 10,321 $ 9,978 $ 9,381 $ 40,040 $ 10,196 $ 10,155 $ 10,232 $ 9,483 $ 40,066 Adjusted EBITDA Growth Rate Y/Y (4.9) % (4.2) % (2.2) % (12.5) % (5.9) % Standalone AT&T Adjusted EBITDA Growth

Rate Y/Y (1.6) % (1.6) % 2.5 % 1.1 % 0.1 % Standalone AT&T EBITDA Margin 33.3 % 34.5 % 31.4 % 28.2 % 31.8 % 30.8 % 30.7 % 32.6 % 27.5 % 30.4 % Standalone AT&T Adjusted EBITDA Margin 37.5 % 38.0 % 35.6 % 30.8 % 35.3 % 35.2 % 35.0 % 35.1 % 30.5 % 33.9 % 1Diluted EPS does not reflect the adoption of ASU 2020-06. 2EBITDA is operating income before depreciation and amortization. It excludes depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other income (expense) - net and income taxes from net income. 3Standalone AT&T adjusted EBITDA and pro forma adjusted net income definitions have been updated to exclude mark-to-market adjustments on benefit-related investments in 2021. Benefit-related investment gains included in EBITDA were ~$30M, $70M, $5M and $20M in the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2021. Total benefit-related gains (losses) in net income were ~$90M, $170M, $0M and $170M in first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2021.

NOTES





[A] WarnerMedia segment results as reported in AT&T's consolidated financial statements, including Otter, Xandr and Playdemic. [B] Vrio business unit results within the Latin America segment as reported in AT&T's consolidated statements. AT&T retained the investment in Sky Mexico. [C] Adjustments for impacts from receivable securitizations related to WarnerMedia and the recharacterization of programming intangible assets amortization for released programming acquired in the Time Warner acquisition, which we continued to report with the WarnerMedia segment operating expenses. [D] Adjustments for AT&T's retention of the addressable TV advertising business, Invidi, and historically allocated general corporate overhead costs that do not meet the requirements for presentation in discontinued operations. [E] Video business results as reported in AT&T's consolidated financial results; quarters ended 2021 include retained depreciation on assets supporting U-verse products. [F] Other dispositions include the held-for-sale businesses, Crunchyroll, Government Solutions and operations in Puerto Rico that do not meet the requirements for presentation in discontinued operations. [G] After the DIRECTV transaction, we expect to retain incurred operations and support costs in the range of ~$500M per quarter and depreciation of network infrastructure that provides both U-verse video and broadband services to customers of ~$150M per quarter, of which approximately 60% will be received from DIRECTV through transition service agreements and commercial arrangements. These estimated net retained costs have been applied to prior periods for comparability. [H] Estimated equity in net income of affiliates from DIRECTV. Calculated at 70% of Video EBITDA, which excludes the noncash depreciation and amortization of fair value accretion expected to result from DIRECTV's revaluation of assets and purchase price allocation. [I] Reflects the use of proceeds to pay down approximately $39.0 billion of borrowings and the resulting reduction to interest expense. The estimated impact of interest expense reduction was determined using the weighted-average interest rate of AT&T's long-term debt portfolio, including credit agreement borrowings and the impact of derivatives, of 3.8%. As of the date of the filing to which these unaudited pro forma financial statements are attached, the Company has committed to approximately $10.1 billion of term loan repayments with a weighted-average rate of 1.1% and make-whole or other redemptions totaling $9.3 billion with a weighted-average rate of 3.5%. This adjustment is required for forma financial information prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. [J] Estimated tax impact of pro forma and other adjustments at AT&T's adjusted effective tax rate of 20.0% for the year ended December 31, 2021, and 19.6% for the year ended December 31, 2020. [K] Under GAAP, AT&T removed transactions involving dealing between segments, including channel distribution of WarnerMedia content, and advertising arrangements.

[L] Non-GAAP Adjustments1: 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 2020 3/31/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 2021 Intercompany Eliminations as reported

by AT&T: DTC (HBO Max) sales to Mobility &

Consumer Wireline $ - $ (61) $ (190) $ (217) $ (468) $ (235) $ (253) $ (261) $ (302) $ (1,051) WarnerMedia video distribution sales

to DIRECTV and Vrio (794) (704) (600) (544) (2,642) (585) (570) (226) (31) (1,412) WarnerMedia sales of DIRECTV

advertising inventory (413) (294) (408) (603) (1,718) (388) (410) (111) - (909) Other (89) (66) (90) (107) (352) (82) (78) (47) (50) (257) Revenue Eliminations (1,296) (1,125) (1,288) (1,471) (5,180) (1,290) (1,311) (645) (383) (3,629) DTC (HBO Max) sales to Mobility &

Consumer Wireline - (61) (190) (217) (468) (235) (253) (261) (302) (1,051) WarnerMedia video distribution sales

to DIRECTV and Vrio (794) (704) (600) (544) (2,642) (585) (570) (226) (31) (1,412) WarnerMedia sales of DIRECTV

advertising inventory (39) (38) (38) (38) (153) (39) (38) (12) - (89) Other (89) (66) (90) (107) (352) (82) (78) (47) (50) (257) Operations and Support Eliminations (922) (869) (918) (906) (3,615) (941) (939) (546) (383) (2,809) Operating Income & EBITDA $ (374) $ (256) $ (370) $ (565) $ (1,565) $ (349) $ (372) $ (99) $ - $ (820)





[L] Non-GAAP Adjustments1: 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 2020 3/31/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 2021 Merger costs $ 182 $ 211 $ 38 $ 37 $ 468 $ 37 $ - $ 130 $ 132 $ 299 Employee separation costs and

benefit-related (gain) loss 119 765 40 253 1,177 57 - - - 57 Recast: (Gains) losses on benefit-

related investments - - - - - (33) (71) (4) (19) (127) Asset impairments and abandonments 123 2,319 73 16,365 18,880 - 4,555 161 188 4,904 Gain on spectrum transaction (900) - - - (900) - - - - - Adjustments to Operations and Support

Expenses/ EBITDA (476) 3,295 151 16,655 19,625 61 4,484 287 301 5,133 Amortization of intangible assets 2,056 2,145 1,921 1,890 8,012 1,131 1,069 1,012 1,021 4,233 Impairments - - - 14 14 - - - - - Adjustments to Operating Income 1,580 5,440 2,072 18,559 27,651 1,192 5,553 1,299 1,322 9,366 Other income (expense) net2 317 132 1,262 3,971 5,682 (2,903) 337 (682) (491) (3,739) Recast: (Gains) losses on benefit-

related and other cost investments - - - (17) (17) (60) (214) 2 (154) (426) Tax impact of adjustments and discrete

items (394) (749) (648) (3,227) (5,018) 352 (1,018) (195) (224) (1,085) Noncontrolling interest - (105) - - (105) - (81) - - (81) Adjustments to Net Income $ 1,503 $ 4,718 $ 2,686 $ 19,286 $ 28,193 $ (1,419) $ 4,577 $ 424 $ 453 $ 4,035





1 As reported in AT&T's Form 8-K filed April 22, 2021, July 23, 2021, October 21, 2021 and January 26, 2022, recast for consistency to include gains on benefit-related and other cost investments as noted above. Adjusting items include items considered non-operational or non-recurring in nature, including dispositions and merger integration and transaction costs, actuarial gains and losses, significant abandonments and impairments, severance and other material gains and losses.

2 Includes adjustments to equity in net income of affiliates, including adjustment for DIRECTV intangible amortization (proportionate share).





[M] Adjustment to reflect AT&T's first-quarter 2022 reclassification of certain administrative costs born by AT&T where the business units did not influence decision making. These costs are not expected to continue in standalone AT&T.

11