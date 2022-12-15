Advanced search
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-15 pm EST
18.47 USD   -2.28%
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

12/15/2022 | 04:36pm EST
The board of directors of AT&T* (NYSE:T) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company’s common shares.

The board of directors also declared quarterly dividends on the company’s 5.000% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A and the company’s 4.750% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C. The Series A dividend is $312.50 per preferred share, or $0.3125 per depositary share. The Series C dividend is $296.875 per preferred share, or $0.296875 per depositary share.

The dividends are payable on February 1, 2023, to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on January 10, 2023.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.


All news about AT&T INC.
12/08The spectrum and the goose that lays the golden eggs
AQ
12/07At&t : TitleAT&T COO Jeff McElfresh Updates Shareholders
PU
12/06AT&T COO Updates Shareholders at UBS Global TMT Conference
BU
12/06MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 6, 202..
MS
12/06Transcript : AT&T Inc. Presents at UBS 50th Annual Global TMT Conference, Dec..
CI
12/06Tax Win In Oregon Reminds Cannabis Businesses To Properly Classify Expenses
AQ
12/06AT&T Settles SEC Charge of Selectively Disclosing Material Information to Wall St. Anal..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on AT&T INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 125 B - -
Net income 2022 19 055 M - -
Net Debt 2022 128 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,52x
Yield 2022 5,91%
Capitalization 135 B 135 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 203 000
Free-Float 93,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 18,90 $
Average target price 20,15 $
Spread / Average Target 6,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
Jeremy Alan Legg Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Scott McElfresh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.1.74%134 685
T-MOBILE US22.75%177 118
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.14.89%67 726
KDDI CORPORATION19.93%65 410
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-16.51%58 309
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-23.09%29 354