When disaster strikes, keeping customers connected is mission critical for AT&T

Disasters can happen anytime, anywhere. When they do, the need to communicate is at its greatest. AT&T's National Disaster Recovery team plays a crucial role in keeping our network operational and our customers connected.

AT&T Disaster Recovery: Our Commitment. Our People. Our Technology is a 3-part video series that provides a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the teams and technology critical to our efforts to make sure our customers and communities are cared for when disasters do strike.

Episode 1: Our Commitment

Before hurricanes makes landfall. Before tornadoes tear path of destruction. Before wildfire rage. Our teams of meteorologists, disaster responders and volunteers are trained, prepared and ready to roll - anywhere around the globe.

Episode 1 of AT&T Disaster Recovery: Our Commitment. Our People. Our Technology. highlights the industry-leading commitment our company makes to be proactive in protecting our network infrastructure and preparing our teams to respond at a moment's notice.