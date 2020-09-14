Log in
AT&T Inc.

AT&T INC.

(T)
AT&T Disaster Recovery: Our Commitment. Our People. Our Technology.

09/14/2020 | 03:30pm EDT
AT&T Disaster Recovery: Our Commitment. Our People. Our Technology.

When disaster strikes, keeping customers connected is mission critical for AT&T

Disasters can happen anytime, anywhere. When they do, the need to communicate is at its greatest. AT&T's National Disaster Recovery team plays a crucial role in keeping our network operational and our customers connected.

AT&T Disaster Recovery: Our Commitment. Our People. Our Technology is a 3-part video series that provides a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the teams and technology critical to our efforts to make sure our customers and communities are cared for when disasters do strike.

Episode 1: Our Commitment

Before hurricanes makes landfall. Before tornadoes tear path of destruction. Before wildfire rage. Our teams of meteorologists, disaster responders and volunteers are trained, prepared and ready to roll - anywhere around the globe.

Episode 1 of AT&T Disaster Recovery: Our Commitment. Our People. Our Technology. highlights the industry-leading commitment our company makes to be proactive in protecting our network infrastructure and preparing our teams to respond at a moment's notice.

Episode 2: Our People

When disasters strike, our teams are ready to roll. They expect the phone the 3 a.m. phone call. Their 'go bag' is already packed. No matter where the emergency - across the country or around the world - they're always standing by.

From our teams preparing the latest technology, to our drone pilots ready to take flight, to our hundreds of volunteers stationed around the world - episode 2 shows why our teams are personally committed to disaster recovery and always being there for our customers.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 19:29:04 UTC
EPS Revisions
