AT&T Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

AT&T Inc. (T) is currently at $18.02, down $1.68 or 8.53%

--Would be lowest close since Dec. 19, 2022, when it closed at $17.86

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 20, 2020, when it fell 8.67%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 9.08% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending July 22, 2022, when it fell 10.16%

--Down 6.39% month-to-date

--Down 2.12% year-to-date

--Down 59.68% from its all-time closing high of $44.70 on July 16, 1999

--Down 10.84% from 52 weeks ago (April 21, 2022), when it closed at $20.21

--Down 15.48% from its 52-week closing high of $21.32 on May 26, 2022

--Up 23.17% from its 52-week closing low of $14.63 on Oct. 12, 2022

--Traded as low as $18.00; lowest intraday level since Dec. 22, 2022, when it hit $17.92

--Down 8.63% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 21, 2022, when it fell as much as 10.94%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:23:50 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 1043ET