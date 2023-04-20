AT&T Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

AT&T Inc. (T) is currently at $18.02, down $1.68 or 8.53%
--Would be lowest close since Dec. 19, 2022, when it closed at $17.86
--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 20, 2020, when it fell 8.67%
--Currently down four of the past five days
--Currently down two consecutive days; down 9.08% over this period
--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending July 22, 2022, when it fell 10.16%
--Down 6.39% month-to-date
--Down 2.12% year-to-date
--Down 59.68% from its all-time closing high of $44.70 on July 16, 1999
--Down 10.84% from 52 weeks ago (April 21, 2022), when it closed at $20.21
--Down 15.48% from its 52-week closing high of $21.32 on May 26, 2022
--Up 23.17% from its 52-week closing low of $14.63 on Oct. 12, 2022
--Traded as low as $18.00; lowest intraday level since Dec. 22, 2022, when it hit $17.92
--Down 8.63% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 21, 2022, when it fell as much as 10.94%
--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today
--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 10:23:50 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-20-23 1043ET