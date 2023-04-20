Advanced search
AT&T INC.

(T)
04/20/2023 | 12:37pm EDT
17.71 USD   -10.13%
12:44pAT&T Shares Drop After Lower Q1 Adjusted Earnings
MT
12:37pAT&T Down Over 9%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since July 2002 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:59aTop Stories at Midday: Tesla's Margins Shrink, Bed Bath & Beyond Inches Closer to Bankruptcy, SpaceX Launches Record-Setting Rocket
MT
AT&T Down Over 9%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since July 2002 -- Data Talk

04/20/2023 | 12:37pm EDT
AT&T Inc. (T) is currently at $17.81, down $1.89 or 9.59%


--Would be lowest close since Oct. 25, 2022, when it closed at $17.69

--On pace for largest percent decrease since July 22, 2002, when it fell 10.19%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 10.14% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending July 22, 2022, when it fell 10.16%

--Down 7.48% month-to-date

--Down 3.26% year-to-date

--Down 60.15% from its all-time closing high of $44.70 on July 16, 1999

--Down 11.88% from 52 weeks ago (April 21, 2022), when it closed at $20.21

--Down 16.46% from its 52-week closing high of $21.32 on May 26, 2022

--Up 21.74% from its 52-week closing low of $14.63 on Oct. 12, 2022

--Traded as low as $17.77; lowest intraday level since Dec. 19, 2022, when it hit $17.64

--Down 9.8% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 21, 2022, when it fell as much as 10.94%

--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 12:15:11 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 1236ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 123 B - -
Net income 2023 17 229 M - -
Net Debt 2023 125 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,40x
Yield 2023 5,66%
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
EV / Sales 2024 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 160 700
Free-Float 93,4%
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 19,70 $
Average target price 21,35 $
Spread / Average Target 8,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
Jeremy Alan Legg Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Scott McElfresh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.7.01%140 924
T-MOBILE US7.37%179 280
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.64%66 645
KDDI CORPORATION3.92%66 275
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-8.24%56 252
VODAFONE GROUP PLC7.78%30 498
