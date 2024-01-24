AT&T: EPS down 11% in Q4

For the last three months of 2023, AT&T reported adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.54, compared with $0.61 a year earlier, and free cash flow of $6.4 billion on revenues up 2.2% to $32 billion.



Buoyed by growth in 5G and fiber, the telecom operator thus claims annual performance ahead of its 2023 targets, with free cash flow up to 16.8 billion and a 4.4% rise in revenues from mobility services.



For the year ahead, AT&T forecasts adjusted EPS of $2.15 to $2.25, free cash flow in the range of $17 to $18 billion, and growth in adjusted EBITDA and wireless revenues of around 3%.



