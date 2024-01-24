AT&T: EPS down 11% in Q4
Buoyed by growth in 5G and fiber, the telecom operator thus claims annual performance ahead of its 2023 targets, with free cash flow up to 16.8 billion and a 4.4% rise in revenues from mobility services.
For the year ahead, AT&T forecasts adjusted EPS of $2.15 to $2.25, free cash flow in the range of $17 to $18 billion, and growth in adjusted EBITDA and wireless revenues of around 3%.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction