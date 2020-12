AT&T : Extends Relief to Customers Impacted by the Explosion in Nashville

Following the recent incident in Nashville, we are extending relief to AT&T Wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers who may be affected by the explosion. We will be waiving data overage charges for customers in 1166 zip codes across states like Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois and Missouri from December 27 to December 31.

To make this possible, we will be automatically waiving service charges for AT&T wireless customers with billing addresses and AT&T PREPAID customers with phone numbers in directly impacted zip codes.

Customers in these areas may still receive alerts during this time, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice and text charges. 1