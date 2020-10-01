AT&T : Fiber Introduces New Pricing Options, Unlimited Data for Customers

New AT&T Fiber customers can experience 20 times faster upload speeds than cable with our fastest plan. Or they can get started for $35/month for 12 mos. for Internet 100, no annual contract required

Existing and new Internet 100, 300 and 1000 customers to also receive unlimited data

AT&T* is rolling out three pricing tiers for new AT&T Fiber customers so they can choose which internet speed and price work best for them. With consistently faster speeds and up to 80 percent more bandwidth, AT&T Fiber brings an even faster internet experience than cable.

On October 4, we'll begin offering Internet 100, Internet 300 and Internet 1000, at new price points - no bundle or annual contract required for new customers. AT&T Fiber can equip more homes with strong, smart Wi-Fi and symmetrical upload and download speeds, especially important for seamless video conferences.

All existing and new Internet 100, 300 and 1000 customers will also receive unlimited internet data at no additional charge. That means all the internet surfing, video streaming and teleconferencing without worrying about overage charges, no matter which speed tier. And as a way to continue supporting our customers dealing with economic challenges, we've extended our data overage waiver for all consumer AT&T Fiber and AT&T Internet customers through the end of the year.

'As people continue to spend more time at home, it's essential they have internet that fits their needs,' said Cheryl Choy, senior vice president, broadband product management and marketing, AT&T. 'We're excited to introduce affordable options for any type of internet user on our 100 percent fiber network. We have the fastest growing fiber network in the nation and can't wait for more customers to experience the benefits of AT&T Fiber, when compared to cable.'

We want to keep bringing customers more speed and options for less. Based on The Broadband Association's recent findings, Americans have been paying less for internet with increasingly faster speeds from 2015 to 2020. These price reductions go against inflation, which has increased consumer costs for overall goods and services by 9.3 percent over the same five-year period.

Speed tiers with AT&T Fiber can satisfy any type of internet user: the casual video streamer, remote worker or student and/or serious gamer.

Internet 100 ($35/month for a year + taxes and $10/month equip fee)

10x faster upload speeds than cable 1

Connects 10 or more devices at once 2

Download a 1 GIG file in less than two minutes3

Internet 300 ($45/month for a year + taxes and $10/month equip fee)

15x faster upload speeds and more bandwidth than cable 4

Supports 11 or more devices at the same time 2

Download a 1 GIG file in less than 30 seconds3

Internet 1000 ($60/month for a year + taxes and $10/month equip fee)

20x faster upload speeds than cable 5

Future ready speeds that will support 12 or more devices at once 2

Download a 1 GIG file in less than 10 seconds 3

Includes HBO Max6

AT&T is committed to providing customers with more choices than ever. With AT&T Fiber, customers can select the specific speed tier that works for their unique household internet needs, from endless hours of streaming to faster upload and download speeds for remote working and learning.

In addition, AT&T has added the flexibility for mobility customers to select an unlimited wireless plan for each person in the family with Unlimited Your Way℠ . This allows mobility customers to select the unique Wireless plans that work for their needs, without the hassle of sticking to a set plan.

Last week, AT&T Internet was ranked #1 in the J.D. Power 2020 Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study in the North Central, South and West regions - everywhere we offer internet. We are proud to receive this recognition and committed to our continued efforts to serve our customers now and in the future.

