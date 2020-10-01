Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T Inc.    T

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Fiber Introduces New Pricing Options, Unlimited Data for Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 09:15am EDT
AT&T Fiber Introduces New Pricing Options and Unlimited Data to Customers

New AT&T Fiber customers can experience 20 times faster upload speeds than cable with our fastest plan. Or they can get started for $35/month for 12 mos. for Internet 100, no annual contract required

Existing and new Internet 100, 300 and 1000 customers to also receive unlimited data

AT&T* is rolling out three pricing tiers for new AT&T Fiber customers so they can choose which internet speed and price work best for them. With consistently faster speeds and up to 80 percent more bandwidth, AT&T Fiber brings an even faster internet experience than cable.

On October 4, we'll begin offering Internet 100, Internet 300 and Internet 1000, at new price points - no bundle or annual contract required for new customers. AT&T Fiber can equip more homes with strong, smart Wi-Fi and symmetrical upload and download speeds, especially important for seamless video conferences.

All existing and new Internet 100, 300 and 1000 customers will also receive unlimited internet data at no additional charge. That means all the internet surfing, video streaming and teleconferencing without worrying about overage charges, no matter which speed tier. And as a way to continue supporting our customers dealing with economic challenges, we've extended our data overage waiver for all consumer AT&T Fiber and AT&T Internet customers through the end of the year.

'As people continue to spend more time at home, it's essential they have internet that fits their needs,' said Cheryl Choy, senior vice president, broadband product management and marketing, AT&T. 'We're excited to introduce affordable options for any type of internet user on our 100 percent fiber network. We have the fastest growing fiber network in the nation and can't wait for more customers to experience the benefits of AT&T Fiber, when compared to cable.'

We want to keep bringing customers more speed and options for less. Based on The Broadband Association's recent findings, Americans have been paying less for internet with increasingly faster speeds from 2015 to 2020. These price reductions go against inflation, which has increased consumer costs for overall goods and services by 9.3 percent over the same five-year period.

Speed tiers with AT&T Fiber can satisfy any type of internet user: the casual video streamer, remote worker or student and/or serious gamer.

Internet 100 ($35/month for a year + taxes and $10/month equip fee)

  • 10x faster upload speeds than cable1
  • Connects 10 or more devices at once2
  • Download a 1 GIG file in less than two minutes3

Internet 300 ($45/month for a year + taxes and $10/month equip fee)

  • 15x faster upload speeds and more bandwidth than cable4
  • Supports 11 or more devices at the same time2
  • Download a 1 GIG file in less than 30 seconds3

Internet 1000 ($60/month for a year + taxes and $10/month equip fee)

  • 20x faster upload speeds than cable5
  • Future ready speeds that will support 12 or more devices at once2
  • Download a 1 GIG file in less than 10 seconds3
  • Includes HBO Max6

AT&T is committed to providing customers with more choices than ever. With AT&T Fiber, customers can select the specific speed tier that works for their unique household internet needs, from endless hours of streaming to faster upload and download speeds for remote working and learning.

In addition, AT&T has added the flexibility for mobility customers to select an unlimited wireless plan for each person in the family with Unlimited Your Way℠ . This allows mobility customers to select the unique Wireless plans that work for their needs, without the hassle of sticking to a set plan.

Last week, AT&T Internet was ranked #1 in the J.D. Power 2020 Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study in the North Central, South and West regions - everywhere we offer internet. We are proud to receive this recognition and committed to our continued efforts to serve our customers now and in the future.

Check out the AT&T Fiber offers available in your area. Limited availability in select areas.

1 Comparison of Internet 100 wired upload connection speed to Xfinity, Spectrum and Cox 100MB, 150MB and 200MB plans with 100, 150 and 200 download and 10MB upload.

2 Number of devices depends on screen size/resolution

3 Speed/Time examples are estimates and based on wired connection to gateway.

4 Comparison of Internet 300 wired upload connection speed to Xfinity, Spectrum and Cox 300MB, 400MB and 500MB plans with 300MB, 400MB and 500MB download and 10MB and 20MB upload.

5 Comparison of Internet 1000 wired upload connection speed to Xfinity, Spectrum & COX 1Gig service with uploads of 35 Mbps. For more information, go to www.att.com/speed101 Download max for Internet 1000 is typically 940Mbps. Speeds vary, not guarantee.

6 Compatible device and online account registration required for HBO Max access. Add'l fees & restr's apply.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses - nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds for Q2 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***GWS OneScore, September 2020.

View More

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 13:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AT&T INC.
09:15aAT&T : Fiber Introduces New Pricing Options, Unlimited Data for Customers
PU
09/30AT&T : and National Crime Prevention Council team up in New Campaign to help Con..
PR
09/29AT&T : FirstNet Cell Site Launches in Colleton County, S.C. to Support Public Sa..
PU
09/29AT&T : FirstNet Cell Site Launches in Berkeley County, S.C. to Support Public Sa..
PU
09/29AT&T : FirstNet Cell Site Launches in Kershaw County, S.C. to Support Public Saf..
PU
09/29AT&T : FirstNet Cell Site Launches in Spartanburg County, S.C. to Support Public..
PU
09/29AT&T : 5G Brings You the New Motorola Razr with Access to Nationwide 5G
PU
09/28AT&T : FirstNet Cell Site Launches in Cecil County, Md. to Support Public Safety
PU
09/28AT&T : FirstNet Cell Site Launches in Waldorf, Md. to Support Public Safety
PU
09/25AT&T : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 169 B - -
Net income 2020 13 216 M - -
Net Debt 2020 147 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
Yield 2020 7,31%
Capitalization 203 B 203 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 243 000
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 33,18 $
Last Close Price 28,51 $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Randall L. Stephenson Executive Chairman
John J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Scott T. Ford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.-27.05%203 143
T-MOBILE US45.83%141 556
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-24.50%130 646
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.88%118 925
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.36.02%115 508
KDDI CORPORATION-18.35%57 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group