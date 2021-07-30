AT&T : FirstNet Cell Site Launches in Greenville County, S.C. to Support Public Safety

New Infrastructure Will Help Advance Public Safety, Improve Connectivity for Area Residents and Visitors

What's the news? First responders in southern Greenville County are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T. We've added a new, purpose-built cell site- which will provide 4G LTE and HD Voice Service to enhance coverage in the Hickory Tavern area, along US 76 between US 25 and I-385. This new site is giving first responders on FirstNet - America's public safety network - access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.

Why is this important? We consider FirstNet the most important wireless network in the country because it's serves our first responders. And unlike commercial networks, FirstNet provides dedicated mobile broadband. To help ensure AT&T and the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) are putting coverage and capacity where first responders need it most, the FirstNet build is guided by direct feedback from state and local public safety officials. This helps ensure South Carolina responders connect to the critical information they need - every day and in every emergency.

What are the benefits to first responders? Building upon AT&T's current and planned investments in South Carolina, we're actively extending the reach of FirstNet to give agencies large and small the reliable, unthrottled connectivity and modern communications tools they need. These sites were constructed using Band 14 spectrum, as well as AT&T commercial spectrum. Band 14 is nationwide, high quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. We look at Band 14 as public safety's VIP lane. In an emergency, this band - or lane - can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. That means only those on the FirstNet network will be able to access Band 14 spectrum, further elevating their connected experience and emergency response.

How does this help Greenville County residents? This new infrastructure will also help improve the overall coverage experience for AT&T wireless customers in Greenville County. Residents, visitors and businesses can take advantage of the AT&T spectrum bands, as well as Band 14 when capacity is available.

What is FirstNet? FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet stands above commercial offerings. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority - an independent agency within the federal government. The FirstNet network provides first responders with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, including unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities enable FirstNet to help fire, EMS, EMA, law enforcement, and 9-1-1 personnel save lives and protect their communities.

What people are saying:

Jane Sosebee

President, AT&T South Carolina

'South Carolina's first responders deserve reliable coverage across the state to help them effectively and efficiently address incidents. And with FirstNet, that's exactly what they're getting. We have a responsibility unlike any other network provider, and couldn't be more pleased to support the public safety mission by bringing Greenville County's first responders - and residents - greater access to the connectivity they need.'

Edward Parkinson

CEO, FirstNet Authority

'FirstNet is a dedicated broadband platform for public safety, by public safety. We worked hand-in-hand with the South Carolina public safety community to understand their needs for the network. And this new site is a prime example of how that input and feedback is becoming reality. We look forward to supporting South Carolina's first responders' use of FirstNet to help them save lives and protect our communities.'

Where can I find more information? Go here to learn more about how AT&T is supporting South Carolina. For more about the value FirstNet is bringing to public safety, check out FirstNet.com. And go here for more FirstNet news.