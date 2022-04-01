AT&T : FirstNet Expands Coverage Nationwide to Support Public Safety
We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in Alabama - 17 counties: Baldwin, Barbour, Bullock, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Dallas, Dekalb, Escambia, Fayette, Monroe, Pike, Randolph, Shelby, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Wilcox.
We cover nearly all of the state with FirstNet, helping to connect public safety agencies and organizations in 170+ communities across Florida.
Florida -
Band 14 is now on
thousands of sites across the state.
We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in
31 counties: Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Citrus, Collier, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Gadsden, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Putnam, Saint Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Volusia and Walton.
Public safety also has access to 5G+ (mmWave) spectrum in
FTX Arena and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, as well as Orlando's professional basketball arena, giving them a one-of-a-kind 5G experience on FirstNet.
We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in Georgia - 23 counties: Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brantley, Burke, Calhoun, Clinch, Coffee, Early, Jenkins, Johnson, Macon, Marion, McDuffie, Mcintosh, Monroe, Oglethorpe, Quitman, Randolph, Talbot, Taylor, Upson and Wilkes.
We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in Kentucky - 12 counties: Barber, Brown, Clark, Comanche, Doniphan, Greeley, Jackson, Jefferson, Logan, Sherman, Smith and Thomas.
We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in Greene county.
Mississippi -
We cover nearly all of the state with FirstNet, helping to connect public safety agencies and organizations in 250+ communities across North Carolina - North Carolina.
Band 14 is now on
over 1,500 sites across the state.
We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in
20 counties: Alleghany, Ashe, Beaufort, Cleveland, Gates, Halifax, Hertford, Hyde, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Northampton, Stokes, Swain, Transylvania, Warren, Wayne and Wilkes.
First responders in
Charlotte and Raleigh now have access to a one-of-a-kind 5G experience on FirstNet.
We cover nearly all of the state with FirstNet, helping to connect public safety agencies and organizations in 150+ communities across South Carolina.
South Carolina -
Band 14 is now on
over 1,000 sites across the state.
We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in
13 counties: Aiken, Allendale, Berkeley, Chester, Colleton, Dorchester, Greenville, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Marlboro, McCormick and Spartanburg.
First responders in
Charleston and Hilton Head now have access to a one-of-a-kind 5G experience on FirstNet.
We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in Tennessee - 21 counties: Anderson, Bledsoe, Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Franklin, Grainger, Grundy, Hancock, Hawkins, Jackson, Macon, Monroe, Overton, Pickett, Polk, Rutherford, Scott, Sequatchie, Van Buren and Warren.
Disclaimer
AT&T Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 00:13:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
156 B
-
-
Net income 2022
17 778 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
159 B
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
9,76x
Yield 2022
8,22%
Capitalization
172 B
172 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,12x
EV / Sales 2023
2,03x
Nbr of Employees
203 000
Free-Float
93,6%
