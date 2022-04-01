Log in
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
AT&T : FirstNet Expands Coverage Nationwide to Support Public Safety

04/01/2022 | 08:14pm EDT
Alabama - We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in 17 counties: Baldwin, Barbour, Bullock, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Dallas, Dekalb, Escambia, Fayette, Monroe, Pike, Randolph, Shelby, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Wilcox.

Florida - We cover nearly all of the state with FirstNet, helping to connect public safety agencies and organizations in 170+ communities across Florida.

  • Band 14 is now on thousands of sites across the state.
  • We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in 31 counties: Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Citrus, Collier, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Gadsden, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Putnam, Saint Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Volusia and Walton.
  • Public safety also has access to 5G+ (mmWave) spectrum in FTX Arena and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, as well as Orlando's professional basketball arena, giving them a one-of-a-kind 5G experience on FirstNet.

Georgia - We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in 23 counties: Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brantley, Burke, Calhoun, Clinch, Coffee, Early, Jenkins, Johnson, Macon, Marion, McDuffie, Mcintosh, Monroe, Oglethorpe, Quitman, Randolph, Talbot, Taylor, Upson and Wilkes.

Kentucky - We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in 12 counties: Barber, Brown, Clark, Comanche, Doniphan, Greeley, Jackson, Jefferson, Logan, Sherman, Smith and Thomas.

Mississippi - We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in Greene county.

North Carolina - We cover nearly all of the state with FirstNet, helping to connect public safety agencies and organizations in 250+ communities across North Carolina.

  • Band 14 is now on over 1,500 sites across the state.
  • We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in 20 counties: Alleghany, Ashe, Beaufort, Cleveland, Gates, Halifax, Hertford, Hyde, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Northampton, Stokes, Swain, Transylvania, Warren, Wayne and Wilkes.
  • First responders in Charlotte and Raleigh now have access to a one-of-a-kind 5G experience on FirstNet.

South Carolina - We cover nearly all of the state with FirstNet, helping to connect public safety agencies and organizations in 150+ communities across South Carolina.

  • Band 14 is now on over 1,000 sites across the state.
  • We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in 13 counties: Aiken, Allendale, Berkeley, Chester, Colleton, Dorchester, Greenville, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Marlboro, McCormick and Spartanburg.
  • First responders in Charleston and Hilton Head now have access to a one-of-a-kind 5G experience on FirstNet.

Tennessee - We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in 21 counties: Anderson, Bledsoe, Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Franklin, Grainger, Grundy, Hancock, Hawkins, Jackson, Macon, Monroe, Overton, Pickett, Polk, Rutherford, Scott, Sequatchie, Van Buren and Warren.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 00:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 156 B - -
Net income 2022 17 778 M - -
Net Debt 2022 159 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,76x
Yield 2022 8,22%
Capitalization 172 B 172 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 203 000
Free-Float 93,6%
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 23,98 $
Average target price 29,24 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Senior VP-Customer Information Services
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.-2.52%169 262
T-MOBILE US10.67%160 346
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.30%76 738
KDDI CORPORATION19.13%73 545
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.63%68 061
VODAFONE GROUP PLC11.21%46 546