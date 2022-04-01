AT&T : FirstNet Expands Coverage Nationwide to Support Public Safety

Alabama - We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in 17 counties: Baldwin, Barbour, Bullock, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Dallas, Dekalb, Escambia, Fayette, Monroe, Pike, Randolph, Shelby, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Wilcox.

Florida - We cover nearly all of the state with FirstNet, helping to connect public safety agencies and organizations in 170+ communities across Florida.

Band 14 is now on thousands of sites across the state.

across the state. We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in 31 counties: Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Citrus, Collier, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Gadsden, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Putnam, Saint Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Volusia and Walton.

Public safety also has access to 5G+ (mmWave) spectrum in FTX Arena and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, as well as Orlando's professional basketball arena, giving them a one-of-a-kind 5G experience on FirstNet.

Georgia - We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in 23 counties: Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brantley, Burke, Calhoun, Clinch, Coffee, Early, Jenkins, Johnson, Macon, Marion, McDuffie, Mcintosh, Monroe, Oglethorpe, Quitman, Randolph, Talbot, Taylor, Upson and Wilkes.

Kentucky - We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in 12 counties: Barber, Brown, Clark, Comanche, Doniphan, Greeley, Jackson, Jefferson, Logan, Sherman, Smith and Thomas.

Mississippi - We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in Greene county.

North Carolina - We cover nearly all of the state with FirstNet, helping to connect public safety agencies and organizations in 250+ communities across North Carolina.

Band 14 is now on over 1,500 sites across the state.

across the state. We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in 20 counties: Alleghany, Ashe, Beaufort, Cleveland, Gates, Halifax, Hertford, Hyde, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Northampton, Stokes, Swain, Transylvania, Warren, Wayne and Wilkes.

First responders in Charlotte and Raleigh now have access to a one-of-a-kind 5G experience on FirstNet.

South Carolina - We cover nearly all of the state with FirstNet, helping to connect public safety agencies and organizations in 150+ communities across South Carolina.

Band 14 is now on over 1,000 sites across the state.

across the state. We've added new, purpose-built cell sites in 13 counties: Aiken, Allendale, Berkeley, Chester, Colleton, Dorchester, Greenville, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Marlboro, McCormick and Spartanburg.

First responders in Charleston and Hilton Head now have access to a one-of-a-kind 5G experience on FirstNet.