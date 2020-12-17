Log in
AT&T : FirstNet Powers Las Vegas Public Safety, Becomes a Smart City for the Future

12/17/2020 | 10:39am EST
Behind the lights, music and glamour Las Vegas is also known for its vast technology network that helps drive the city. To bolster communications and provide cutting-edge services to first responders and city crews, the City of Las Vegas chose FirstNet to power its array of public safety and communication abilities. Las Vegas first responders are called upon to handle emergencies every single day and the FirstNet network supports the city from fire and EMS to emergency notification systems and IoT devices.

FirstNet is solving the common, and long-standing communications challenges that first responders face - and when you can help alleviate one of the top issues on every major after action report, that's a big deal. Hear Michael Sherwood, Chief Innovation Officer at the City of Las Vegas discuss how FirstNet is helping Las Vegas become a smart city for the future:

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 15:38:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
