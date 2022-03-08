AT&T : Get the New iPhone 13, 13 Pro, SE, and iPad Air with AT&T 5G

AT&T will offer the powerful iPhone SE with compact and durable design, sophisticated alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and stunning green iPhone 13, and the powerful and versatile iPad Air with a new front camera with Center Stage. The new iPhone SE features impressive upgrades, including the performance of the A15 Bionic chip, 5G, an all-new camera system, longer battery life and improved durability. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 feature two beautiful new colors, alpine green and green, extending the most advanced iPhone lineup ever with its sleek design, the breakthrough A15 Bionic chip, incredibly durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an advanced 5G experience, and cutting-edge camera systems for stunning photos and videos. iPad Air features the Apple-designed M1 chip, delivering a massive leap in performance. Available in a new array of colors, iPad Air also includes the new Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, a USB-C port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds, blazing-fast 5G and more, starting at the same affordable price, with a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone SE, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in alpine green, and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in green on March 11, with availability on March 18. Customers can also order iPad Air beginning on March 11, with availability on March 18.