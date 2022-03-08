Log in
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  AT&T INC.
AT&T : Get the New iPhone 13, 13 Pro, SE, and iPad Air with AT&T 5G

03/08/2022 | 03:53pm EST
AT&T will offer the powerful iPhone SE with compact and durable design, sophisticated alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and stunning green iPhone 13, and the powerful and versatile iPad Air with a new front camera with Center Stage. The new iPhone SE features impressive upgrades, including the performance of the A15 Bionic chip, 5G, an all-new camera system, longer battery life and improved durability. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 feature two beautiful new colors, alpine green and green, extending the most advanced iPhone lineup ever with its sleek design, the breakthrough A15 Bionic chip, incredibly durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an advanced 5G experience, and cutting-edge camera systems for stunning photos and videos. iPad Air features the Apple-designed M1 chip, delivering a massive leap in performance. Available in a new array of colors, iPad Air also includes the new Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, a USB-C port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds, blazing-fast 5G and more, starting at the same affordable price, with a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone SE, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in alpine green, and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in green on March 11, with availability on March 18. Customers can also order iPad Air beginning on March 11, with availability on March 18.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 20:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 156 B - -
Net income 2022 17 924 M - -
Net Debt 2022 160 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,47x
Yield 2022 7,88%
Capitalization 168 B 168 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 203 000
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Senior VP-Customer Information Services
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.-4.19%168 358
T-MOBILE US5.46%152 801
KDDI CORPORATION12.46%73 018
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-13.38%68 333
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.65%58 781
VODAFONE GROUP PLC7.71%42 701