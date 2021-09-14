Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AT&T Inc.
  News
  Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
AT&T : Get the New iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini for $0

09/14/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
AT&T will offer the most pro iPhone lineup ever with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the powerful iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini with the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone. All iPhone 13 models offer an advanced 5G experience, transforming the way users connect, share, and enjoy content. AT&T is offering the epic iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 mini for $0and the iPhone 13 Pro Max for up to $1000 off. Plus, customers can get the iPhone 13 for up to $700 off. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 17 with general availability Friday, September 24. The iPhone 13 series will also be available at AT&T PREPAID and Cricket starting Friday, September 24.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 19:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 169 B - -
Net income 2021 17 929 M - -
Net Debt 2021 158 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 7,59%
Capitalization 196 B 196 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 27,52 $
Average target price 32,06 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.-4.31%196 489
T-MOBILE US-3.58%162 261
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-12.62%110 241
KDDI CORPORATION25.41%76 225
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.23%62 335
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-2.73%44 968