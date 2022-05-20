AT&T Inc. Announces Pricing of Tender Offers for 63 Series of Notes

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) (“AT&T”) announced today the pricing of its offers to purchase for cash (i) 54 series of outstanding Notes listed in the table below under “Higher Coupon Offers”, up to a maximum $5 billion aggregate amount of Higher Coupon Total Consideration (as defined below) and (ii) 9 series of outstanding Notes described below under “Discount Offers”, up to a maximum $3 billion aggregate amount of Discount Total Consideration (as defined below). The tender offers described herein are being made on the terms and conditions set forth in the Offers to Purchase, dated May 16, 2022 (the “Offers to Purchase”). The Offers to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal and the related notices of guaranteed delivery can be accessed at the following link: https://gbsc-usa.com/registration/att. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offers to Purchase.

HIGHER COUPON OFFERS

The table below sets forth the applicable Reference Yields and Total Consideration for each series of the Notes listed below, as calculated at 11:00 a.m., New York City time, today, May 20, 2022, in accordance with the Offer to Purchase for the Higher Coupon Offers.

Acceptance

Priority Level

(1) Title of Notes Issuer Principal

Amount

Outstanding

(in millions) CUSIP

Number Par Call

Date(2) Maturity Date Reference U.S.

Treasury

Security Reference

Yield Bloomberg

Reference

Page Fixed Spread

(Basis Points) Total

Consideration(3) 1 8.750% Senior

Notes due 2031* New Cingular

Wireless Services, Inc.(4) $258 00209AAF3 / U0027MAC1 — March 1, 2031 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 165 $1,307.51 2 8.750% Global

Notes due 2031 AT&T Inc. $216 00206RGV8 — March 1, 2031 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 165 $1,307.51 3 8.750% Global

Notes due 2031 AT&T Inc.(5) $218 00206RGU0 — November 15, 2031 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 165 $1,327.57 4 7.875% Global

Notes due 2030 AT&T Inc. $202 00206RGR7 — February 15, 2030 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 160 $1,223.87 5 7 1/8% Debentures

due 2026*+ Pacific Bell

Telephone Company(6)(7) $219 694032AT0 — March 15, 2026 2.750% due 04/30/2027 2.827% PX1 105 $1,113.74 6 7.125% Global

Notes due 2026 AT&T Inc. $257 00206RGH9 — March 15, 2026 2.750% due 04/30/2027 2.827% PX1 105 $1,113.74 7 7.625% Global

Notes due 2031* AT&T Inc. $188 00206RHZ8 — April 15, 2031 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 165 $1,229.30 8 7.700% Global

Notes due 2032* AT&T Inc. $157 00206RJA1 — May 1, 2032 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 170 $1,252.22 9 7.125% Senior

Notes due 2031* AT&T Mobility LLC(8) $151 17248RAJ5 — December 15, 2031 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 165 $1,204.65 10 6.875% Global

Notes due 2031 AT&T Inc. $169 00206RGS5 — October 15, 2031 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 165 $1,182.74 11 6.625% Global

Notes due 2029* AT&T Inc. $190 00206RHY1 — May 15, 2029 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 155 $1,134.28 12 Thirty Year 6 3/8%

Debentures due 2028* BellSouth

Telecommunications, LLC(9) $177 079867AW7 — June 1, 2028 2.750% due 04/30/2027 2.827% PX1 115 $1,127.14 13 6.500% Global

Notes due 2036* AT&T Inc. $156 00206RJC7 — November 15, 2036 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 190 $1,185.21 14 6.450% Global

Notes due 2034 AT&T Inc.(10) $253 78387GAM5 — June 15, 2034 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 180 $1,167.75 15 6.550% Global

Notes due 2039 AT&T Inc. $443 00206RAS1 — February 15, 2039 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 170 $1,183.58 16 6.500% Global

Notes due 2037 AT&T Inc. $239 00206RAD4 — September 1, 2037 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 195 $1,186.09 17 6.400% Global

Notes due 2038 AT&T Inc. $165 00206RAN2 — May 15, 2038 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 165 $1,167.84 18 6.350% Global

Notes due 2040 AT&T Inc. $158 00206RDE9 — March 15, 2040 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 175 $1,161.06 19 6.200% Global

Notes due 2040* AT&T Inc. $265 00206RJD5 — March 15, 2040 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 175 $1,143.48 20 6.150% Global

Notes due 2034 AT&T Inc.(10) $356 78387GAQ6 — September 15, 2034 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 180 $1,142.38 21 6.000% Notes due 2034* BellSouth, LLC(11) $198 079860AK8 — November 15, 2034 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 180 $1,129.78 22 6.100% Global

Notes due 2040* AT&T Inc. $248 00206RJE3 — July 15, 2040 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 175 $1,133.31 23 6.250% Global

Notes due 2041* AT&T Inc. $330 00206RJF0 — March 29, 2041 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 160 $1,174.98 24 6.300% Global

Notes due 2038 AT&T Inc. $749 00206RAG7 — January 15, 2038 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 145 $1,178.76 25 6.000% Global

Notes due 2040 AT&T Inc. $471 00206RDF6 May 15, 2040 August 15, 2040 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 175 $1,120.78 26 6.375% Global

Notes due 2041 AT&T Inc. $604 00206RDG4 — March 1, 2041 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 150 $1,203.73 27 5.350% Global

Notes due 2043* AT&T Inc. $191 00206RJJ2 — December 15, 2043 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 190 $1,029.12 28 5.375% Global

Notes due 2041* AT&T Inc. $187 00206RJG8 — October 15, 2041 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 180 $1,042.98 29 5.550% Global

Notes due 2041 AT&T Inc. $676 00206RBA9 — August 15, 2041 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 160 $1,090.08 30 5.700% Global

Notes due 2057 AT&T Inc. $485 00206RDT6 September 1, 2056 March 1, 2057 2.250% due 02/15/2052 3.046% PX1 190 $1,123.78 31 5.300% Global

Notes due 2058 AT&T Inc. $182 00206RFS6 / U04644CG0 February 14, 2058 August 15, 2058 2.250% due 02/15/2052 3.046% PX1 190 $1,058.99 32 5.350% Global

Notes due 2040* AT&T Inc. $1,069 04650NAB0 / U9475PAA6 — September 1, 2040 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 150 $1,075.83 33 5.650% Global

Notes due 2047 AT&T Inc. $959 00206RCU4 August 15, 2046 February 15, 2047 2.250% due 02/15/2052 3.046% PX1 170 $1,129.23 34 5.450% Global

Notes due 2047 AT&T Inc. $749 00206RDS8 September 1, 2046 March 1, 2047 2.250% due 02/15/2052 3.046% PX1 170 $1,100.73 35 5.150% Global

Notes due 2042 AT&T Inc. $590 00206RDH2 — March 15, 2042 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 155 $1,047.61 36 4.850% Global

Notes due 2045* AT&T Inc. $401 00206RJL7 January 15, 2045 July 15, 2045 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 165 $996.50 37 5.250% Global

Notes due 2037 AT&T Inc. $1,794 00206RDR0 September 1, 2036 March 1, 2037 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 160 $1,087.17 38 4.800% Global

Notes due 2044 AT&T Inc. $607 00206RCG5 December 15, 2043 June 15, 2044 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 165 $989.91 39 4.900% Global

Notes due 2042* AT&T Inc. $394 00206RJH6 — June 15, 2042 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 160 $1,009.54 40 5.150% Global

Notes due 2050 AT&T Inc. $941 00206RFU1 August 14, 2049 February 15, 2050 2.250% due 02/15/2052 3.046% PX1 168 $1,064.48 41 5.150% Global

Notes due 2046 AT&T Inc. $743 00206RHA3 / 00206RFM9 / U04644BX4 May 15, 2046 November 15, 2046 2.250% due 02/15/2052 3.046% PX1 170 $1,057.45 42 4.650% Global

Notes due 2044* AT&T Inc. $471 00206RJK9 December 1, 2043 June 1, 2044 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 165 $969.82 43 4.900% Global

Notes due 2037 AT&T Inc. $683 00206RFW7 February 14, 2037 August 15, 2037 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 160 $1,051.57 44 4.850% Global

Notes due 2039 AT&T Inc. $956 00206RHK1 September 1, 2038 March 1, 2039 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 150 $1,014.01 45 4.550% Global

Notes due 2049 AT&T Inc. $931 00206RDM1 / 00206RDK5 September 9, 2048 March 9, 2049 2.250% due 02/15/2052 3.046% PX1 170 $970.39 46 4.750% Global

Notes due 2046 AT&T Inc. $1,872 00206RCQ3 November 15, 2045 May 15, 2046 2.250% due 02/15/2052 3.046% PX1 170 $1,000.55 47 4.350% Global

Notes due 2045* AT&T Inc. $1,115 00206RBK7 December 15, 2044 June 15, 2045 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 165 $927.76 48 4.500% Global

Notes due 2048 AT&T Inc. $1,734 00206RDL3 / 00206RDJ8 September 9, 2047 March 9, 2048 2.250% due 02/15/2052 3.046% PX1 170 $963.57 49 4.300% Global

Notes due 2042* AT&T Inc. $1,297 00206RBH4 June 15, 2042 December 15, 2042 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 162 $929.54 50 4.500% Global

Notes due 2035 AT&T Inc. $2,500 00206RCP5 November 15, 2034 May 15, 2035 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 160 $1,007.69 51 4.350% Global

Notes due 2029 AT&T Inc. $3,000 00206RHJ4 December 1, 2028 March 1, 2029 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 113 $1,022.82 52 4.300% Global

Notes due 2030 AT&T Inc. $3,156 00206RES7 / 00206RGQ9 / U04644BC0 November 15, 2029 February 15, 2030 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 120 $1,017.96 53 4.250% Global

Notes due 2027 AT&T Inc. $1,490 00206RDQ2 December 1, 2026 March 1, 2027 2.750% due 04/30/2027 2.827% PX1 70 $1,029.92 54 4.100% Global

Notes due 2028 AT&T Inc. $1,732 00206RGL0 / 00206RER9 / U04644BB2 November 15, 2027 February 15, 2028 2.750% due 04/30/2027 2.827% PX1 95 $1,015.82

(1) Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions of the Offers described in the applicable Offer to Purchase, if the Maximum Purchase Condition (as defined therein) is not satisfied with respect to every series of Notes, we will accept Notes for purchase in the order of their respective Acceptance Priority Level specified in the table above (each, an “Acceptance Priority Level,” with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and 54 being the lowest Acceptance Priority Level). It is possible that a series of Notes with a particular Acceptance Priority Level will not be accepted for purchase even if one or more series with a higher or lower Acceptance Priority Level are accepted for purchase.

(2) For each series of Notes in respect of which a par call date is indicated, the calculation of the applicable Total Consideration (as defined in the applicable Offer to Purchase) will be performed taking into account such par call date. See Annex A-1 to the applicable Offer to Purchase for an overview of the calculation of the Total Consideration (including the par call detail) with respect to the Notes.

(3) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, and accepted for purchase, at or prior to the expiration date for the tender offers; excludes the accrued coupon payment (as set forth in the applicable Offer to Purchase) and assumes a settlement date of May 26, 2022 for such series of notes.

(4) New Cingular Wireless Services, Inc. was formerly known as AT&T Wireless Services, Inc.

(5) The initial interest rate on the 8.750% Global Notes due 2031 was 8.250%.

(6) Pacific Bell Telephone Company was formerly known as Pacific Bell.

(7) The 7 1/8% Debentures due March 15, 2026 are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by AT&T.

(8) AT&T Mobility LLC was formerly known as Cingular Wireless LLC.

(9) BellSouth Telecommunications, LLC converted from BellSouth Telecommunications, Inc.

(10) AT&T Inc. was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc.

(11) The 6.00% Notes due 2034 were originally issued by BellSouth Corporation, which subsequently converted to BellSouth, LLC.

* Denotes a series of Notes with minimum authorized denominations of $1,000. All other series of Notes have a minimum authorized denomination of $2,000. Each series of Notes has an integral multiple in excess of the minimum authorized denomination of $1,000.

+ Denotes a series of Notes, a portion of which is held in physical certificated form (such portion, the “Certificated Notes”) and is not held through The Depositary Trust Company (“DTC”). Such Certificated Notes may only be tendered in accordance with the terms and conditions of the accompanying Letter of Transmittal. With respect to the Certificated Notes, all references to the Offer to Purchase herein shall also include the Letter of Transmittal.

The Higher Coupon Offers are scheduled to expire on the “Higher Coupon Expiration Date,” which is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, today, May 20, 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated. Holders of Notes described in the table above may withdraw their validly tendered Notes any time at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, today, May 20, 2022, unless extended by AT&T. In order to receive the Higher Coupon Total Consideration, Holders of Notes must tender and not withdraw their Notes, or submit a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and comply with the related procedures, at or prior to the Higher Coupon Expiration Date.

For Holders who deliver a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and all other required documentation at or prior to the Higher Coupon Expiration Date, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Tender Offer Documents, the deadline to validly tender Notes using the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures will be the second business day after the Expiration Date and is expected to be 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on May 24, 2022.

The “Higher Coupon Settlement Date” will be the fourth business day after the Higher Coupon Expiration Date and is expected to be May 26, 2022.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the applicable Offer to Purchase, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase in the Higher Coupon Offers will receive the Total Consideration described in the Notes to the table immediately above (the “Higher Coupon Total Consideration”) for each $1,000 principal amount of such Notes in cash on the Higher Coupon Settlement Date. In addition to the Higher Coupon Total Consideration, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will receive a cash payment equal to the Accrued Coupon Payment, representing accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date for such Notes to, but excluding, the Higher Coupon Settlement Date. Interest will cease to accrue on the Higher Coupon Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Higher Coupon Offers.

DISCOUNT OFFERS

The table below sets forth the applicable Reference Yields and Total Consideration for each series of the Notes listed below, as calculated at 11:00 a.m., New York City time, today, May 20, 2022, in accordance with the Offer to Purchase for the Discount Offers.

Acceptance

Priority

Level(1) Title of Notes Issuer Principal Amount

Outstanding

(in millions) CUSIP

Number Par Call Date(2) Maturity Date Reference U.S.

Treasury

Security(3) Reference

Yield Bloomberg

Reference

Page(3) Fixed Spread

(Basis Points) Total

Consideration(3) 1 3.500% Global

Notes due 2061 AT&T Inc. $1,500 00206RKF8 August 1, 2060 February 1, 2061 2.250% due 02/15/2052 3.046% PX1 177 $770.06 2 3.300% Global

Notes due 2052 AT&T Inc. $2,250 00206RKE1 August 1, 2051 February 1, 2052 2.250% due 02/15/2052 3.046% PX1 165 $777.64 3 3.100% Global

Notes due 2043 AT&T Inc. $2,500 00206RKD3 August 1, 2042 February 1, 2043 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 145 $792.61 4 3.850% Global

Notes due 2060 AT&T Inc. $1,500 00206RKB7 December 1, 2059 June 1, 2060 2.250% due 02/15/2052 3.046% PX1 182 $824.77 5 3.650% Global

Notes due 2051 AT&T Inc. $3,000 00206RKA9 December 1, 2050 June 1, 2051 2.250% due 02/15/2052 3.046% PX1 165 $835.18 6 3.500% Global

Notes due 2041 AT&T Inc. $2,500 00206RJZ6 December 1, 2040 June 1, 2041 2.375% due 02/15/2042 3.225% PX1 150 $847.42 7 2.250% Global

Notes due 2032 AT&T Inc. $2,500 00206RKH4 November 1, 2031 February 1, 2032 2.875% due 05/15/2032 2.819% PX1 130 $852.00 8 1.650% Global

Notes due 2028 AT&T Inc. $2,250 00206RKG6 December 1, 2027 February 1, 2028 2.750% due 04/30/2027 2.827% PX1 105 $887.41 9 2.300% Global

Notes due 2027 AT&T Inc. $2,500 00206RJX1 April 1, 2027 June 1, 2027 2.750% due 04/30/2027 2.827% PX1 95 $933.10

(1) Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions of the Offers described in the applicable Offer to Purchase, if the Maximum Purchase Condition (as defined therein) is not satisfied with respect to every series of Notes, we will accept Notes for purchase in the order of their respective Acceptance Priority Level specified in the table above (each, an “Acceptance Priority Level,” with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and 9 being the lowest Acceptance Priority Level). It is possible that a series of Notes with a particular Acceptance Priority Level will not be accepted for purchase even if one or more series with a higher or lower Acceptance Priority Level are accepted for purchase.

(2) For each series of Notes in respect of which a par call date is indicated, the calculation of the applicable Total Consideration (as defined in the applicable Offer to Purchase) will be performed taking into account such par call date. See Annex A-1 to the applicable Offer to Purchase for an overview of the calculation of the Total Consideration (including the par call detail) with respect to the Notes.

(3) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, and accepted for purchase, at or prior to the expiration date for the tender offers; excludes the accrued coupon payment (as set forth in the applicable Offer to Purchase) and assumes a settlement date of May 26, 2022 for such series of Notes.

The Discount Offers are scheduled to expire on the “Discount Expiration Date,” which is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, today, May 20, 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated. Holders of Notes described in the table above may withdraw their validly tendered Notes any time at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, today, May 20, 2022, unless extended by AT&T. In order to receive the Discount Total Consideration, Holders of Notes must tender and not withdraw their Notes, or submit a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and comply with the related procedures, at or prior to the Discount Expiration Date.

For Holders who deliver a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and all other required documentation at or prior to the Discount Expiration Date, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Tender Offer Documents, the deadline to validly tender Notes using the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures will be the second business day after the Expiration Date and is expected to be 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on May 24, 2022.

The “Discount Settlement Date” will be the fourth business day after the Discount Expiration Date and is expected to be May 26, 2022.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the applicable Offer to Purchase, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase in the Discount Offers will receive the Total Consideration described in the Notes to the table immediately above (the “Discount Total Consideration”) for each $1,000 principal amount of such Notes in cash on the Discount Settlement Date. In addition to the Discount Total Consideration, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will receive a cash payment equal to the Accrued Coupon Payment, representing accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date for such Notes to, but excluding, the Discount Settlement Date. Interest will cease to accrue on the Discount Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Discount Offers.

TERMS OF THE TENDER OFFERS

AT&T’s obligation to accept for payment and to pay for Notes of any series validly tendered in the tender offers is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions described in the applicable Offer to Purchase, including that the aggregate Total Consideration for Notes purchased in the Higher Coupon Offer and in the Discount Offer not exceed $5,000,000,000 and $3,000,000,000, respectively, and on the applicable Maximum Purchase Consideration being sufficient to pay the Total Consideration for all validly tendered Notes of such series. As a result, no series will be subject to pro-ration in the amount accepted. AT&T reserves the right, subject to applicable law, to: (i) waive any and all conditions to the tender offers; (ii) extend or terminate any or all of the tender offers; (iii) increase the Maximum Purchase Consideration of either the Higher Coupon Offers or the Discount Offers or both; or (iv) otherwise amend the tender offers in any respect.

Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold any of the Notes listed above as to when such intermediary needs to receive instructions from a holder in order for that holder to be able to participate in, or, where revocation is permitted, timely revoke their instruction to participate in the tender offers. The deadlines set by each clearing system for the submission and withdrawal of tender instructions will also be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified herein and in the applicable Offer to Purchase and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, as applicable.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., TD Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as the Joint-Lead Dealer Managers for the tender offers. For additional information regarding the terms of the offers, please contact Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at (866) 627-0391 (toll free) or (212) 250-2955 (collect), TD Securities at (866) 627-0391 (toll free) or (212) 250-2955 (collect), Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at (800) 828-3182 (toll free) or (212) 357-1452 (collect) or Citigroup at (800) 558-3745 (toll free) or (212) 723-6106 (collect). Global Bondholder Services Corporation is acting as the tender agent and information agent for the tender offers. Questions or requests for assistance related to the tender offers or for additional copies of the Offers to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal or related Notices of Guaranteed Delivery may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (855) 654-2014 (toll free) or (212) 430-3774 (collect). You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the tender offers. The Offers to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal and the Notices of Guaranteed Delivery can be accessed at the following link: https://gbsc-usa.com/registration/att.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein. The tender offers described herein are being made solely by the applicable Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

Neither the communication of this press release, the applicable Offer to Purchase or any other offer materials relating to the tender offers is being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the “FSMA”). Accordingly, this press release, the Offers to Purchase and such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to persons in the United Kingdom other than (a) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”); or (b) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (such persons together being “relevant persons”). This press release and the Offers to Purchase are only available to relevant persons and the transactions contemplated herein will be available only to, or engaged in only with relevant persons, and must not be relied or acted upon by persons other than relevant persons.

CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Offers to Purchase related to the tender offers. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220520005269/en/