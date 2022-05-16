AT&T Inc. Commences Tender Offers for 63 Series of Notes
05/16/2022 | 07:47am EDT
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) (“AT&T”) announced today offers to purchase for cash (i) any and all of the 54 series of outstanding Notes described below under “Higher Coupon Offers”, up to a maximum $5 billion aggregate amount of Higher Coupon Total Consideration (as defined below) and (ii) any and all of the 9 series of outstanding Notes described below under “Discount Offers”, up to a maximum $3 billion aggregate amount of Discount Total Consideration (as defined below), on the terms and conditions set forth in the Offers to Purchase, dated May 16, 2022 (the “Offers to Purchase”). The Offers to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal and the related notices of guaranteed delivery can be accessed at the following link: https://gbsc-usa.com/registration/att.Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offers to Purchase.
HIGHER COUPON OFFERS
In the “Higher Coupon Offers”, AT&T is offering to purchase the Notes described in the table below issued by AT&T or certain of AT&T’s wholly-owned subsidiaries:
Acceptance
Priority
Level(1)
Title of
Notes
Issuer
Principal
Amount
Outstanding
(in millions)
CUSIP
Number
Par Call
Date(2)
Maturity
Date
Reference
U.S.
Treasury
Security(3)
Bloomberg
Reference
Page(3)
Fixed Spread
(Basis Points)
1
8.750% Senior Notes due 2031*
New Cingular Wireless Services, Inc.(4)
$258
00209AAF3 / U0027MAC1
—
March 1, 2031
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
165
2
8.750% Global Notes due 2031
AT&T Inc.
$216
00206RGV8
—
March 1, 2031
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
165
3
8.750% Global Notes due 2031
AT&T Inc.(5)
$218
00206RGU0
—
November 15, 2031
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
165
4
7.875% Global Notes due 2030
AT&T Inc.
$202
00206RGR7
—
February 15, 2030
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
160
5
7 1/8% Debentures due 2026*+
Pacific Bell Telephone Company(6)(7)
$219
694032AT0
—
March 15, 2026
2.750% due 04/30/2027
PX1
105
6
7.125% Global Notes due 2026
AT&T Inc.
$257
00206RGH9
—
March 15, 2026
2.750% due 04/30/2027
PX1
105
7
7.625% Global Notes due 2031*
AT&T Inc.
$188
00206RHZ8
—
April 15, 2031
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
165
8
7.700% Global Notes due 2032*
AT&T Inc.
$157
00206RJA1
—
May 1, 2032
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
170
9
7.125% Senior Notes due 2031*
AT&T Mobility LLC(8)
$151
17248RAJ5
—
December 15, 2031
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
165
10
6.875% Global Notes due 2031
AT&T Inc.
$169
00206RGS5
—
October 15, 2031
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
165
11
6.625% Global Notes due 2029*
AT&T Inc.
$190
00206RHY1
—
May 15, 2029
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
155
12
Thirty Year 6 3/8% Debentures due 2028*
BellSouth Telecommunications, LLC(9)
$177
079867AW7
—
June 1, 2028
2.750% due 04/30/2027
PX1
115
13
6.500% Global Notes due 2036*
AT&T Inc.
$156
00206RJC7
—
November 15, 2036
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
190
14
6.450% Global Notes due 2034
AT&T Inc.(10)
$253
78387GAM5
—
June 15, 2034
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
180
15
6.550% Global Notes due 2039
AT&T Inc.
$443
00206RAS1
—
February 15, 2039
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
170
16
6.500% Global Notes due 2037
AT&T Inc.
$239
00206RAD4
—
September 1, 2037
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
195
17
6.400% Global Notes due 2038
AT&T Inc.
$165
00206RAN2
—
May 15, 2038
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
165
18
6.350% Global Notes due 2040
AT&T Inc.
$158
00206RDE9
—
March 15, 2040
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
175
19
6.200% Global Notes due 2040*
AT&T Inc.
$265
00206RJD5
—
March 15, 2040
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
175
20
6.150% Global Notes due 2034
AT&T Inc.(10)
$356
78387GAQ6
—
September 15, 2034
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
180
21
6.000% Notes due 2034*
BellSouth, LLC(11)
$198
079860AK8
—
November 15, 2034
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
180
22
6.100% Global Notes due 2040*
AT&T Inc.
$248
00206RJE3
—
July 15, 2040
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
175
23
6.250% Global Notes due 2041*
AT&T Inc.
$330
00206RJF0
—
March 29, 2041
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
160
24
6.300% Global Notes due 2038
AT&T Inc.
$749
00206RAG7
—
January 15, 2038
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
145
25
6.000% Global Notes due 2040
AT&T Inc.
$471
00206RDF6
May 15, 2040
August 15, 2040
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
175
26
6.375% Global Notes due 2041
AT&T Inc.
$604
00206RDG4
—
March 1, 2041
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
150
27
5.350% Global Notes due 2043*
AT&T Inc.
$191
00206RJJ2
—
December 15, 2043
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
190
28
5.375% Global Notes due 2041*
AT&T Inc.
$187
00206RJG8
—
October 15, 2041
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
180
29
5.550% Global Notes due 2041
AT&T Inc.
$676
00206RBA9
—
August 15, 2041
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
160
30
5.700% Global Notes due 2057
AT&T Inc.
$485
00206RDT6
September 1, 2056
March 1, 2057
2.250% due 02/15/2052
PX1
190
31
5.300% Global Notes due 2058
AT&T Inc.
$182
00206RFS6 / U04644CG0
February 14, 2058
August 15, 2058
2.250% due 02/15/2052
PX1
190
32
5.350% Global Notes due 2040*
AT&T Inc.
$1,069
04650NAB0 /
U9475PAA6
—
September 1, 2040
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
150
33
5.650% Global Notes due 2047
AT&T Inc.
$959
00206RCU4
August 15, 2046
February 15, 2047
2.250% due 02/15/2052
PX1
170
34
5.450% Global Notes due 2047
AT&T Inc.
$749
00206RDS8
September 1, 2046
March 1, 2047
2.250% due 02/15/2052
PX1
170
35
5.150% Global Notes due 2042
AT&T Inc.
$590
00206RDH2
—
March 15, 2042
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
155
36
4.850% Global Notes due 2045*
AT&T Inc.
$401
00206RJL7
January 15, 2045
July 15, 2045
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
165
37
5.250% Global Notes due 2037
AT&T Inc.
$1,794
00206RDR0
September 1, 2036
March 1, 2037
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
160
38
4.800% Global Notes due 2044
AT&T Inc.
$607
00206RCG5
December 15, 2043
June 15, 2044
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
165
39
4.900% Global Notes due 2042*
AT&T Inc.
$394
00206RJH6
—
June 15, 2042
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
160
40
5.150% Global Notes due 2050
AT&T Inc.
$941
00206RFU1
August 14, 2049
February 15, 2050
2.250% due 02/15/2052
PX1
168
41
5.150% Global Notes due 2046
AT&T Inc.
$743
00206RHA3 / 00206RFM9 / U04644BX4
May 15, 2046
November 15, 2046
2.250% due 02/15/2052
PX1
170
42
4.650% Global Notes due 2044*
AT&T Inc.
$471
00206RJK9
December 1, 2043
June 1, 2044
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
165
43
4.900% Global Notes due 2037
AT&T Inc.
$683
00206RFW7
February 14, 2037
August 15, 2037
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
160
44
4.850% Global Notes due 2039
AT&T Inc.
$956
00206RHK1
September 1, 2038
March 1, 2039
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
150
45
4.550% Global Notes due 2049
AT&T Inc.
$931
00206RDM1 / 00206RDK5
September 9, 2048
March 9, 2049
2.250% due 02/15/2052
PX1
170
46
4.750% Global Notes due 2046
AT&T Inc.
$1,872
00206RCQ3
November 15, 2045
May 15, 2046
2.250% due 02/15/2052
PX1
170
47
4.350% Global Notes due 2045*
AT&T Inc.
$1,115
00206RBK7
December 15, 2044
June 15, 2045
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
165
48
4.500% Global Notes due 2048
AT&T Inc.
$1,734
00206RDL3 /
00206RDJ8
September 9, 2047
March 9, 2048
2.250% due 02/15/2052
PX1
170
49
4.300% Global Notes due 2042*
AT&T Inc.
$1,297
00206RBH4
June 15, 2042
December 15, 2042
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
162
50
4.500% Global Notes due 2035
AT&T Inc.
$2,500
00206RCP5
November 15, 2034
May 15, 2035
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
160
51
4.350% Global Notes due 2029
AT&T Inc.
$3,000
00206RHJ4
December 1, 2028
March 1, 2029
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
113
52
4.300% Global Notes due 2030
AT&T Inc.
$3,156
00206RES7 /
00206RGQ9 /
U04644BC0
November 15, 2029
February 15, 2030
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
120
53
4.250% Global Notes due 2027
AT&T Inc.
$1,490
00206RDQ2
December 1, 2026
March 1, 2027
2.750% due 04/30/2027
PX1
70
54
4.100% Global Notes due 2028
AT&T Inc.
$1,732
00206RGL0 / 00206RER9 / U04644BB2
November 15, 2027
February 15, 2028
2.750% due 04/30/2027
PX1
95
(1) Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions of the Offers described in the applicable Offer to Purchase, if the Maximum Purchase Condition (as defined therein) is not satisfied with respect to every series of Notes, we will accept Notes for purchase in the order of their respective Acceptance Priority Level specified in the table above (each, an “Acceptance Priority Level,” with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and 54 being the lowest Acceptance Priority Level). It is possible that a series of Notes with a particular Acceptance Priority Level will not be accepted for purchase even if one or more series with a higher or lower Acceptance Priority Level are accepted for purchase.
(2) For each series of Notes in respect of which a par call date is indicated, the calculation of the applicable Total Consideration (as defined in the applicable Offer to Purchase) will be performed taking into account such par call date. See Annex A-1 to the applicable Offer to Purchase for an overview of the calculation of the Total Consideration (including the par call detail) with respect to the Notes.
(3) The Total Consideration for each series of Notes (such consideration, the “Total Consideration”) payable per each $1,000 principal amount of such series of Notes validly tendered for purchase will be based on the fixed spread specified in the table above (the “Fixed Spread”) for such series of Notes, plus the yield of the specified Reference Security for that series as quoted on the Bloomberg reference page specified in the table above as of 11:00 a.m., New York City time on May 20, 2022, unless extended with respect to the applicable Offer (such date and time with respect to an Offer, as the same may be extended with respect to such Offer, the “Price Determination Date”). The Total Consideration does not include the applicable Accrued Coupon Payment, which will be payable in cash in addition to the applicable Total Consideration.
(4) New Cingular Wireless Services, Inc. was formerly known as AT&T Wireless Services, Inc.
(5) The initial interest rate on the 8.750% Global Notes due 2031 was 8.250%.
(6) Pacific Bell Telephone Company was formerly known as Pacific Bell.
(7) The 7 1/8% Debentures due March 15, 2026 are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by AT&T.
(8) AT&T Mobility LLC was formerly known as Cingular Wireless LLC.
(9) BellSouth Telecommunications, LLC converted from BellSouth Telecommunications, Inc.
(10) AT&T Inc. was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc.
(11) The 6.00% Notes due 2034 were originally issued by BellSouth Corporation, which subsequently converted to BellSouth, LLC.
* Denotes a series of Notes with minimum authorized denominations of $1,000. All other series of Notes have a minimum authorized denomination of $2,000. Each series of Notes has an integral multiple in excess of the minimum authorized denomination of $1,000.
+ Denotes a series of Notes, a portion of which is held in physical certificated form (such portion, the “Certificated Notes”) and is not held through The Depositary Trust Company (“DTC”). Such Certificated Notes may only be tendered in accordance with the terms and conditions of the accompanying Letter of Transmittal. With respect to the Certificated Notes, all references to the Offer to Purchase herein shall also include the Letter of Transmittal.
The Higher Coupon Offers are scheduled to expire on the “Higher Coupon Expiration Date,” which is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 20, 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated. Holders of Notes described in the table above may withdraw their validly tendered Notes any time at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 20, 2022, unless extended by AT&T. In order to receive the Higher Coupon Total Consideration, Holders of Notes must tender and not withdraw their Notes, or submit a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and comply with the related procedures, at or prior to the Higher Coupon Expiration Date.
For Holders who deliver a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and all other required documentation at or prior to the Higher Coupon Expiration Date, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Tender Offer Documents, the deadline to validly tender Notes using the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures will be the second business day after the Expiration Date and is expected to be 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on May 24, 2022.
The “Higher Coupon Settlement Date” will be the fourth business day after the Higher Coupon Expiration Date and is expected to be May 26, 2022.
Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the applicable Offer to Purchase, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase in the Higher Coupon Offers will receive the Total Consideration described in the notes to the table immediately above (the “Higher Coupon Total Consideration”) for each $1,000 principal amount of such Notes in cash on the Higher Coupon Settlement Date. On the Price Determination Date, unless extended with respect to any Higher Coupon Offers, AT&T will issue a press release specifying, among other things, the Higher Coupon Total Consideration for each series of Notes validly tendered and accepted.
In addition to the Higher Coupon Total Consideration, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will receive a cash payment equal to the Accrued Coupon Payment, representing accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date for such Notes to, but excluding, the Higher Coupon Settlement Date. Interest will cease to accrue on the Higher Coupon Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Higher Coupon Offers.
DISCOUNT OFFERS
In the “Discount Offers”, AT&T is offering to purchase the Notes described in the table below issued by AT&T:
Acceptance
Priority
Level(1)
Title of
Notes
Issuer
Principal
Amount
Outstanding
(in millions)
CUSIP
Number
Par Call
Date(2)
Maturity
Date
Reference
U.S.
Treasury
Security(3)
Bloomberg
Reference
Page(3)
Fixed Spread
(Basis Points)
1
3.500% Global Notes due 2061
AT&T Inc.
$1,500
00206RKF8
August 1, 2060
February 1, 2061
2.250% due 02/15/2052
PX1
177
2
3.300% Global Notes due 2052
AT&T Inc.
$2,250
00206RKE1
August 1, 2051
February 1, 2052
2.250% due 02/15/2052
PX1
165
3
3.100% Global Notes due 2043
AT&T Inc.
$2,500
00206RKD3
August 1, 2042
February 1, 2043
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
145
4
3.850% Global Notes due 2060
AT&T Inc.
$1,500
00206RKB7
December 1, 2059
June 1, 2060
2.250% due 02/15/2052
PX1
182
5
3.650% Global Notes due 2051
AT&T Inc.
$3,000
00206RKA9
December 1, 2050
June 1, 2051
2.250% due 02/15/2052
PX1
165
6
3.500% Global Notes due 2041
AT&T Inc.
$2,500
00206RJZ6
December 1, 2040
June 1, 2041
2.375% due 02/15/2042
PX1
150
7
2.250% Global Notes due 2032
AT&T Inc.
$2,500
00206RKH4
November 1, 2031
February 1, 2032
2.875% due 05/15/2032
PX1
130
8
1.650% Global Notes due 2028
AT&T Inc.
$2,250
00206RKG6
December 1, 2027
February 1, 2028
2.750% due 04/30/2027
PX1
105
9
2.300% Global Notes due 2027
AT&T Inc.
$2,500
00206RJX1
April 1, 2027
June 1, 2027
2.750% due 04/30/2027
PX1
95
(1) Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions of the Offers described in the applicable Offer to Purchase, if the Maximum Purchase Condition (as defined therein) is not satisfied with respect to every series of Notes, we will accept Notes for purchase in the order of their respective Acceptance Priority Level specified in the table above (each, an “Acceptance Priority Level,” with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and 9 being the lowest Acceptance Priority Level). It is possible that a series of Notes with a particular Acceptance Priority Level will not be accepted for purchase even if one or more series with a higher or lower Acceptance Priority Level are accepted for purchase.
(2) For each series of Notes in respect of which a par call date is indicated, the calculation of the applicable Total Consideration (as defined in the applicable Offer to Purchase) will be performed taking into account such par call date. See Annex A-1 to the applicable Offer to Purchase for an overview of the calculation of the Total Consideration (including the par call detail) with respect to the Notes.
(3) The Total Consideration for each series of Notes (such consideration, the “Total Consideration”) payable per each $1,000 principal amount of such series of Notes validly tendered for purchase will be based on the fixed spread specified in the table above (the “Fixed Spread”) for such series of Notes, plus the yield of the specified Reference Security for that series as quoted on the Bloomberg reference page specified in the table above as of 11:00 a.m., New York City time on May 20, 2022, unless extended with respect to the applicable Offer (such date and time with respect to an Offer, as the same may be extended with respect to such Offer, the “Price Determination Date”). The Total Consideration does not include the applicable Accrued Coupon Payment, which will be payable in cash in addition to the applicable Total Consideration.
The Discount Offers are scheduled to expire on the “Discount Expiration Date,” which is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 20, 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated. Holders of Notes described in the table above may withdraw their validly tendered Notes any time at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 20, 2022, unless extended by AT&T. In order to receive the Discount Total Consideration, Holders of Notes must tender and not withdraw their Notes, or submit a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and comply with the related procedures, at or prior to the Discount Expiration Date.
For Holders who deliver a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and all other required documentation at or prior to the Discount Expiration Date, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Tender Offer Documents, the deadline to validly tender Notes using the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures will be the second business day after the Expiration Date and is expected to be 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on May 24, 2022.
The “Discount Settlement Date” will be the fourth business day after the Discount Expiration Date and is expected to be May 26, 2022.
Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the applicable Offer to Purchase, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase in the Discount Offers will receive the Total Consideration described in the notes to the table immediately above (the “Discount Total Consideration”) for each $1,000 principal amount of such Notes in cash on the Discount Settlement Date. On the Price Determination Date, unless extended with respect to any Discount Offers, AT&T will issue a press release specifying, among other things, the Discount Total Consideration for each series of Notes validly tendered and accepted.
In addition to the Discount Total Consideration, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will receive a cash payment equal to the Accrued Coupon Payment, representing accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date for such Notes to, but excluding, the Discount Settlement Date. Interest will cease to accrue on the Discount Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Discount Offers.
TERMS OF THE TENDER OFFERS
AT&T’s obligation to accept for payment and to pay for Notes of any series validly tendered in the tender offers is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions described in the applicable Offer to Purchase, including that the aggregate Total Consideration for Notes purchased in the Higher Coupon Offer and in the Discount Offer not exceed $5,000,000,000 and $3,000,000,000, respectively, and on the applicable Maximum Purchase Consideration being sufficient to pay the Total Consideration for all validly tendered Notes of such series. As a result, no series will be subject to pro-ration in the amount accepted. AT&T reserves the right, subject to applicable law, to: (i) waive any and all conditions to the tender offers; (ii) extend or terminate any or all of the tender offers; (iii) increase or decrease the Maximum Purchase Consideration of either the Higher Coupon Offers or the Discount Offers or both; or (iv) otherwise amend the tender offers in any respect.
Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold any of the Notes listed above as to when such intermediary needs to receive instructions from a holder in order for that holder to be able to participate in, or, where revocation is permitted, timely revoke their instruction to participate in the tender offers. The deadlines set by each clearing system for the submission and withdrawal of tender instructions will also be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified herein and in the applicable Offer to Purchase and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, as applicable.
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., TD Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as the Joint-Lead Dealer Managers for the tender offers. For additional information regarding the terms of the offer, please contact Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at (866) 627-0391 (toll free) or (212) 250-2955 (collect), TD Securities at (866) 627-0391 (toll free) or (212) 250-2955 (collect), Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at (800) 828-3182 (toll free) or (212) 357-1452 (collect) or by email at GS-LM-NYC@gs.com or Citigroup at (800) 558-3745 (toll free) or (212) 723-6106 (collect). Global Bondholder Services Corporation will act as the tender agent and information agent for the tender offers. Questions or requests for assistance related to the tender offers or for additional copies of the Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal or Notice of Guaranteed Delivery may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (866) 470-3900 (toll free) or (212) 430-3774 (collect). You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the tender offers. The Offers to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal and the Notices of Guaranteed Delivery can be accessed at the following link: https://gbsc-usa.com/registration/att.
This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein. The tender offers described herein are being made solely by the applicable Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, as applicable, and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.
Neither the communication of this press release, the applicable Offer to Purchase or any other offer materials relating to the tender offers is being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the “FSMA”). Accordingly, this press release, the Offers to Purchase and such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to persons in the United Kingdom other than (a) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”); or (b) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (such persons together being “relevant persons”). This press release and the Offers to Purchase are only available to relevant persons and the transactions contemplated herein will be available only to, or engaged in only with relevant persons, and must not be relied or acted upon by persons other than relevant persons.
CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Offers to Purchase related to the tender offers. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.